2018

256. Trey Quinn, WR

Washington

Round 1

1

Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield, QB

2

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, RB

3

New York Jets

Sam Darnold, QB

(from Indianapolis Colts)

4

Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward, CB

(from Houston Texans)

5

Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb, DE

6

Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson, G

(from New York Jets)

7

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, QB

(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

8

Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith, LB

9

San Francisco 49ers

Mike McGlinchey, T

10

Arizona Cardinals

Josh Rosen, QB

(from Oakland Raiders)

11

Miami Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S

12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vita Vea, DT

(from Buffalo Bills via Cincinnati Bengals)

13

Washington

Da'Ron Payne, DT

14

New Orleans Saints

Marcus Davenport, DE

(from Green Bay Packers)

15

Oakland Raiders

Kolton Miller, T

(from Arizona Cardinals)

16

Buffalo Bills

Tremaine Edmunds, LB

(from Baltimore Ravens)

17

Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James, S

18

Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander, CB

(from Seattle Seahawks)

19

Dallas Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch, LB

20

Detroit Lions

Frank Ragnow, C

21

Cincinnati Bengals

Billy Price, C

(from Buffalo Bills)

22

Tennessee Titans

Rashaan Evans, LB

(from Baltimore Ravens via Buffalo Bills via Kansas City Chiefs)

23

New England Patriots

Isaiah Wynn, T

(from Los Angeles Rams)

24

Carolina Panthers

D.J. Moore, WR

25

Baltimore Ravens

Hayden Hurst, TE

(from Tennessee Titans)

26

Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley, WR

27

Seattle Seahawks

Rashaad Penny, RB

(from Green Bay Packers via New Orleans Saints)

28

Pittsburgh Steelers

Terrell Edmunds, S

29

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan, DE

30

Minnesota Vikings

Mike Hughes, CB

31

New England Patriots

Sony Michel, RB

32

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, QB

(from Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 2

33

Cleveland Browns

Austin Corbett, T

34

New York Giants

Will Hernandez, G

35

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb, RB

(from Houston Texans)

36

Indianapolis Colts

Darius Leonard, LB

37

Indianapolis Colts

Braden Smith, G

(from New York Jets)

38

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronald Jones, RB

39

Chicago Bears

James Daniels, C

40

Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton, WR

41

Tennessee Titans

Harold Landry, DE

(from Oakland Raiders)

42

Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki, TE

Reaction

Detroit Lions

Kerryon Johnson, RB

(from New England Patriots via San Francisco 49ers)

44

San Francisco 49ers

Dante Pettis, WR

(from Washington)

45

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jackson, CB

46

Kansas City Chiefs

Breeland Speaks, DE

(from Cincinnati Bengals)

47

Arizona Cardinals

Christian Kirk, WR

48

Los Angeles Chargers

Uchenna Nwosu, LB

49

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert, TE

(from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts)

50

Dallas Cowboys

Connor Williams, G

51

Chicago Bears

Anthony Miller, WR

(from New England Patriots via Detroit Lions)

52

Indianapolis Colts

Kemoko Turay, DE

(from Philadelphia Eagles via Baltimore Ravens)

53

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

M.J. Stewart, CB

(from Buffalo Bills)

54

Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates, S

(from Kansas City Chiefs)

55

Carolina Panthers

Donte Jackson, CB

56

New England Patriots

Duke Dawson, CB

(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams)

57

Oakland Raiders

P.J. Hall, DT

(from Tennessee Titans)

58

Atlanta Falcons

Isaiah Oliver, CB

59

Washington

Derrius Guice, RB

(from San Francisco 49ers via New Orleans Saints)

60

Pittsburgh Steelers

James Washington, WR

61

Jacksonville Jaguars

D.J. Chark, WR

62

Minnesota Vikings

Brian O'Neill, T

63

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis, CB

(from New England Patriots)

64

Indianapolis Colts

Tyquan Lewis, DE

(from Cleveland Browns via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 3

65

Oakland Raiders

Brandon Parker, T

(from Baltimore Ravens via Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns)

66

New York Giants

Lorenzo Carter, LB

67

Cleveland Browns

Chad Thomas, DE

(from Indianapolis Colts)

68

Houston Texans

Justin Reid, S

69

New York Giants

B.J. Hill, DT

(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

70

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB

(from Chicago Bears)

71

Denver Broncos

Royce Freeman, RB

72

New York Jets

Nathan Shepherd, DT

73

Miami Dolphins

Jerome Baker, LB

74

Washington

Geron Christian, T

(from San Francisco 49ers)

75

Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Nnadi, DT

(from Baltimore Ravens via Oakland Raiders)

76

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph, QB

(from Seattle Seahawks via Green Bay Packers)

77

Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Hubbard, DE

78

Cincinnati Bengals

Malik Jefferson, LB

(from Kansas City Chiefs via Washington)

79

Seattle Seahawks

Rasheem Green, LB

(from Pittsburgh Steelers via Oakland Raiders via Arizona Cardinals)

80

Houston Texans

Martinas Rankin, T

(from Seattle Seahawks)

81

Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup, WR

82

Detroit Lions

Tracy Walker, CB

83

Baltimore Ravens

Orlando Brown, DT

84

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Jones, DT

85

Carolina Panthers

Rashaan Gaulden, CB

(from Buffalo Bills)

86

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews, TE

(from Kansas City Chiefs)

87

Oakland Raiders

Arden Key, DE

(from Los Angeles Rams)

88

Green Bay Packers

Oren Burks, LB

(from Carolina Panthers)

89

Los Angeles Rams

Joseph Noteboom, T

(from Oakland Raiders via Tennessee Titans)

90

Atlanta Falcons

Deadrin Senat, DT

91

New Orleans Saints

Tre'Quan Smith, WR

92

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chukwuma Okorafor, OT

93

Jacksonville Jaguars

Ronnie Harrison, S

94

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alex Cappa, G

(from Minnesota Vikings)

95

San Francisco 49ers

Tarvarius Moore, S

(from New England Patriots)

96

Buffalo Bills

Harrison Phillips, DT

(from Philadelphia Eagles)

97

Arizona Cardinals

Mason Cole, C

(Compensatory)

98

Houston Texans

Jordan Akins, TE

(Compensatory)

99

Denver Broncos

Isaac Yiadom, CB

(Compensatory)

100

Kansas City Chiefs

Dorian O'Daniel, LB

(from Cincinnati Bengals)

Round 4

101

Carolina Panthers

Ian Thomas, TE

(from Green Bay Packers via Cleveland Browns)

102

Minnesota Vikings

Jalyn Holmes, DE

(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via New York Giants)

103

Houston Texans

Keke Coutee, WR

104

Indianapolis Colts

Nyheim Hines, RB

105

Cleveland Browns

Antonio Callaway, WR

(from Chicago Bears through New England Patriots)

106

Denver Broncos

Josey Jewell, LB

107

New York Jets

Christopher Herndon, TE

108

New York Giants

Kyle Lauletta, QB

(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

109

Washington

Troy Apke, S

(from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)

110

Oakland Raiders

Nick Nelson, CB

111

Los Angeles Rams

Brian Allen, C

(from Miami Dolphins)

112

Cincinnati Bengals

Mark Walton, RB

113

Denver Broncos

DaeSean Hamilton, WR

(from Washington)

114

Detroit Lions

Da'Shawn Hand, DL

(from Green Bay Packers through Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots)

115

Chicago Bears

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB

(from Arizona Cardinals)

116

Dallas Cowboys

Dorance Armstrong, DE

117

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jordan Whitehead, S

(from New England Patriots via Detroit Lions)

118

Baltimore Ravens

Anthony Averett, CB

119

Los Angeles Chargers

Kyzir White, S

120

Seattle Seahawks

Will Dissly, TE

121

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB

122

Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Young, LB

(from Kansas City Chiefs)

123

Miami Dolphins

Durham Smythe, TE

(from Carolina Panthers through Cleveland Browns)

124

Kansas City Chiefs

Armani Watts, S

(from Los Angeles Rams)

125

Philadelphia Eagles

Avonte Maddox, CB

(from Baltimore Ravens via Tennessee Titans)

126

Atlanta Falcons

Ito Smith, RB

127

New Orleans Saints

Rick Leonard, OT

128

San Francisco 49ers

Kentavius Street, DE

(from Pittsburgh Steelers)

129

Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Richardson, T

130

Philadelphia Eagles

Josh Sweat, DE

(from Minnesota Vikings)

131

Miami Dolphins

Kalen Ballage, RB

(from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles)

132

Baltimore Ravens

Jaleel Sott, WR

(from Philadelphia Eagles)

133

Green Bay Packers

J'Mon Moore, WR

(Compensatory)

134

Arizona Cardinals

Chase Edmonds, RB

(Compensatory)

135

Los Angeles Rams

John Franklin-Myers, DL

(from New York Giants, compensatory)

136

Carolina Panthers

Marquis Haynes, DE

(from New England Patriots through Los Angeles Rams, compensatory)

137

Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Schultz, TE

(Compensatory)

Round 5

138

Green Bay Packers

Cole Madison, T

(from Cleveland Browns)

139

New York Giants

RJ McIntosh, DL

140

Oakland Raiders

Maurice Hurst, DL

(from Indianapolis Colts)

141

Seattle Seahawks

Shaquem Griffin, LB

(from Houston Texans)

142

San Francisco 49ers

D.J. Reed, CB

(from Washington via Denver Broncos)

143

New England Patriots

Ja'whaun Bentley, LB

(from San Francisco 49ers via New York Jets)

144

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Justin Watson, WR

145

Chicago Bears

Bilal Nichols, DT

146

Seattle Seahawks

Tre Flowers, S

(from Oakland Raiders)

147

Los Angeles Rams

Micah Kiser, LB

(from Green Bay Packers via New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers)

148

Pittsburgh Steelers

Marcus Allen, S

(from San Francisco 49ers)

149

Seattle Seahawks

Michael Dickson, P

(from Washington through Denver Broncos)

150

Cleveland Browns

Genard Avery, LB

(from Green Bay Packers)

151

Cincinnati Bengals

Davontae Harris, CB

152

Tennessee Titans

Dane Cruikshank, S

(from Oakland Raiders via Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens)

153

Detroit Lions

Tyrell Crosby, G

154

Buffalo Bills

Siran Neal, S

(from Baltimore Ravens)

155

Los Angeles Chargers

Scott Quessenberry, C

156

Denver Broncos

Troy Fumagalli, TE

(from Philadelphia Eagles through Seattle Seahawks)

157

Minnesota Vikings

Tyler Conklin, TE

(from Dallas Cowboys through New York Jets)

158

Cincinnati Bengals

Andrew Brown, DT

(from Buffalo Bills)

159

Indianapolis Colts

Daurice Fountain, WR

(from Kansas City Chiefs through Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders)

160

Los Angeles Rams

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB

(from Los Angeles Rams through Denver Broncos)

161

Carolina Panthers

Jermaine Carter, LB

162

Baltimore Ravens

Jordan Lasley, WR

(from Tennessee Titans)

163

Washington

Tim Settle, DL

(from Atlanta Falcons through Denver Broncos)

164

New Orleans Saints

Natrell Jamerson, S

165

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Samuels, TE

166

Buffalo Bills

Wyatt Teller, OL

(from Jacksonville Jaguars)

167

Minnesota Vikings

Daniel Carlson, K

(from New York Jets)

168

Seattle Seahawks

Jamarco Jones, OT

(from New England Patriots)

169

Indianapolis Colts

Jordan Wilkins, RB

(from Philadelphia Eagles)

170

Cincinnati Bengals

Darius Phillips, CB

(Compensatory)

171

Dallas Cowboys

Mike White, QB

(Compensatory)

172

Green Bay Packers

J.K. Scott, P

(Compensatory)

173

Oakland Raiders

Johnny Townsend, P

(from Dallas Cowboys, compensatory)

174

Green Bay Packers

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR

(Compensatory)

Round 6

175

Cleveland Browns

Damion Ratley, WR

176

Los Angeles Rams

John Kelly, RB

(from New York Giants)

177

Houston Texans

Duke Ejiofor, DE

178

New England Patriots

Christian Sam, LB

(from Indianapolis Colts from Cleveland Browns)

179

New York Jets

Parry Nickerson, CB

Reaction

New York Jets

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT

(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Minnesota Vikings)

181

Chicago Bears

Kylie Fitts, DE

182

Arizona Cardinals

Chris Campbell, CB

(from Denver Broncos)

183

Denver Broncos

Sam Jones, OG

(from Miami Dolphins through Los Angeles Rams)

184

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris, S

185

Indianapolis Colts

Deion Cain, WR

(from Oakland Raiders)

186

Seattle Seahawks

Jake Martin, LB

(from Green Bay Packers)

187

Buffalo Bills

Ray-Ray McLoud, WR

(from Cincinnati Bengals)

188

Cleveland Browns

Simeon Thomas, CB

(from Washington)

189

New Orleans Saints

Kamrin Moore, CB

(from Arizona Cardinals)

190

Baltimore Ravens

DeShon Elliott, S

191

Los Angeles Chargers

Dylan Cantrell, WR

192

Los Angeles Rams

Jamil Demby, G

(from Seattle Seahawks through Oakland Raiders through Dallas Cowboys)

193

Dallas Cowboys

Chris Covington, LB

194

Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage, WR

(from Los Angeles Rams via Detroit Lions)

195

Los Angeles Rams

Sebastian Joseph, DT

(from Buffalo Bills)

196

Kansas City Chiefs

Tremon Smith, CB

197

Washington

Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB

(from Los Angeles Rams via Carolina Panthers)

198

Kansas City Chiefs

Khalil Mckenzie, G

(from New England Patriots via Los Angeles Rams)

199

Tennessee Titans

Luke Falk, QB

200

Atlanta Falcons

Foye Oluokun, LB

201

New Orleans Saints

Boston Scott, RB

202

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jack Cichy, LB

(from Pittsburgh Steelers through Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers)

203

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tanner Lee, QB

204

New York Jets

Trenton Cannon, RB

(from Minnesota Vikings)

205

Los Angeles Rams

Trevon Young, DE

(from Washington via New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns)

206

Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Pryor, T

207

Green Bay Packers

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR

(Compensatory)

208

Dallas Cowboys

Cedrick Wilson, WR

(Compensatory)

209

Miami Dolphins

Cornell Armstrong, CB

(from Kansas City Chiefs through Los Angeles Rams, compensatory)

210

New England Patriots

Braxton Berrios, WR

(from Oakland Raiders, compensatory)

211

Houston Texans

Jordan Thomas, TE

(Compensatory)

212

Baltimore Ravens

Greg Senat, T

(from Oakland Raiders)

213

Minnesota Vikings

Colby Gossett, G

(Compensatory)

214

Houston Texans

Peter Kalambayi, DE

(Compensatory)

215

Baltimore Ravens

Bradley Bozeman, C

(from Baltimore Ravens through Tennessee Titans)

216

Oakland Raiders

Azeem Victor, LB

(Compensatory)

217

Denver Broncos

Keishawn Bierria, LB

(from Oakland Raiders through Los Angeles Rams)

218

Minnesota Vikings

Ade Aruna, DE

(Compensatory)

Round 7

219

New England Patriots

Danny Etling, QB

(from Cleveland Browns)

220

Seattle Seahawks

Alex Mcgough, QB

(from Pittsburgh Steelers via New York Giants)

221

Indianapolis Colts

Matthew Adams, LB

222

Houston Texans

Jermaine Kelly, CB

223

San Francisco 49ers

Julian Taylor, DT

(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Miami Dolphins)

224

Chicago Bears

Javon Wims, WR

225

Minnesota Vikings

Devante Downs, LB

(from Denver Broncos through Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets)

226

Denver Broncos

David Williams, RB

(from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks)

227

Miami Dolphins

Quentin Poling, LB

(from San Francisco 49ers)

228

Oakland Raiders

Marcell Ateman, WR

229

Miami Dolphins

Jason Sanders, K

230

Jacksonville Jaguars

Leon Jacobs, DE

(from Cincinnati Bengals)

231

Los Angeles Rams

Travin Howard, LB

(from Washington)

232

Green Bay Packers

James Looney, DE

233

Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Mailata, OT

(from New England Patriots through Kansas City Chiefs via Arizona Cardinals)

234

Carolina Panthers

Andre Smith, LB

(from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills)

235

Indianapolis Colts

Zaire Franklin, LB

(from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets)

236

Dallas Cowboys

Bo Scarbrough, RB

237

Detroit Lions

Nick Bawden, RB

238

Baltimore Ravens

Zach Sieler, DE

239

Green Bay Packers

Hunter Bradley, LS

(from Buffalo Bills)

240

San Francisco 49ers

Richie James, WR

(from Kansas City Chiefs)

241

Washington

Greg Stroman, CB

(from Los Angeles Rams)

242

Carolina Panthers

Kendrick Norton, DT

243

New England Patriots

Keion Crossen, CB

(from Kansas City Chiefs via Tennessee Titans)

244

Los Angeles Rams

Justin Lawler, DE

(from Atlanta Falcons)

245

New Orleans Saints

Will Clapp, C

246

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joshua Frazier, DT

247

Jacksonville Jaguars

Logan Cooke, P

248

Green Bay Packers

Kendall Donnerson, DE

(from Seattle Seahawks via Minnesota Vikings)

249

Cincinnati Bengals

Logan Woodside, QB

(from New England Patriots)

250

New England Patriots

Ryan Izzo, TE

(from Philadelphia Eagles through Seattle Seahawks )

251

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Jackson, RB

(Compensatory)

252

Cincinnati Bengals

Rod Taylor, G

(Compensatory)

253

Cincinnati Bengals

Auden Tate, WR

(Compensatory)

254

Arizona Cardinals

Korey Cunningham, T

(Compensatory)

255

Buffalo Bills

Austin Proehl, WR

(from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

256

Washington

Trey Quinn, WR

(from Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons)

