Who is the protagonist in the 2021 Mortal Kombat trailer?

There is nothing more popular in Hollywood than a dark-and-gritty reboot these days. From The Joker to Cruella De Vil, it seems like we’re getting a remake of every successful franchise or character set in modern times. “Mortal Kombat” is next.

The new “Mortal Kombat” movie will be released April 16, 2021 as a continuation of the classic video game series that debuted in 1992. This film appears to take a more serious tone than the two “Mortal Kombat” movies released in the 90s. The only thing it’s missing is the original music that is probably still burned into your head if you are a fan of the series.

Check out the red band trailer for the 2021 “Mortal Kombat” film here:

There are so many memorable characters in this trailer if you are a fan of the series. The trailer opens with Sub-Zero breaking the arms off Jax, which provides the backstory for his metal bionic replacements. We see Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Raiden, and Goro. The trailer ends with a showdown between Sub-Zero and Scorpion, just as it should.

The most interesting character in the trailer is a new one, though. The trailer presents Cole Young as the protagonist. Young is an MMA fighter with a mysterious mark on his chest that looks like the “Mortal Kombat” symbol. Sub-Zero had the same marking. “That’s not a birthday, Cole,” say Jax in the trailer. “It means you’ve been chosen.”

Who is Cole supposed to be? We have a few theories.

Is Cole in Mortal Kombat actually Johnny Cage?

One famous “Mortal Kombat” character absent from the new trailer? Action star-turned-fighter Johnny Cage. Cage was the first character created for the original Mortal Kombat game and appeared in both films for the series in the 90s.

It would be pretty weird to have a new “Mortal Kombat” without Johnny Cage, right? Maybe that’s who Cole is supposed to be.

Screen Rant weighed in on the theory with this explanation:

Known to be a bit on the egotistical side in the games, the reboot’s version of Johnny might’ve fallen on some hard times, and now fights under the pseudonym of Cole Young to stay under the radar. Far from being the household name that Johnny Cage is known as, Cole might’ve actually been a failed action star who never hit the big time, now making ends meet as a fighter operating under a different name. Conversely, Cole might’ve reverted to his real name after his career failed with Johnny Cage having been his stage name, which would fit right in with John Carlton being Johnny’s real name outside of his career in Hollywood.

Is Cole in Mortal Kombat actually Sub-Zero?

Yes, we saw Sub-Zero in the trailer. Yes, his appearance is supposed to be the entire impetus for realizing Cole has been “chosen.”

While the original Sub-Zero was known as Bi-Han, the game also presents his younger brother named Kuai Liang. Could Cole by Liang? It would explain why he has the same marking as Sub-Zero.

If you have played “Mortal Kombat”, you know the story arc can be convoluted and confusing, with characters reemerging from the dead. There are a lot of different ways this could work.

If this means we get a Sub-Zero vs. Sub-Zero battle, we’re all for it.

Is Cole in Mortal Kombat actually Scorpion?

Scorpion is another iconic character from the series. We see him in the trailer using his finishing move and uttering his catchphrase: “Get over here.”

To be honest, the “get over here” from Scorpion in the trailer is pretty timid and not the booming voice we’re used to. Maybe it’s just Cole getting his bearings with his new powers?

If Sub-Zero’s appearance is what leads to Cole getting involved, and Sub-Zero and Scorpion are set for an epic battle, it would make some sense that it’s Cole who gets to take him on as Scorpion.

Who do you think Cole is?

Any Reptile fans in the house? Let us know your theories in the comments.