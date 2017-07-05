What football will look like in the future

by Jon Bois | Jul 05, 2017

It's clear that the sport of football needs to change. And the $64,000 question, my friends, is simple: "how?" Something is terribly wrong. The writing's on the wall: youth participation in the sport is down, thanks in large part to their parents' concern for their health.

In recent years, the NFL has something is terribly wrong. In response to numerous clinical studies regarding something is terribly wrong, the league has taken action — and something is terribly wrong. Oh no. Something is terribly wrong.

Do you hear that? Do not be afraid, but something is terribly wrong. I'm afraid that this page is going to disintegrate. Don't worry, nothing will be hurt, although you may be extraordinarily confused. I think I see a calendar. I don't know. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong. Something is terribly wrong.

please click to proceed to chapter one of 17776
hi again, stranger
are you lost?
Chapter 1: Please answer me. Chapter 2: Outside Seward, Nebraska. Chapter 3: What is this? (Video) Chapter 4: Nashville, Tennessee. West Virginia. Chapter 5: What are nanos? (Video) Chapter 6: Page, Arizona. Chapter 7: We perpetually hang out. (Video) Chapter 8: Bee, Nebraska. Chapter 9: You know what, nevermind. (Video) Chapter 10: Denver, Colorado. Chapter 11: Intermission, part 1. Chapter 12: Intermission, part 2. Chapter 13: Intermission, part 3. Chapter 14: Intermission, part 4. Chapter 15: I don't know. (Video) Chapter 16: Denali, Alaska. Chicago, Illinois. Chapter 17: No no no no no no. (Video) Chapter 18: Livermore, California. Chapter 19: Eulogy. (Video) Chapter 20: Louisville, Kentucky. Chapter 21: Let's not do this again. (Video) Chapter 22: Homer, Nebraska. Chapter 23: I have to see it. (Video) Chapter 24: New York City. Chapter 25: Night.
Author: Jon Bois

Editors: Spencer Hall, Elena Bergeron

Designers: Jon Bois, Tyson Whiting

Developer: Graham MacAree