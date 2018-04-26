Sort Picks By Team
Round 1
1
Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield, QB
2
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley, RB
3
New York Jets
Sam Darnold, QB
(from Indianapolis Colts)
4
Cleveland Browns
Denzel Ward, CB
(from Houston Texans)
5
Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb, DE
6
Indianapolis Colts
Quenton Nelson, G
(from New York Jets)
7
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen, QB
(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8
Chicago Bears
Roquan Smith, LB
9
San Francisco 49ers
Mike McGlinchey, T
10
Arizona Cardinals
Josh Rosen, QB
(from Oakland Raiders)
11
Miami Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S
12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Vita Vea, DT
(from Buffalo Bills via Cincinnati Bengals)
13
Washington
Da'Ron Payne, DT
14
New Orleans Saints
Marcus Davenport, DE
(from Green Bay Packers)
15
Oakland Raiders
Kolton Miller, T
(from Arizona Cardinals)
16
Buffalo Bills
Tremaine Edmunds, LB
(from Baltimore Ravens)
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Derwin James, S
18
Green Bay Packers
Jaire Alexander, CB
(from Seattle Seahawks)
19
Dallas Cowboys
Leighton Vander Esch, LB
20
Detroit Lions
Frank Ragnow, C
21
Cincinnati Bengals
Billy Price, C
(from Buffalo Bills)
22
Tennessee Titans
Rashaan Evans, LB
(from Baltimore Ravens via Buffalo Bills via Kansas City Chiefs)
23
New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn, T
(from Los Angeles Rams)
24
Carolina Panthers
D.J. Moore, WR
25
Baltimore Ravens
Hayden Hurst, TE
(from Tennessee Titans)
26
Atlanta Falcons
Calvin Ridley, WR
27
Seattle Seahawks
Rashaad Penny, RB
(from Green Bay Packers via New Orleans Saints)
28
Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds, S
29
Jacksonville Jaguars
Taven Bryan, DE
30
Minnesota Vikings
Mike Hughes, CB
31
New England Patriots
Sony Michel, RB
32
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson, QB
(from Philadelphia Eagles)
Round 2
33
Cleveland Browns
Austin Corbett, T
34
New York Giants
Will Hernandez, G
35
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb, RB
(from Houston Texans)
36
Indianapolis Colts
Darius Leonard, LB
37
Indianapolis Colts
Braden Smith, G
(from New York Jets)
38
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ronald Jones, RB
39
Chicago Bears
James Daniels, C
40
Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton, WR
41
Tennessee Titans
Harold Landry, DE
(from Oakland Raiders)
42
Miami Dolphins
Mike Gesicki, TE
43
Detroit Lions
Kerryon Johnson, RB
(from New England Patriots via San Francisco 49ers)
44
San Francisco 49ers
Dante Pettis, WR
(from Washington)
45
Green Bay Packers
Josh Jackson, CB
46
Kansas City Chiefs
Breeland Speaks, DE
(from Cincinnati Bengals)
47
Arizona Cardinals
Christian Kirk, WR
48
Los Angeles Chargers
Uchenna Nwosu, LB
49
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert, TE
(from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts)
50
Dallas Cowboys
Connor Williams, G
51
Chicago Bears
Anthony Miller, WR
(from New England Patriots via Detroit Lions)
52
Indianapolis Colts
Kemoko Turay, DE
(from Philadelphia Eagles via Baltimore Ravens)
53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
M.J. Stewart, CB
(from Buffalo Bills)
54
Cincinnati Bengals
Jessie Bates, S
(from Kansas City Chiefs)
55
Carolina Panthers
Donte Jackson, CB
56
New England Patriots
Duke Dawson, CB
(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams)
57
Oakland Raiders
P.J. Hall, DT
(from Tennessee Titans)
58
Atlanta Falcons
Isaiah Oliver, CB
59
Washington
Derrius Guice, RB
(from San Francisco 49ers via New Orleans Saints)
60
Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington, WR
61
Jacksonville Jaguars
D.J. Chark, WR
62
Minnesota Vikings
Brian O'Neill, T
63
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carlton Davis, CB
(from New England Patriots)
64
Indianapolis Colts
Tyquan Lewis, DE
(from Cleveland Browns via Philadelphia Eagles)
Round 3
65
Oakland Raiders
Brandon Parker, T
(from Baltimore Ravens via Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns)
66
New York Giants
Lorenzo Carter, LB
67
Cleveland Browns
Chad Thomas, DE
(from Indianapolis Colts)
68
Houston Texans
Justin Reid, S
69
New York Giants
B.J. Hill, DT
(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
70
San Francisco 49ers
Fred Warner, LB
(from Chicago Bears)
71
Denver Broncos
Royce Freeman, RB
72
New York Jets
Nathan Shepherd, DT
73
Miami Dolphins
Jerome Baker, LB
74
Washington
Geron Christian, T
(from San Francisco 49ers)
75
Kansas City Chiefs
Derrick Nnadi, DT
(from Baltimore Ravens via Oakland Raiders)
76
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph, QB
(from Seattle Seahawks via Green Bay Packers)
77
Cincinnati Bengals
Sam Hubbard, DE
78
Cincinnati Bengals
Malik Jefferson, LB
(from Kansas City Chiefs via Washington)
79
Seattle Seahawks
Rasheem Green, LB
(from Pittsburgh Steelers via Oakland Raiders via Arizona Cardinals)
80
Houston Texans
Martinas Rankin, T
(from Seattle Seahawks)
81
Dallas Cowboys
Michael Gallup, WR
82
Detroit Lions
Tracy Walker, CB
83
Baltimore Ravens
Orlando Brown, DT
84
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Jones, DT
85
Carolina Panthers
Rashaan Gaulden, CB
(from Buffalo Bills)
86
Baltimore Ravens
Mark Andrews, TE
(from Kansas City Chiefs)
87
Oakland Raiders
Arden Key, DE
(from Los Angeles Rams)
88
Green Bay Packers
Oren Burks, LB
(from Carolina Panthers)
89
Los Angeles Rams
Joseph Noteboom, T
(from Oakland Raiders via Tennessee Titans)
90
Atlanta Falcons
Deadrin Senat, DT
91
New Orleans Saints
Tre'Quan Smith, WR
92
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chukwuma Okorafor, OT
93
Jacksonville Jaguars
Ronnie Harrison, S
94
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alex Cappa, G
(from Minnesota Vikings)
95
San Francisco 49ers
Tarvarius Moore, S
(from New England Patriots)
96
Buffalo Bills
Harrison Phillips, DT
(from Philadelphia Eagles)
97
Arizona Cardinals
Mason Cole, C
(Compensatory)
98
Houston Texans
Jordan Akins, TE
(Compensatory)
99
Denver Broncos
Isaac Yiadom, CB
(Compensatory)
100
Kansas City Chiefs
Dorian O'Daniel, LB
(from Cincinnati Bengals)
Round 4
101
Carolina Panthers
Ian Thomas, TE
(from Green Bay Packers via Cleveland Browns)
102
Minnesota Vikings
Jalyn Holmes, DE
(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via New York Giants)
103
Houston Texans
Keke Coutee, WR
104
Indianapolis Colts
Nyheim Hines, RB
105
Cleveland Browns
Antonio Callaway, WR
(from Chicago Bears through New England Patriots)
106
Denver Broncos
Josey Jewell, LB
107
New York Jets
Christopher Herndon, TE
108
New York Giants
Kyle Lauletta, QB
(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
109
Washington
Troy Apke, S
(from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)
110
Oakland Raiders
Nick Nelson, CB
111
Los Angeles Rams
Brian Allen, C
(from Miami Dolphins)
112
Cincinnati Bengals
Mark Walton, RB
113
Denver Broncos
DaeSean Hamilton, WR
(from Washington)
114
Detroit Lions
Da'Shawn Hand, DL
(from Green Bay Packers through Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots)
115
Chicago Bears
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB
(from Arizona Cardinals)
116
Dallas Cowboys
Dorance Armstrong, DE
117
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Whitehead, S
(from New England Patriots via Detroit Lions)
118
Baltimore Ravens
Anthony Averett, CB
119
Los Angeles Chargers
Kyzir White, S
120
Seattle Seahawks
Will Dissly, TE
121
Buffalo Bills
Taron Johnson, CB
122
Baltimore Ravens
Kenny Young, LB
(from Kansas City Chiefs)
123
Miami Dolphins
Durham Smythe, TE
(from Carolina Panthers through Cleveland Browns)
124
Kansas City Chiefs
Armani Watts, S
(from Los Angeles Rams)
125
Philadelphia Eagles
Avonte Maddox, CB
(from Baltimore Ravens via Tennessee Titans)
126
Atlanta Falcons
Ito Smith, RB
127
New Orleans Saints
Rick Leonard, OT
128
San Francisco 49ers
Kentavius Street, DE
(from Pittsburgh Steelers)
129
Jacksonville Jaguars
Will Richardson, T
130
Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Sweat, DE
(from Minnesota Vikings)
131
Miami Dolphins
Kalen Ballage, RB
(from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles)
132
Baltimore Ravens
Jaleel Sott, WR
(from Philadelphia Eagles)
133
Green Bay Packers
J'Mon Moore, WR
(Compensatory)
134
Arizona Cardinals
Chase Edmonds, RB
(Compensatory)
135
Los Angeles Rams
John Franklin-Myers, DL
(from New York Giants, compensatory)
136
Carolina Panthers
Marquis Haynes, DE
(from New England Patriots through Los Angeles Rams, compensatory)
137
Dallas Cowboys
Dalton Schultz, TE
(Compensatory)
Round 5
138
Green Bay Packers
Cole Madison, T
(from Cleveland Browns)
139
New York Giants
RJ McIntosh, DL
140
Oakland Raiders
Maurice Hurst, DL
(from Indianapolis Colts)
141
Seattle Seahawks
Shaquem Griffin, LB
(from Houston Texans)
142
San Francisco 49ers
D.J. Reed, CB
(from Washington via Denver Broncos)
143
New England Patriots
Ja'whaun Bentley, LB
(from San Francisco 49ers via New York Jets)
144
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Justin Watson, WR
145
Chicago Bears
Bilal Nichols, DT
146
Seattle Seahawks
Tre Flowers, S
(from Oakland Raiders)
147
Los Angeles Rams
Micah Kiser, LB
(from Green Bay Packers via New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers)
148
Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Allen, S
(from San Francisco 49ers)
149
Seattle Seahawks
Michael Dickson, P
(from Washington through Denver Broncos)
150
Cleveland Browns
Genard Avery, LB
(from Green Bay Packers)
151
Cincinnati Bengals
Davontae Harris, CB
152
Tennessee Titans
Dane Cruikshank, S
(from Oakland Raiders via Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens)
153
Detroit Lions
Tyrell Crosby, G
154
Buffalo Bills
Siran Neal, S
(from Baltimore Ravens)
155
Los Angeles Chargers
Scott Quessenberry, C
156
Denver Broncos
Troy Fumagalli, TE
(from Philadelphia Eagles through Seattle Seahawks)
157
Minnesota Vikings
Tyler Conklin, TE
(from Dallas Cowboys through New York Jets)
158
Cincinnati Bengals
Andrew Brown, DT
(from Buffalo Bills)
159
Indianapolis Colts
Daurice Fountain, WR
(from Kansas City Chiefs through Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders)
160
Los Angeles Rams
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB
(from Los Angeles Rams through Denver Broncos)
161
Carolina Panthers
Jermaine Carter, LB
162
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Lasley, WR
(from Tennessee Titans)
163
Washington
Tim Settle, DL
(from Atlanta Falcons through Denver Broncos)
164
New Orleans Saints
Natrell Jamerson, S
165
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels, TE
166
Buffalo Bills
Wyatt Teller, OL
(from Jacksonville Jaguars)
167
Minnesota Vikings
Daniel Carlson, K
(from New York Jets)
168
Seattle Seahawks
Jamarco Jones, OT
(from New England Patriots)
169
Indianapolis Colts
Jordan Wilkins, RB
(from Philadelphia Eagles)
170
Cincinnati Bengals
Darius Phillips, CB
(Compensatory)
171
Dallas Cowboys
Mike White, QB
(Compensatory)
172
Green Bay Packers
J.K. Scott, P
(Compensatory)
173
Oakland Raiders
Johnny Townsend, P
(from Dallas Cowboys, compensatory)
174
Green Bay Packers
Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR
(Compensatory)
Round 6
175
Cleveland Browns
Damion Ratley, WR
176
Los Angeles Rams
John Kelly, RB
(from New York Giants)
177
Houston Texans
Duke Ejiofor, DE
178
New England Patriots
Christian Sam, LB
(from Indianapolis Colts from Cleveland Browns)
179
New York Jets
Parry Nickerson, CB
180
New York Jets
Folorunso Fatukasi, DT
(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Minnesota Vikings)
181
Chicago Bears
Kylie Fitts, DE
182
Arizona Cardinals
Chris Campbell, CB
(from Denver Broncos)
183
Denver Broncos
Sam Jones, OG
(from Miami Dolphins through Los Angeles Rams)
184
San Francisco 49ers
Marcell Harris, S
185
Indianapolis Colts
Deion Cain, WR
(from Oakland Raiders)
186
Seattle Seahawks
Jake Martin, LB
(from Green Bay Packers)
187
Buffalo Bills
Ray-Ray McLoud, WR
(from Cincinnati Bengals)
188
Cleveland Browns
Simeon Thomas, CB
(from Washington)
189
New Orleans Saints
Kamrin Moore, CB
(from Arizona Cardinals)
190
Baltimore Ravens
DeShon Elliott, S
191
Los Angeles Chargers
Dylan Cantrell, WR
192
Los Angeles Rams
Jamil Demby, G
(from Seattle Seahawks through Oakland Raiders through Dallas Cowboys)
193
Dallas Cowboys
Chris Covington, LB
194
Atlanta Falcons
Russell Gage, WR
(from Los Angeles Rams via Detroit Lions)
195
Los Angeles Rams
Sebastian Joseph, DT
(from Buffalo Bills)
196
Kansas City Chiefs
Tremon Smith, CB
197
Washington
Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB
(from Los Angeles Rams via Carolina Panthers)
198
Kansas City Chiefs
Khalil Mckenzie, G
(from New England Patriots via Los Angeles Rams)
199
Tennessee Titans
Luke Falk, QB
200
Atlanta Falcons
Foye Oluokun, LB
201
New Orleans Saints
Boston Scott, RB
202
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jack Cichy, LB
(from Pittsburgh Steelers through Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers)
203
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tanner Lee, QB
204
New York Jets
Trenton Cannon, RB
(from Minnesota Vikings)
205
Los Angeles Rams
Trevon Young, DE
(from Washington via New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns)
206
Philadelphia Eagles
Matt Pryor, T
207
Green Bay Packers
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR
(Compensatory)
208
Dallas Cowboys
Cedrick Wilson, WR
(Compensatory)
209
Miami Dolphins
Cornell Armstrong, CB
(from Kansas City Chiefs through Los Angeles Rams, compensatory)
210
New England Patriots
Braxton Berrios, WR
(from Oakland Raiders, compensatory)
211
Houston Texans
Jordan Thomas, TE
(Compensatory)
212
Baltimore Ravens
Greg Senat, T
(from Oakland Raiders)
213
Minnesota Vikings
Colby Gossett, G
(Compensatory)
214
Houston Texans
Peter Kalambayi, DE
(Compensatory)
215
Baltimore Ravens
Bradley Bozeman, C
(from Baltimore Ravens through Tennessee Titans)
216
Oakland Raiders
Azeem Victor, LB
(Compensatory)
217
Denver Broncos
Keishawn Bierria, LB
(from Oakland Raiders through Los Angeles Rams)
218
Minnesota Vikings
Ade Aruna, DE
(Compensatory)
Round 7
219
New England Patriots
Danny Etling, QB
(from Cleveland Browns)
220
Seattle Seahawks
Alex Mcgough, QB
(from Pittsburgh Steelers via New York Giants)
221
Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Adams, LB
222
Houston Texans
Jermaine Kelly, CB
223
San Francisco 49ers
Julian Taylor, DT
(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Miami Dolphins)
224
Chicago Bears
Javon Wims, WR
225
Minnesota Vikings
Devante Downs, LB
(from Denver Broncos through Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets)
226
Denver Broncos
David Williams, RB
(from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks)
227
Miami Dolphins
Quentin Poling, LB
(from San Francisco 49ers)
228
Oakland Raiders
Marcell Ateman, WR
229
Miami Dolphins
Jason Sanders, K
230
Jacksonville Jaguars
Leon Jacobs, DE
(from Cincinnati Bengals)
231
Los Angeles Rams
Travin Howard, LB
(from Washington)
232
Green Bay Packers
James Looney, DE
233
Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Mailata, OT
(from New England Patriots through Kansas City Chiefs via Arizona Cardinals)
234
Carolina Panthers
Andre Smith, LB
(from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills)
235
Indianapolis Colts
Zaire Franklin, LB
(from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets)
236
Dallas Cowboys
Bo Scarbrough, RB
237
Detroit Lions
Nick Bawden, RB
238
Baltimore Ravens
Zach Sieler, DE
239
Green Bay Packers
Hunter Bradley, LS
(from Buffalo Bills)
240
San Francisco 49ers
Richie James, WR
(from Kansas City Chiefs)
241
Washington
Greg Stroman, CB
(from Los Angeles Rams)
242
Carolina Panthers
Kendrick Norton, DT
243
New England Patriots
Keion Crossen, CB
(from Kansas City Chiefs via Tennessee Titans)
244
Los Angeles Rams
Justin Lawler, DE
(from Atlanta Falcons)
245
New Orleans Saints
Will Clapp, C
246
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Frazier, DT
247
Jacksonville Jaguars
Logan Cooke, P
248
Green Bay Packers
Kendall Donnerson, DE
(from Seattle Seahawks via Minnesota Vikings)
249
Cincinnati Bengals
Logan Woodside, QB
(from New England Patriots)
250
New England Patriots
Ryan Izzo, TE
(from Philadelphia Eagles through Seattle Seahawks )
251
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Jackson, RB
(Compensatory)
252
Cincinnati Bengals
Rod Taylor, G
(Compensatory)
253
Cincinnati Bengals
Auden Tate, WR
(Compensatory)
254
Arizona Cardinals
Korey Cunningham, T
(Compensatory)
255
Buffalo Bills
Austin Proehl, WR
(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
256
Washington
Trey Quinn, WR
(from Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons)