Formula 1 unveils their finalized schedule for 2023

Ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season, F! released the final schedule for the upcoming year. While the initial F1 schedule for 2023 contained 24 Grands Prix, the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for the fifth year in a row led to speculation over a potential replacement.

F1 confirmed on Tuesday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not be replaced, leaving in place 23 events. This ties the previous single-season high set last year.

Here is the finalized schedule for the 2023 F1 season, complete with start times:

2023 F1 Schedule Date Grand Prix Venue Start Time (Eastern) Sprint Date Grand Prix Venue Start Time (Eastern) Sprint March 5 Bahrain Sakhir 10:00 a.m. No March 19 Saudi Arabia Jeddah 1:00 p.m. No April 2 Australia Melbourne 1:00 a.m. No April 30 Azerbaijan Baku 7:00 a.m. Yes May 7 Miami Miami 3:30 p.m. No May 21 Emilia Romagna Imola 9:00 a.m. No May 28 Monaco Monaco 9:00 a.m. No June 4 Spain Barcelona 9:00 a.m. No June 18 Canada Montreal 2:00 p.m. No July 2 Austria Spielberg 9:00 a.m. Yes July 9 United Kingdom Silverstone 10:00 a.m. No July 23 Hungary Budapest 9:00 a.m. No July 30 Belgium Spa 9:00 a.m. Yes August 27 Netherlands Zandvoort 9:00 a.m. No September 3 Italy Monza 9:00 a.m. No September 17 Singapore Singapore 8:00 a.m. No September 24 Japan Suzuka 1:00 a.m. No October 8 Qatar Lusail 10:00 a.m. Yes October 22 USA Austin 3:00 p.m. Yes October 29 Mexico Mexico City 4:00 p.m. No November 5 Brazil Sao Paulo 12:00 p.m. Yes November 18 Las Vegas Las Vegas 1:00 a.m. No November 26 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 8:00 a.m. No

Even with 23 events on the calendar, rather than the 24 initially schedule, there are no shortage of storylines for the upcoming season. Of course the presence of three Grands Prix in the United States is a major storyline, the most ever held stateside in a single season.

In addition, this year contains six different Sprint events, where the drivers will race twice on the weekend. First will be the Saturday Sprint race, a shorter event where there are no mandatory pit stops, and where points are awarded to the top eight finishers. The finishing order of the Saturday Sprint race sets the starting grid for hte Sunday Grand Prix.

This year, the six Sprint races will take place at Azerbaijan (Baku), Austria (Red Bull Ring), Belgium (Spa), Qatar (Lusail), the United States (Circuit of The Americas) and Sao Paulo (Interlagos).