Alabama Crimson Tide, QB

Tua Tagovailoa

From the start of 2018 to the finish, Tua Tagovailoa dominated college football headlines. Taking over for an ineffective Jalen Hurts in the second half of the National Championship, he led Alabama to a dramatic comeback victory over Georgia. He then took over the starting role for the 2018 season, leading what through 13 games looks like one of the most dominant teams in college football history. His QB rating of 188 in SEC play was 10 percent higher than any other SEC QB in the last decade. And, as 2018 ends, he is preparing to face Oklahoma and Kyler Murray, to whom he lost a close race for the Heisman Trophy.