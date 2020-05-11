We used ‘Animal Crossing’ to recreate our 9 favorite sports memes

Live sports games in the U.S. have been on pause for about two months now due to Covid-19, and it might be some time before things go back to normal. That means we currently have a drought of new sports memes or gifs in 2020. Luckily, your friends at SB Nation spent a few hours recreating our favorite sports memes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and we’re sharing them with you here.

When Tommy and Timmy tell you that your turnip price is 69 bells.

2. Confused Nick Young

Every time Tom Nook says he’s been working hard to make your island great.

3. Lance Stephenson blowing into LeBron’s ear

Me wishing my annoying villagers would leave.

Any time I try to catch a tarantula, but miss.

5. The LeBron James and J.R. Smith meme

Me to all my villagers when they donate 0 bells to build a bridge.

6. Crying Jordan

Me, listening to any K.K. Slider concert.

7. Phelps face meme

Me at everyone with a 5-star island.

8. Rickie Fowler’s Ryder Cup meme

Me at everyone who has Raymond as a villager.

9. Draymond Green’s face during Fergie’s All-Star Game anthem

And finally, me whenever Blathers is talking.

If you’re looking for more Animal Crossings: New Horizons content, we wrote a guide to creating a sports paradise on your island and explain why Tom Nook is a capitalist crook. Our awesome friends at Polygon also have a walkthrough guide for gameplay itself.