SB Nation NFL mock draft 2024: All of the first-round picks in one place

Our baby’s all grown up. Welcome to our 18th annual SB Nation NFL community mock draft.

Each year, we turn to the experts — our writers — on every team’s draft needs to deliver you a projection of what the first round could look like. This year, it’s no surprise that the first two picks off the board are quarterbacks, with Windy City Gridiron snagging Caleb Williams for the Bears with the No. 1 overall pick and the Commanders (courtesy of Hogs Haven) added UNC’s Drake Maye at No. 2.

We’ll be updating this post with the rest of the picks as they’re published, so stay tuned. Below are the results of the 2024 SB Nation NFL mock draft with insight on the “why” behind each pick from our team community writers.

No. 1 - Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Williams will be stepping into an unprecedented situation in Chicago. Usually, the first overall draft pick is going to the worst team in football, but the Bears went 7-10 last season after an 0-4 start. Chicago’s defense is primed to take another step after a strong second half, but it’s the offense Williams will slide into that makes this opportunity so unique. At receiver, DJ Moore gives Williams an electric playmaker at the Z, and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen has been one of the most reliable pass catchers in the game for a decade. Tight end Cole Kmet has averaged 61 receptions per year over the last three seasons, and Gerald Everett’s versatility at the other tight end spot will create mismatches. D’Andre Swift is a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield, and he’s coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season. - Lester Wiltfong, Windy City Gridiron

No. 2 - Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Drake Maye started for the last two seasons at North Carolina and showed all the tools necessary to be a successful NFL QB. He has the size, arm talent, and ability to make all the throws. Maye’s first season as a starter put him into the conversation for the top QBs, and despite a “slump” last season, he remained the No. 2 QB despite Jayden Daniels’s Heisman Trophy-winning season. Maye has a lot of things to clean up in his game, starting with his footwork. The Washington Commanders new offense is led by former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and has several assistants who will work with Maye as he cleans up his game to play at the next level. Maye is a big, mobile passer who has a higher ceiling than other QBs in this draft. - Scott Jennings, Hogs Haven

