Formula 1 unveils their finalized schedule for 2023

Ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season, F! released the final schedule for the upcoming year. While the initial F1 schedule for 2023 contained 24 Grands Prix, the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for the fifth year in a row led to speculation over a potential replacement.
F1 confirmed on Tuesday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not be replaced, leaving in place 23 events. This ties the previous single-season high set last year.
Here is the finalized schedule for the 2023 F1 season, complete with start times:
2023 F1 Schedule
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Start Time (Eastern)
|Sprint
|March 5
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|10:00 a.m.
|No
|March 19
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|1:00 p.m.
|No
|April 2
|Australia
|Melbourne
|1:00 a.m.
|No
|April 30
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|7:00 a.m.
|Yes
|May 7
|Miami
|Miami
|3:30 p.m.
|No
|May 21
|Emilia Romagna
|Imola
|9:00 a.m.
|No
|May 28
|Monaco
|Monaco
|9:00 a.m.
|No
|June 4
|Spain
|Barcelona
|9:00 a.m.
|No
|June 18
|Canada
|Montreal
|2:00 p.m.
|No
|July 2
|Austria
|Spielberg
|9:00 a.m.
|Yes
|July 9
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone
|10:00 a.m.
|No
|July 23
|Hungary
|Budapest
|9:00 a.m.
|No
|July 30
|Belgium
|Spa
|9:00 a.m.
|Yes
|August 27
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|9:00 a.m.
|No
|September 3
|Italy
|Monza
|9:00 a.m.
|No
|September 17
|Singapore
|Singapore
|8:00 a.m.
|No
|September 24
|Japan
|Suzuka
|1:00 a.m.
|No
|October 8
|Qatar
|Lusail
|10:00 a.m.
|Yes
|October 22
|USA
|Austin
|3:00 p.m.
|Yes
|October 29
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|4:00 p.m.
|No
|November 5
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|12:00 p.m.
|Yes
|November 18
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|1:00 a.m.
|No
|November 26
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
|8:00 a.m.
|No
Even with 23 events on the calendar, rather than the 24 initially schedule, there are no shortage of storylines for the upcoming season. Of course the presence of three Grands Prix in the United States is a major storyline, the most ever held stateside in a single season.
In addition, this year contains six different Sprint events, where the drivers will race twice on the weekend. First will be the Saturday Sprint race, a shorter event where there are no mandatory pit stops, and where points are awarded to the top eight finishers. The finishing order of the Saturday Sprint race sets the starting grid for hte Sunday Grand Prix.
This year, the six Sprint races will take place at Azerbaijan (Baku), Austria (Red Bull Ring), Belgium (Spa), Qatar (Lusail), the United States (Circuit of The Americas) and Sao Paulo (Interlagos).
