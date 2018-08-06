When it comes to fantasy football, there isn’t a more volatile position than tight end entering the 2018 season. Part of that is due to some of the big-name stars of years past have seen their careers take a nosedive due to injuries. Tyler Eifert, Greg Olsen, and Jordan Reed were once among the best fantasy tight ends around, but injuries have made them major question marks heading into this next season.

Then you’ve got Jimmy Graham, once the best fantasy tight end during his time with the New Orleans Saints, but his career with the Seattle Seahawks was largely a disapointment. Now, Graham will look to regain fantasy glory with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, who’s been longing for a capable tight end since the days of Jermichael Finley.

But for the time being, there’s no question the consensus top two tight ends this year are Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce. Gronkowski is a touchdown machine when he’s healthy, though it’s Kelce who has scored the most fantasy points among tight ends over the last two seasons combined.