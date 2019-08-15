Welcome to SB Nation FanPulse, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send polls to plugged in fans from each team. Find the results of your favorite team below.
Welcome to SB Nation FanPulse, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send polls to plugged in fans from each team. Find the results of your favorite team below.
by Joel Thorman,
All season long at SB Nation’s 32 NFL team sites we’ve been tracking how confident each fanbase is in their team. FanPulse is a weekly survey sent out to fans at each of our team sites that asks the question: How confident are you in...
Use the drop down to see specific data on your favorite team or rival.
by Pete Sweeney, Arrowhead Pride,
by Tim Lynch, Mile High Report,
by Brandon Lee Gowton, Bleeding Green Nation,