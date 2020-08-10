With the scheduled start to the college football season fast approaching, schools are making the decision to cancel, rather than wait to see how Covid-19 plays out inside the sport.

Over the weekend school presidents, conferences, and players met separately share their concerns for re-starting — now teams are taking action. Here is the complete list of schools who have already announced their intentions not to play this fall.

FBS

University of Akron

Ball State University

Bowling Green State University

University at Buffalo

University of Connecticut

Kent State University

Miami University (OH)

Central Michigan University

Eastern Michigan University

Northern Illinois University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

University of Toledo

Western Michigan University

FCS

The FCS has already cancelled its playoffs in preparation for Covid-19. In addition, numerous conferences have announced their intentions to cancel the season. These include:

Big Sky

CAA

Ivy League

MEAC

MVFC

NEC

Patriot League

Pioneer Football League

SWAC

We will continue to update this list as more schools announce their intentions.