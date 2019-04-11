Over the next two-and-a-half months, we'll be cataloging every playoff moment that might determine the answers to these eight critical questions. Does a deep Celtics run increase Kyrie Irving’s chances of staying in Boston? Does every awkward Kevin Durant quote mean he's on his way out of Golden State? The higher the percentage, the more likely the answer is yes.
Turmoil and boredom have loomed over the Warriors’ quest for a fourth championship in five years. With Kevin Durant a free agent and the futures of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green unclear, is this the last ride of the league’s greatest modern collection of talent?
Last update: April 11The wound that opened up after Kevin Durant and Draymond Green shouted at each other during a game in November may never fully close, but it’s largely been put to the side for now. The Warriors have certainly been listless at times, but a late-season rout of the Nuggets – and, oddly, an on-brand feud with officials – suggest they’re getting their edge back.
Two weeks before the season started, Kyrie Irving told fans he planned to re-sign with the Celtics. He then spent the next several months undermining that premise during a disappointing Celtics regular season. A drama-free playoff run will likely determine whether Irving stays – and, potentially, if Anthony Davis joins him in Boston via trade.
Last update: April 11Irving’s future remains cloudy, though things are at least better than they were in February, when Irving defiantly walked back his preseason promise to re-sign. A good sign: Irving stayed upbeat despite sitting on the bench down the stretch of a late-season win over Miami.
After the best season in their history ended with a thud, the Raptors traded franchise icon DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard. With no assurances Leonard will re-sign after this season, they’ve has done everything possible to get in his good graces. Will it be enough to keep him from big-market vultures like the Clippers?
Last update: April 11Life is good north of the border. The Raptors are on the upswing after a midseason trade for Marc Gasol, and conversations about Leonard’s future have mostly faded, despite the constant presence of Clippers executives at his games.
Thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rise, new coach Mike Budenholzer’s schematic changes, and a deep roster, the Bucks raced to the league’s best record during the regular season. But Antetokounmpo has never advanced past the first round of the playoffs, and will be a free agent after next season. Is this the Bucks’ best and possibly only chance to break through?
Last update: April 11The Bucks’ joy ride hit a minor speed bump when starting guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a foot injury. Still, they enter the playoffs as a 60-win juggernaut with a championship-level point differential and terrific records against other playoff teams.
Houston came agonizingly close to knocking off the Warriors last year, but seemed to take a step back in the summer. After a terrible start, a superhuman James Harden stretch – and, to a lesser extent, Chris Paul’s return to health and shrewd moves by GM Daryl Morey – Houston again looks like Golden State’s biggest threat. Can the Rockets actually break through this year?
Last update: April 11The Rockets’ late-season push re-opened the possibility of another competitive seven-game series with the Warriors, but that series will happen a round sooner than expected (if at all) after a dramatic final day of the season dropped Houston to the No. 4 seed.
An organization once infamous for turning delayed gratification into a marketing slogan suddenly adopted an extreme win-now posture this year. The 76ers cashed in their war chest with blockbuster trades for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. Can the core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Butler, and Harris come together quickly enough?
Last update: April 11Butler has struggled to adjust his game to fit with Embiid and Simmons, leading to rumors of discontent. Embiid has also missed time with nagging injuries down the stretch. The 76ers at least secured the No. 3 seed and finally won against Boston, but they sit well behind Milwaukee and Toronto in the East’s pecking order.
LeBron James’ absence from the playoffs opens a power vacuum in the NBA’s superstar class. Giannis Antetokounmpo may not win MVP due to James Harden’s brilliance, but at 24 years old, he’s in position to become the next face of the league for the next decade. A deep playoff run will allow him to seize James’ throne.
Last update: April 11Antetokounmpo has finished the season with a flourish, leading the Bucks to the top overall seed. He’s started to showcase more of his personality, displaying a hard edge while maintaining his youthful exuberance. Antetokounmpo looks like the fresh new hero the league needs.
Rumors about stars leaving mid-market teams for glamour franchises dominated another season. Even the Bucks' success took place in the shadow of Giannis Antetokounmpo's looming 2021 free agency. Can teams outside that spotlight, like the Blazers, Nuggets, Jazz, and Pacers, show it's possible to organically build a title contender?
Last update: April 11Denver’s quest to finish ahead of the Warriors failed, Portland lost center Jusuf Nurkic for the season, and Indiana’s nice run after Victor Oladipo’s injury hit a late speed bump. The Jazz look dangerous again, but they got the hardest first-round matchup of the bunch.
