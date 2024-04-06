Eagles linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce show up at Wrestlemania

Sometimes, things just line up perfectly.

With former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce sporting a luchador mask at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl after-party, everyone began to theorize that Jason Kelce is the next famous athlete to transition into professional wrestling.

Well, that theory is now in place...kinda. At Wrestlemania 40, Rey Mysterio and Andrade got the win over Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar thanks to some help from rather large luchadors.

This is the greatest moment in Wrestlemania history. Wrestlemania is in Philadelphia this year, and with all the Eagles references around the ring and in Lincoln Financial Field (including the announcers mentioning Rey's Eagles' ring gear), the Eagles offensive line had to make an appearance. Social media was raving about their entrance:

jason kelce vaulting straight over the ropes is his true dream come true. you know he’s thinking “f—k yeah jason that was cool as hell” pic.twitter.com/i09HManh43 — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) April 7, 2024

JASON KELCE AND LANE JOHNSON ARE IN THE HOUSE FOR WRESTLEMANIA



(via @WWE)

pic.twitter.com/bKtlHNWEWG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2024

JASON KELCE IS HERE pic.twitter.com/tEbQfl6OIN — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) April 7, 2024

The most underrated moment here: former CENTER Jason Kelce clearing the ropes at 265 pounds wearing Timbs. Also, Lane Johnson is massive.

Let this be a reminder that pro wrestling is the greatest performance art of all time. Nothing else can give you that moment.