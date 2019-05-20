NBA Draft
2019
First Round
Last Mock: 5.15
1
Pelicans
Mock: Zion Williamson
2
Grizzlies
Mock: Ja Morant
3
Knicks
Mock: R.J. Barrett
4
Lakers
Mock: Jarrett Culver
5
Cavaliers
Mock: De’Andre Hunter
6
Suns
Mock: Darius Garland
7
Bulls
Mock: Coby White
8
Hawks
Mock: Sekou Doumbouya
9
Wizards
Mock: Cam Reddish
10
Hawks
Mock: Brandon Clarke
11
Timberwolves
Mock: Jaxson Hayes
12
Hornets
Mock: Romeo Langford
13
Heat
Mock: Kevin Porter Jr.
14
Celtics
Mock: Goga Bitadze
15
Pistons
Mock: Nassir Little
16
Magic
Mock: Nickeil Alexander-Walker
17
Nets
Mock: Bol Bol
18
Pacers
Mock: P.J. Washington
19
Spurs
Mock: Grant Williams
20
Celtics
Mock: Chuma Okeke
21
Thunder
Mock: Tyler Herro
22
Celtics
Mock: Matisse Thybulle
23
Jazz
Mock: Keldon Johnson
24
76ers
Mock: Cameron Johnson
25
Mock: Talen Horton-Tucker
26
Cavaliers
Mock: Rui Hachimura
27
Nets
Mock: KZ Okpala
28
Warriors
Mock: Carsen Edwards
29
Spurs
Mock: Deividas Sirvydis
30
Bucks
Mock: Ty Jerome
