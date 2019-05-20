NBA Draft 2019
First RoundLast Mock: 5.15

1
PelicansMock: Zion Williamson
2
GrizzliesMock: Ja Morant
3
KnicksMock: R.J. Barrett
4
LakersMock: Jarrett Culver
5
CavaliersMock: De’Andre Hunter
6
SunsMock: Darius Garland
7
BullsMock: Coby White
8
HawksMock: Sekou Doumbouya
9
WizardsMock: Cam Reddish
10
HawksMock: Brandon Clarke
11
TimberwolvesMock: Jaxson Hayes
12
HornetsMock: Romeo Langford
13
HeatMock: Kevin Porter Jr.
14
CelticsMock: Goga Bitadze
15
PistonsMock: Nassir Little
16
MagicMock: Nickeil Alexander-Walker
17
NetsMock: Bol Bol
18
PacersMock: P.J. Washington
19
SpursMock: Grant Williams
20
CelticsMock: Chuma Okeke
21
ThunderMock: Tyler Herro
22
CelticsMock: Matisse Thybulle
23
JazzMock: Keldon Johnson
24
76ersMock: Cameron Johnson
25
Mock: Talen Horton-Tucker
26
CavaliersMock: Rui Hachimura
27
NetsMock: KZ Okpala
28
WarriorsMock: Carsen Edwards
29
SpursMock: Deividas Sirvydis
30
BucksMock: Ty Jerome

