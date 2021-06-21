The Best Prime Day Deals For Sports Fans

Prime Day continues today with its second and final day of steals and deals. In my opinion I think the assortment today is better with some sweet deals on electronics, and outdoor gear. You are bound to find entertainment galore with the assortment we curated. Stay locked in here for updates!
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer with Digital Touchscreen, Customizable Smart Cooking Programs, Easy to Clean Basket, 4 Quart Capacity, and a Stainless Finish
- $65
- $100
- 36% off
The biggest flex of 2020 just got even better. Highly rated air fryer, perfect for wings on game day.
Rawlings NFL Instant Pop-Up Canopy Tent with Carrying Case
- $140
- $150
- 7% off
As the Tailgate season returns why not return in style with a team specific canopy. Act quick these have been selling out!
Rawlings NFL Soft Sided Insulated Cooler Bag/Lunch Box, 12-Can Capacity (ALL TEAM OPTIONS)
- $20
- $25
- 21% off
Consistency is key, keep that same energy and show up with a matching canopy AND cooler.
YouTheFan NFL 3-Piece Spirit Series BBQ Grill Set: 18” Stainless Steel Sportula (Spatula), Fork & Tongs with 2 Bottle Openers
- $35
- $50
- 30% off
Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, cook in style with your team, available from your favorite NFL, NHL and College teams!
Amazon Prime Day is here again! This momentous occasion struck last fall while NFL, and NBA were in full swing, but this time around they let are giving us some time to get right well before kickoff. While Amazon traditionally already has the lowest prices out there, they kick it up a notch and find ways to make cheap stuff cheaper during their annual Prime Day. Now sorting through the tens of thousands of deals can be a nightmare, but don’t worry we got you covered! We have put together a quick list of the best items you should consider today. With this being a 2-day event, we will have a fresh list of goods prime and ready for you as the day progresses, with new deals, and killer steals.
Keep your eyes peeled to this post for all future updates for Prime Day 2021
JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- $150
- $350
- 58% off
JBL has been crushing the audio game with top tier quality, at remarkable prices. Take advantage of this deal to prepare for some tunes at the tailgate.
The Office: The Complete Series
- $35
- $80
- 57% off
The Office, enough said.
Neewer 50-In-1 Action Camera Accessory Kit, Compatible with GoPro Hero9/Hero8/Hero7, GoPro Max, GoPro Fusion, Insta360, DJI Osmo Action, AKASO, APEMAN, Campark, SJCAM
- $16
- $35
- 55% off
With live events coming back we have seen just how much energy 15 months of staying at home can bring out in folks. With every super fan going viral why not capture without worrying about dropping your phone, or spilling your beer. (camera not included)
Toshiba 55LF621U21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV, Released 2020
- $359
- $479
- 26% off
If you’re in the market for a new TV this is a pretty sweet deal. This Smart LED TV has an excellent 120hz refresh rate, making it perfect for sports or gaming.
GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Toss Game Set with 8 Bean Bags and Travel Carrying Case
- $32
- $40
- 20% off
Tailgate ready doesn't just mean food and drinks. Bring the classic that is corn hole with you on the road with this portable set.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm, GPS, Bluetooth) Smart Watch with Advanced Health Monitoring, Fitness Tracking, and Long Lasting Battery, Aqua Black
- $160
- $250
- 37% off
Keep track of the calories while still looking cool with his Samsung Galaxy Watch.
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision
- $25
- $50
- 51% off
Who doesn't need a new Fire TV Stick? Comes loaded up with all the apps you need, streams in 4k, and Alexa voice activation.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer, 15 One-Touch Programs
- $55
- $120
- 55% off
When the tailgate returns, be ready.
Nintendo Switch Lite - Gray with SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card for Nintendo Switch
- $200
- $235
- 15% off
Keep the young people in your life entertained while you enjoy the game.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership [Digital Code]
- $30
- $45
- 34% off
Put yourself in the game, and entertained with this sweet deal for Xbox Game-pass!
(includes Madden/NBA2k/MLB The Show)