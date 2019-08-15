Welcome to SB Nation FanPulse, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send polls to plugged in fans from each team. Find the results of your favorite team below.

Which team who won their division last season will NOT repeat as division champs?

Kansas City Chiefs
2%
New England Patriots
2%
Houston Texans
21%
Baltimore Ravens
27%
New Orleans Saints
5%
Dallas Cowboys
27%
Los Angeles Rams
4%
Chicago Bears
13%
FanPulse, Aug 13, 2019

Who will be the best QB from the 2019 NFL Draft?

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
42%
Giants QB Daniel Jones
7%
Washington QB Dwayne Haskins
35%
Broncos QB Drew Lock
16%
FanPulse, Apr 30, 2019

Preseason Patriots Confidence

Confident
96%
Meh
4%
Not confident
0%
FanPulse, Pats Pulpit, Aug 13, 2019

Use the drop down to see specific data on your favorite team or rival.

League-Wide

Who is the best player in the 2019 NFL Draft?

QB Kyler Murray
9%
EDGE Nick Bosa
39%
DL Quinnen Williams
26%
LB Josh Allen
8%
Someone else
17%
FanPulse, Apr 19, 2019

Did your team get better or worse after free agency?

Better
77%
Worse
23%
FanPulse, Mar 27, 2019