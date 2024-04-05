How Aaliyah Edwards became UConn women’s basketball’s ‘rock’

In the tunnels under Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, Geno Auriemma casually walked up to Paige Bueckers and told her she’d been named a WBCA All-American. The ever-humble superstar received the news stoned faced.

Then the coach turned to Aaliyah Edwards.

“So did you,” he said.

Bueckers face immediately lit up and she sprung out of her seat to wrap Edwards in a hug before the rest of the team quickly joined in on the celebration.

The news held significant weight — it wasn’t just that she earned All-American honors, that was nothing new to the senior forward. However, being named to the WBCA’s 10-player team is the program’s requirement for entry into the Huskies of Honor, essentially the team’s hall of fame.

Edwards could now have her name and number up on the wall of Gampel Pavilion alongside 21 of the greatest UConn players of all-time. It’s a fitting and well-earned honor. As the Huskies have gone through the toughest four-year stretch in program history — starting with the Covid campaign in 2020-21 followed by three injury-plagued seasons since — Edwards has been the one constant through it all.

“Aaliyah is our rock,” senior guard Nika Mühl said.

Before the postseason, Edwards was the only UConn player to not miss a single game over the previous three years. Although she missed most of the Big East Tournament with a broken nose, she’s only sat out three contests in her entire collegiate career — an impressive feat considering the number of season-ending injuries the Huskies have dealt with in that span has climbed into double-digits.

A proud Canadian from Kingston, Ontario who wears gold and purple braids in her hair in honor of Kobe Bryant, Edwards arrived at UConn in 2020 and spent her first two seasons as a quality role player. Then as a junior, Edwards was the Huskies’ lone All-American — landing on the AP and USBWA third teams — before being named a WBCA, Wooden and USBWA All-American in her final season in Storrs.

“Aaliyah has had to work under much more trying situations than most players would have had to, and I think she’s been unbelievably consistent,” Auriemma said. “When you’ve had to do it by yourself so long, it’s wearing, and she’s managed to just be great for us every night.”

In the Sweet Sixteen, Edwards became just the ninth Husky ever to reach 1,000 career rebounds. Her 18 double-doubles this season are third-most in program history while she has 35 in her career, good for sixth-most.

What makes Edwards’ senior season especially impressive is the fact that she’s had little to no help down low. Through her first three years, she played alongside either Olivia Nelson-Ododa or Dorka Juhász — both of whom were 6-5. That created space for the 6-3 Edwards to operate in and around the paint.

This season, it’s been all on the senior. Aubrey Griffin went down with a torn ACL in January while Ice Brady didn’t emerge as a contributor until the Big East Tournament. Edwards has carried UConn’s frontcourt — and done so while putting up the best numbers of her career.

She doesn’t need to score to impact the game, though. Before Edwards suffered a broken nose in the Big East Tournament, she averaged 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor. Since, her line has dipped to 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Yet Edwards has been indispensable during UConn’s run to the Final Four by setting the tone with her physicality inside. Jackson State, Syracuse and Duke all tried to out-muscle the Huskies down low but Edwards refused to give an inch — all while playing with a face mask due to her nose injury.

In the Elite Eight, while Bueckers and USC star JuJu Watkins dueled with 28 and 29 points each, respectively, Edwards matched Mackenzie Forbes with 24 points. Edwards also drew a team-high nine fouls which played a part in UConn taking seven more free throws than the Trojans in a seven-point game. The Huskies wouldn’t be in the Final Four without her.

Now, the sun is setting on Edwards’ collegiate career. At most, she has two games left in a UConn uniform. Although she had the option of returning for a fifth season in Storrs, Edwards announced before the NCAA tournament that she’ll enter the WNBA Draft later this month. It’s time.

“I had a sit-down conversation with [Auriemma] and said, ‘Coach, you prepared me, I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready for my next chapter because I’ve given all that I’ve given for four years,’” she revealed. “He agreed.”

Edwards certainly has a bright future ahead of her. She’s projected to go in the first round of the upcoming draft and is a near-lock to be an Olympian for the second time with Team Canada in Paris this summer.

There’s still one more order of business for Edwards at UConn, though. While being named a WBCA All-American and earning a spot in the Huskies of Honor represented a great individual achievement, she’s got eyes on a bigger prize this weekend: A national championship.

Considering all Edwards has been through during her four years at UConn, that would be the ultimate way to go out.