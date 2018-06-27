CAVS SCRAMBLE LINEUP, AGAIN, FAIL TO MESH, AGAIN

Looking for reinforcements, Cleveland pulls off two surprising moves. First, Kyle Korver, Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, and a 2021 first-round pick head to Charlotte for the disgruntled Kemba Walker. Then, Kevin Love goes to Dallas for Harrison Barnes, straight up.

With a lineup of Walker, George Hill, Barnes, LeBron, and Tristan Thompson, Cleveland thrives early, but eventually struggles to coalesce. Barnes shoots under 30 percent from the field, while Walker’s usage tumbles. Cleveland falls to below .500 by the end of January. Rumors fly at the deadline, but no moves are made. The Cavs end up rejecting a proposed offer of Barnes for Carmelo Anthony.