A complete list of every school that has canceled college football

Schools are making tough decisions. Here’s what we know.

By James Dator
With the scheduled start to the college football season fast approaching, schools are making the decision to cancel, rather than wait to see how Covid-19 plays out inside the sport.

Over the weekend school presidents, conferences, and players met separately share their concerns for re-starting — now teams are taking action. Here is the complete list of schools who have already announced their intentions not to play this fall.

FBS

  • University of Akron
  • Ball State University
  • Bowling Green State University
  • University at Buffalo
  • University of Connecticut
  • Kent State University
  • Miami University (OH)
  • Central Michigan University
  • Eastern Michigan University
  • Northern Illinois University
  • Ohio University
  • Old Dominion University
  • University of Toledo
  • Western Michigan University

FCS

The FCS has already cancelled its playoffs in preparation for Covid-19. In addition, numerous conferences have announced their intentions to cancel the season. These include:

  • Big Sky
  • CAA
  • Ivy League
  • MEAC
  • MVFC
  • NEC
  • Patriot League
  • Pioneer Football League
  • SWAC

We will continue to update this list as more schools announce their intentions.

