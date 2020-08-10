With the scheduled start to the college football season fast approaching, schools are making the decision to cancel, rather than wait to see how Covid-19 plays out inside the sport.
Over the weekend school presidents, conferences, and players met separately share their concerns for re-starting — now teams are taking action. Here is the complete list of schools who have already announced their intentions not to play this fall.
FBS
- University of Akron
- Ball State University
- Bowling Green State University
- University at Buffalo
- University of Connecticut
- Kent State University
- Miami University (OH)
- Central Michigan University
- Eastern Michigan University
- Northern Illinois University
- Ohio University
- Old Dominion University
- University of Toledo
- Western Michigan University
FCS
The FCS has already cancelled its playoffs in preparation for Covid-19. In addition, numerous conferences have announced their intentions to cancel the season. These include:
- Big Sky
- CAA
- Ivy League
- MEAC
- MVFC
- NEC
- Patriot League
- Pioneer Football League
- SWAC
We will continue to update this list as more schools announce their intentions.