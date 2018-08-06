When it comes to fantasy football, there isn’t a more volatile position than tight end entering the 2018 season. Part of that is due to some of the big-name stars of years past have seen their careers take a nosedive due to injuries. Tyler Eifert, Greg Olsen, and Jordan Reed were once among the best fantasy tight ends around, but injuries have made them major question marks heading into this next season.
Then you’ve got Jimmy Graham, once the best fantasy tight end during his time with the New Orleans Saints, but his career with the Seattle Seahawks was largely a disapointment. Now, Graham will look to regain fantasy glory with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, who’s been longing for a capable tight end since the days of Jermichael Finley.
But for the time being, there’s no question the consensus top two tight ends this year are Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce. Gronkowski is a touchdown machine when he’s healthy, though it’s Kelce who has scored the most fantasy points among tight ends over the last two seasons combined.
|Jason Marcum
|Derek Gordon
|Scott Kaliska
|Alex Welch
|1
|Rob Gronkowski
|Rob Gronkowski
|Rob Gronkowski
|Rob Gronkowski
|2
|Travis Kelce
|Travis Kelce
|Travis Kelce
|Travis Kelce
|3
|Zach Ertz
|Zach Ertz
|Zach Ertz
|Zach Ertz
|4
|Delanie Walker
|Delanie Walker
|Greg Olsen
|Greg Olsen
|5
|Jimmy Graham
|Greg Olsen
|Evan Engram
|Jimmy Graham
|6
|Greg Olsen
|Trey Burton
|Jimmy Graham
|Delanie Walker
|7
|Kyle Rudolph
|Kyle Rudolph
|Delanie Walker
|Kyle Rudolph
|8
|Trey Burton
|Jack Doyle
|Kyle Rudolph
|Evan Engram
|9
|Jack Doyle
|Jimmy Graham
|Trey Burton
|Jordan Reed
|10
|Evan Engram
|Jordan Reed
|Jordan Reed
|Jack Doyle
|11
|George Kittle
|Evan Engram
|George Kittle
|Trey Burton
|12
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|George Kittle
|Jack Doyle
|George Kittle
|13
|David Njoku
|Benjamin Watson
|David Njoku
|David Njoku
|14
|O.J. Howard
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|O.J. Howard
|Tyler Eifert
|15
|Jordan Reed
|O.J. Howard
|Cameron Brate
|Charles Clay