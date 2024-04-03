NFL Draft 2024: Full order with compensatory selections for all 7 rounds

Later this month, all 32 NFL teams will try and improve their rosters, as the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway in Detroit.
While the bulk of the attention focuses on the first round, which will take place on Thursday, April 25, the truth is important contributors can be found over all seven rounds. For example, did you know that Brock Purdy was the last player drafted in his draft cycle? It is true! You might have heard that once or twice ...
To that end, here is the full 2024 NFL Draft order, with Compensatory Selections added as well.
Round 1
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland Browns via Houston)
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2
33. Carolina Panthers
34. New England Patriots
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Washington Commanders
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants)
40. Washington Commanders (from Chicago Bears)
41. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)
42. Houston Texans (from Minnesota Vikings)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Las Vegas Raiders
45. New Orleans Saints (from Denver Broncos)
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. New York Giants (from Seattle Seahawks)
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
63. San Francisco 49ers
64. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee)
72. New York Jets
73. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders (from Seattle Seahawks)
79. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans Saints via Denver)
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles)
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
91. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit Lions)
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
97. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia Eagles - Compensatory Selection)
99. Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
100. Washington Commanders (from San Francisco 49ers - Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
101. Carolina Panthers
102. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Commanders)
103. New England Patriots
104. Arizona Cardinals
105. Los Angeles Chargers
106. Tennessee Titans
107. New York Giants
108. Minnesota Vikings
109. Atlanta Falcons
110. Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago Bears)
111. New York Jets
112. Las Vegas Raiders
113. Baltimore Ravens (from Denver Broncos via N.Y. Jets)
114. Jacksonville Jaguars
115. Cincinnati Bengals
116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans Saints)
117. Indianapolis Colts
118. Seattle Seahawks
119. Pittsburgh Steelers
120. Philadelphia Eagles (from Los Angeles Rams via Pittsburgh)
121. Denver Broncos (from Miami Dolphins)
122. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles)
123. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
124. San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas Cowboys)
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126. Green Bay Packers
127. Houston Texans
128. Buffalo Bills
129. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions)
130. Baltimore Ravens
131. Kansas City Chiefs
132. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
133. Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
134. New York Jets (from Baltimore Ravens - Compensatory Selection)
135. San Francisco 49ers
Round 5
136. Denver Broncos (from Carolina Panthers via Cleveland)
137. New England Patriots
138. Arizona Cardinals
139. Washington Commanders
140. Los Angeles Chargers
141. Carolina Panthers (from New York Giants)
142. Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee Titans)
143. Atlanta Falcons
144. Buffalo Bills (from Chicago Bears)
145. Denver Broncos (from New York Jets)
146. Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota Vikings via Philadelphia)
147. Denver Broncos
148. Las Vegas Raiders
149. Cincinnati Bengals
150. New Orleans Saints
151. Indianapolis Colts
152. Washington Commanders (from Seattle Seahawks)
153. Jacksonville Jaguars
154. Los Angeles Rams
155. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
156. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles via Arizona)
157. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland Browns)
158. Miami Dolphins
159. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas Cowboys)
160. Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay Packers)
161. Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
162. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
163. Buffalo Bills
164. Detroit Lions
165. Baltimore Ravens
166. New York Giants (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina)
167. Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City Chiefs)
168. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
169. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
170. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
171. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
172. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
173. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
174. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
175. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
176. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
177. Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina Panthers via Jacksonville)
178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona Cardinals via Carolina)
179. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Commanders)
180. New England Patriots
181. Los Angeles Chargers
182. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles via Tennessee)
183. New York Giants
184. Miami Dolphins (from Chicago Bears)
185. New York Jets
186. Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota Vikings)
187. Atlanta Falcons
188. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas Raiders via New England and Minnesota)
189. Houston Texans (from Buffalo Bills via Denver and via L.A. Rams - Stefon Diggs trade)
190. New Orleans Saints
191. Indianapolis Colts
192. Seattle Seahawks
193. New England Patriots (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
194. Cincinnati Bengals
195. Pittsburgh Steelers
196. Los Angeles Rams
197. Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland Browns)
198. Miami Dolphins
199. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
200. Buffalo Bills (from Dallas Cowboys via Houston)
201. Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
202. Green Bay Packers
203. Denver Broncos (from Houston Texans via Cleveland)
204. Buffalo Bills
205. Detroit Lions
206. Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore Ravens)
207. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
208. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs)
209. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
210. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
211. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
212. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
213. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
214. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
215. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
216. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
217. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
218. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets - Compensatory Selection)
219. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
221. Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina Panthers via Tennessee)
222. Washington Commanders
223. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)
224. Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston)
225. Los Angeles Chargers
226. Arizona Cardinals (from New York Giants)
227. Tennessee Titans
228. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets)
229. Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota Vikings)
230. Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta Falcons via Cleveland and Arizona)
231. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears)
232. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos via San Francisco and Houston)
233. Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas Raiders)
234. Indianapolis Colts
235. Seattle Seahawks
236. Jacksonville Jaguars
237. Cincinnati Bengals
238. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)
239. New Orleans Saints (from Los Angeles Rams via Denver)
240. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
241. Miami Dolphins
242. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles)
243. Cleveland Browns
244. Dallas Cowboys
245. Green Bay Packers
246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
247. Houston Texans
248. Buffalo Bills
249. Detroit Lions
250. Baltimore Ravens
251. San Francisco 49ers
252. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs)
253. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
254. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
255. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
256. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
Brock Purdy “Mr. Irrelevant” 257. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
This post will be updated as necessary.
