NFL Draft 2024: Full order with compensatory selections for all 7 rounds

Later this month, all 32 NFL teams will try and improve their rosters, as the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway in Detroit.

While the bulk of the attention focuses on the first round, which will take place on Thursday, April 25, the truth is important contributors can be found over all seven rounds. For example, did you know that Brock Purdy was the last player drafted in his draft cycle? It is true! You might have heard that once or twice ...

To that end, here is the full 2024 NFL Draft order, with Compensatory Selections added as well.

Round 1

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland Browns via Houston)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2

33. Carolina Panthers

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants)

40. Washington Commanders (from Chicago Bears)

41. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)

42. Houston Texans (from Minnesota Vikings)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints (from Denver Broncos)

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants (from Seattle Seahawks)

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee)

72. New York Jets

73. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders (from Seattle Seahawks)

79. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans Saints via Denver)

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles)

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

91. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit Lions)

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)

97. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia Eagles - Compensatory Selection)

99. Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)

100. Washington Commanders (from San Francisco 49ers - Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

101. Carolina Panthers

102. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Commanders)

103. New England Patriots

104. Arizona Cardinals

105. Los Angeles Chargers

106. Tennessee Titans

107. New York Giants

108. Minnesota Vikings

109. Atlanta Falcons

110. Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago Bears)

111. New York Jets

112. Las Vegas Raiders

113. Baltimore Ravens (from Denver Broncos via N.Y. Jets)

114. Jacksonville Jaguars

115. Cincinnati Bengals

116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans Saints)

117. Indianapolis Colts

118. Seattle Seahawks

119. Pittsburgh Steelers

120. Philadelphia Eagles (from Los Angeles Rams via Pittsburgh)

121. Denver Broncos (from Miami Dolphins)

122. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles)

123. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

124. San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas Cowboys)

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

126. Green Bay Packers

127. Houston Texans

128. Buffalo Bills

129. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions)

130. Baltimore Ravens

131. Kansas City Chiefs

132. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

133. Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)

134. New York Jets (from Baltimore Ravens - Compensatory Selection)

135. San Francisco 49ers

Round 5

136. Denver Broncos (from Carolina Panthers via Cleveland)

137. New England Patriots

138. Arizona Cardinals

139. Washington Commanders

140. Los Angeles Chargers

141. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants)

142. Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee Titans)

143. Atlanta Falcons

144. Buffalo Bills (from Chicago Bears)

145. Denver Broncos (from New York Jets)

146. Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota Vikings via Philadelphia)

147. Denver Broncos

148. Las Vegas Raiders

149. Cincinnati Bengals

150. New Orleans Saints

151. Indianapolis Colts

152. Washington Commanders (from Seattle Seahawks)

153. Jacksonville Jaguars

154. Los Angeles Rams

155. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

156. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles via Arizona)

157. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland Browns)

158. Miami Dolphins

159. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas Cowboys)

160. Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay Packers)

161. Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

162. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

163. Buffalo Bills

164. Detroit Lions

165. Baltimore Ravens

166. New York Giants (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina)

167. Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City Chiefs)

168. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

169. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

170. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

171. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

172. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

173. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

174. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

175. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

176. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

177. Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina Panthers via Jacksonville)

178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona Cardinals via Carolina)

179. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Commanders)

180. New England Patriots

181. Los Angeles Chargers

182. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles via Tennessee)

183. New York Giants

184. Miami Dolphins (from Chicago Bears)

185. New York Jets

186. Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota Vikings)

187. Atlanta Falcons

188. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas Raiders via New England and Minnesota)

189. Houston Texans (from Buffalo Bills via Denver and via L.A. Rams - Stefon Diggs trade)

190. New Orleans Saints

191. Indianapolis Colts

192. Seattle Seahawks

193. New England Patriots (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

194. Cincinnati Bengals

195. Pittsburgh Steelers

196. Los Angeles Rams

197. Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland Browns)

198. Miami Dolphins

199. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

200. Buffalo Bills (from Dallas Cowboys via Houston)

201. Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

202. Green Bay Packers

203. Denver Broncos (from Houston Texans via Cleveland)

204. Buffalo Bills

205. Detroit Lions

206. Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore Ravens)

207. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs)

209. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

210. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

211. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

212. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)

213. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

214. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

215. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

216. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

217. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

218. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets - Compensatory Selection)

219. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

221. Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina Panthers via Tennessee)

222. Washington Commanders

223. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)

224. Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston)

225. Los Angeles Chargers

226. Arizona Cardinals (from New York Giants)

227. Tennessee Titans

228. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets)

229. Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota Vikings)

230. Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta Falcons via Cleveland and Arizona)

231. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears)

232. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos via San Francisco and Houston)

233. Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas Raiders)

234. Indianapolis Colts

235. Seattle Seahawks

236. Jacksonville Jaguars

237. Cincinnati Bengals

238. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)

239. New Orleans Saints (from Los Angeles Rams via Denver)

240. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

241. Miami Dolphins

242. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles)

243. Cleveland Browns

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. Green Bay Packers

246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

247. Houston Texans

248. Buffalo Bills

249. Detroit Lions

250. Baltimore Ravens

251. San Francisco 49ers

252. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs)

253. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

254. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

255. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

256. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)

This post will be updated as necessary.