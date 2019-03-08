Top 103 NFL Free Agents of 2019

by Christian D'Andrea

Each year, a handful of new additions — some hyped, some under the radar — become the catalyst for playoff runs across the NFL. In 2018, players like Trey Burton, Michael Crabtree, and Denico Autry each turned non-threatening teams into contenders. The year before, new signees like A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Robert Woods, and Andrew Whitworth all sparked major turnarounds.

So who will be the players who change addresses in 2019 and help make also-rans into contenders? There are more than 700 free agents available to teams this offseason, most of whom can’t be signed until March 13 — the official start of NFL free agency. This year’s defense-heavy crop features pocket-ripping pass rushers, ball-hawking defensive backs, rangy linebackers, and one All-Pro running back who hasn’t played in more than a year.

They’ll compete for a share of more than $1.1 billion in salary cap space this spring as stars throughout the league fulfill their dreams of securing the bags and turning their underpaid rookie contracts into mega-deals.

Unfortunately for the franchises behind them, free agency isn’t always a panacea. The players who earned the five richest contracts of 2018 all wound up on non-playoff squads. Sammy Watkins got $30 million guaranteed to haul in 40 receptions for the Chiefs. Case Keenum was so uninspiring as the Broncos’ quarterback he was replaced by someone worse than he was.

While there’s a real hit-or-miss element to this year’s group of available players, there’s no doubt at least a handful will go on to play meaningful roles on a deep march into January, and possibly even Super Bowl 54.

So, who makes up 2019’s top free agents? Check back often as we’ll update the list as guys get signed.

1
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys ⟲ (5yr/$105m)
Cowboys (5yr/$105m) ⟲
Age 27
Position DE
2018 salary $17.1M
Height 63
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 809
Stuff 8.5%
Pres 10.7%
BT 9.8%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
2
Jadeveon Clowney Texans ⟲ (franchise tag)
Texans (franchise tag) ⟲
Age 26
Position OLB
2018 salary $12.3M
Height 65
Weight 255lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 921
Stuff 6.8%
Pres 9.3%
AY/A 0.103
Stuff Pres AY/A
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
Signed
3
Le'Veon Bell SteelersJets (4yrs/$52.5m)
Steelers (4yrs/$52.5m) Jets
Age 27
Position RB
2018 salary $14.5M
Height 61
Weight 225lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
4
Landon Collins GiantsWashington (6yrs/$84m)
Giants (6yrs/$84m) Washington
Age 25
Position S
2018 salary $1.3M
Height 60
Weight 218lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 755
RSR 50.9%
Pres 35.3%
AY/A 11.1
BT 8.2%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
5
Trey Flowers PatriotsLions (5yrs/$90m)
Patriots (5yrs/$90m) Lions
Age 26
Position DE
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 62
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 808
Stuff 3.6%
Pres 12.8%
BT 5.9%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
7
Grady Jarrett Falcons ⟲ (franchise tag)
Falcons (franchise tag) ⟲
Age 26
Position DT
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 60
Weight 305lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 627
Stuff 5.4%
Pres 6.1%
BT 0.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
8
Frank Clark SeahawksChiefs (5 yrs/$104m)
Seahawks (5 yrs/$104m) Chiefs
Age 26
Position DE
2018 salary $0.9M
Height 63
Weight 260lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 695
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 11.9%
BT 14.9%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
9
Dee Ford Chiefs49ers (5yrs/$87.5m)
Chiefs (5yrs/$87.5m) 49ers
Age 28
Position OLB
2018 salary $8.7M
Height 62
Weight 252lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1071
Stuff 2.2%
Pres 11.8%
AY/A 11.9
BT 1.9%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
10
Nick Foles EaglesJaguars (4yrs/$88m)
Eagles (4yrs/$88m) Jaguars
Age 30
Position QB
2018 salary $12.0M
Height 66
Weight 243lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 442
Comp 68.9%
SR 40.9%
Y/C 10.21
ANY/A 5.90
Sack 3.7%
PD 15.2%
runSR 58.3%
Comp SR Y/C ANY/A Sack PD runSR
Key
Comp Pass completion rate
SR Passing success rate
Y/C Passing yards per completion
ANY/A Adjusted net yards per pass attempt
Sack Passer sack rate
PD Passer passes defensed rate (INTs + PBUs)
runSR Rushing success rate
Signed
11
C.J. Mosley RavensJets (5yrs/$85m)
Ravens (5yrs/$85m) Jets
Age 27
Position ILB
2018 salary $8.7M
Height 62
Weight 250lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 886
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 6.1%
AY/A 6.8
BT 4.2%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
12
Daryl Williams Panthers ⟲ (1yr/$7m)
Panthers (1yr/$7m) ⟲
Age 26
Position OT
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 66
Weight 330lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 51
BB/S 0.0%
BRB/R 0.0%
BPB/P 0.0%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
13
Lamarcus Joyner RamsRaiders (4yrs/$42m)
Rams (4yrs/$42m) Raiders
Age 28
Position FS
2018 salary $11.3M
Height 58
Weight 185lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1041
RSR 78.3%
Pres 40.0%
AY/A 16.2
BT 4.9%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
15
Anthony Barr Vikings ⟲ (5yrs/$67.5m)
Vikings (5yrs/$67.5m) ⟲
Age 27
Position OLB
2018 salary $12.3M
Height 65
Weight 255lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 764
Stuff 1.8%
Pres 20.2%
AY/A 16.1
BT 2.1%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
16
Matt Paradis BroncosPanthers (3yrs/$27.03m)
Broncos (3yrs/$27.03m) Panthers
Age 29
Position C
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 63
Weight 300lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 534
BB/S 0.8%
BRB/R 1.4%
BPB/P 0.3%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
17
Tyrann Mathieu TexansChiefs (3yrs/$42m)
Texans (3yrs/$42m) Chiefs
Age 27
Position FS
2018 salary $7.0M
Height 59
Weight 190lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1058
RSR 44.1%
Pres 20.0%
AY/A 10.2
BT 6.6%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
18
Za'Darius Smith RavensPackers (4yrs/$66m)
Ravens (4yrs/$66m) Packers
Age 26
Position OLB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 64
Weight 272lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 692
Stuff 1.8%
Pres 9.6%
AY/A 7.5
BT 5.4%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
19
Ronald Darby Eagles ⟲ (1yr/$8.75m)
Eagles (1yr/$8.75m) ⟲
Age 25
Position CB
2018 salary $1.1M
Height 511
Weight 193lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 523
RSR 62.5%
AY/A 7.3
BT 13.6%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
20
Ezekiel Ansah LionsSeahawks (1 yr/$9m)
Lions (1 yr/$9m) Seahawks
Age 30
Position DE
2018 salary $17.1M
Height 65
Weight 275lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
21
Ndamukong Suh RamsBuccaneers (1 yr/$9.25m)
Rams (1 yr/$9.25m) Buccaneers
Age 32
Position DT
2018 salary $14.5M
Height 64
Weight 313lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1016
Stuff 1.7%
Pres 6.6%
BT 11.8%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
22
Justin Houston ChiefsColts (2yrs/$24m)
Chiefs (2yrs/$24m) Colts
Age 30
Position OLB
2018 salary $15.0M
Height 63
Weight 270lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
23
Kareem Jackson TexansBroncos (3yrs/$33m)
Texans (3yrs/$33m) Broncos
Age 31
Position CB
2018 salary $6.8M
Height 510
Weight 183lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1007
RSR 40.5%
AY/A 6.9
BT 8.4%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
24
K.J. Wright Seahawks ⟲ (2yrs/$15m)
Seahawks (2yrs/$15m) ⟲
Age 30
Position OLB
2018 salary $7.2M
Height 64
Weight 246lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 277
Stuff 3.4%
Pres 75.0%
AY/A 6.9
BT 10.2%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
25
Sheldon Richardson VikingsBrowns (3yrs/$36m)
Vikings (3yrs/$36m) Browns
Age 28
Position DT
2018 salary $8.0M
Height 63
Weight 294lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 679
Stuff 2.4%
Pres 8.4%
BT 7.1%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
26
Brandon Graham Eagles ⟲ (3yrs/$40m)
Eagles (3yrs/$40m) ⟲
Age 31
Position DE
2018 salary $7.0M
Height 62
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 845
Stuff 4.8%
Pres 6.9%
BT 5.3%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
27
Golden Tate EaglesGiants (4yrs/$37.5m)
Eagles (4yrs/$37.5m) Giants
Age 31
Position WR
2018 salary $3.7M
Height 511
Weight 191lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 634
CR 64.8%
mCR -4.3%
SR 45.1%
bSR 35.7%
YPC 10.70
YPT 6.93
YAC 5.42
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
Signed
28
Jared Cook RaidersSaints (2yrs/$15.5m)
Raiders (2yrs/$15.5m) Saints
Age 32
Position TE
2018 salary $5.7M
Height 65
Weight 254lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 728
CR 67.0%
mCR 2.4%
SR 56.0%
bSR 52.9%
YPC 13.33
YPT 8.93
YAC 5.51
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
Signed
29
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix WashingtonBears (1yr/$3.5m)
Washington (1yr/$3.5m) Bears
Age 26
Position FS
2018 salary $3.2M
Height 61
Weight 208lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 976
RSR 87.5%
Pres 21.4%
AY/A 8.6
BT 5.8%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
30
Ja'Wuan James DolphinsBroncos (4yrs/$52m)
Dolphins (4yrs/$52m) Broncos
Age 27
Position RT
2018 salary $9.3M
Height 66
Weight 312lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 771
BB/S 2.0%
BRB/R 1.5%
BPB/P 2.3%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
31
Preston Brown Bengals ⟲ (3yrs/$21m)
Bengals (3yrs/$21m) ⟲
Age 26
Position ILB
2018 salary $5.0M
Height 61
Weight 255lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 354
Stuff 0.0%
Pres 15.4%
AY/A 6.0
BT 5.5%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
32
Eric Reid Panthers ⟲ (3yrs/$22m)
Panthers (3yrs/$22m) ⟲
Age 27
Position SS
2018 salary $1.7M
Height 61
Weight 215lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 696
RSR 62.2%
Pres 14.3%
AY/A 5.8
BT 8.1%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
33
Trent Brown PatriotsRaiders (4yrs/$66m)
Patriots (4yrs/$66m) Raiders
Age 26
Position OT
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 68
Weight 380lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1213
BB/S 1.0%
BRB/R 0.7%
BPB/P 1.2%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
34
Alex Okafor SaintsChiefs (3yrs/$24m)
Saints (3yrs/$24m) Chiefs
Age 28
Position DE
2018 salary $3.7M
Height 64
Weight 261lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 693
Stuff 3.0%
Pres 6.8%
BT 0.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
35
Pierre Desir Colts ⟲ (3yrs/$25m)
Colts (3yrs/$25m) ⟲
Age 28
Position CB
2018 salary $1.8M
Height 61
Weight 192lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1001
RSR 62.5%
AY/A 7.8
BT 2.6%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
37
Jordan Hicks EaglesCardinals (4yrs/$36m)
Eagles (4yrs/$36m) Cardinals
Age 27
Position ILB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 61
Weight 236lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 748
Stuff 3.3%
Pres 21.1%
AY/A 10.7
BT 2.5%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
38
Tevin Coleman Falcons49ers (2yrs/$10m)
Falcons (2yrs/$10m) 49ers
Age 26
Position RB
2018 salary $0.8M
Height 61
Weight 210lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 524
runSR 35.3%
soSR 56.3%
Hlt 6.38
Big 4.8%
YAC 2.37
YPT 6.27
recSR 43.2%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
Signed
39
Eric Weddle RavensRams (2yrs/$10.5m)
Ravens (2yrs/$10.5m) Rams
Age 34
Position SS
2018 salary $8.3M
Height 511
Weight 195lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
41
Bradley Roby BroncosTexans (1yr/$10m)
Broncos (1yr/$10m) Texans
Age 27
Position CB
2018 salary $8.5M
Height 511
Weight 194lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 870
RSR 53.3%
AY/A 11.3
BT 11.8%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
42
Ramon Foster Steelers ⟲ (2yrs/$8.25m)
Steelers (2yrs/$8.25m) ⟲
Age 33
Position G
2018 salary $2.7M
Height 65
Weight 328lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1049
BB/S 0.9%
BRB/R 1.2%
BPB/P 0.7%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
43
Robert Alford FalconsCardinals (3yrs/$22.5m)
Falcons (3yrs/$22.5m) Cardinals
Age 30
Position CB
2018 salary $9.0M
Height 510
Weight 186lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 856
RSR 71.4%
AY/A 13.9
BT 10.3%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
44
Teddy Bridgewater Saints ⟲ (1yr/$7.25m)
Saints (1yr/$7.25m) ⟲
Age 26
Position QB
2018 salary $6.0M
Height 62
Weight 215lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
45
Preston Smith WashingtonPackers (4yrs/$52m)
Washington (4yrs/$52m) Packers
Age 26
Position OLB
2018 salary $1.2M
Height 65
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 800
Stuff 2.7%
Pres 8.7%
AY/A 3.4
BT 7.3%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
46
Andy Levitre Falcons ⟶ Retired
Falcons Retired
Age 33
Position G
2018 salary $3.6M
Height 62
Weight 303lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 76
BB/S 4.0%
BRB/R 0.0%
BPB/P 5.8%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
47
Dante Fowler Rams ⟲ (1yr/$14m)
Rams (1yr/$14m) ⟲
Age 25
Position DE
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 63
Weight 255lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 730
Stuff 3.6%
Pres 8.7%
BT 11.8%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
48
Bruce Irvin FalconsPanthers (1yr/$4m)
Falcons (1yr/$4m) Panthers
Age 31
Position DE
2018 salary $9.8M
Height 63
Weight 258lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 415
Stuff 1.2%
Pres 6.6%
BT 14.3%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
49
Shaquil Barrett BroncosBuccaneers (1yr/$5m)
Broncos (1yr/$5m) Buccaneers
Age 26
Position OLB
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 62
Weight 250lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 260
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 6.6%
AY/A 10.4
BT 8.0%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
50
Kwon Alexander Buccaneers49ers (4yrs/$54m)
Buccaneers (4yrs/$54m) 49ers
Age 25
Position LB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 61
Weight 227lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 345
Stuff 5.8%
Pres 17.9%
AY/A 10.9
BT 2.6%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
51
Bryce Callahan BearsBroncos (3yrs/$21m)
Bears (3yrs/$21m) Broncos
Age 27
Position CB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 59
Weight 188lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 585
RSR 63.6%
AY/A 4.9
BT 11.5%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
52
Tre Boston CardinalsPanthers (1 yr/$3m)
Cardinals (1 yr/$3m) Panthers
Age 27
Position S
2018 salary $2.5M
Height 61
Weight 205lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 910
RSR 62.0%
Pres 7.1%
AY/A 11.2
BT 11.5%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
53
Kenny Vaccaro Titans ⟲ (4yrs/$26m)
Titans (4yrs/$26m) ⟲
Age 28
Position SS
2018 salary $1.5M
Height 60
Weight 214lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 709
RSR 50.0%
Pres 47.1%
AY/A 6.7
BT 6.1%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
54
Jason McCourty Patriots ⟲ (2yrs/$11m)
Patriots (2yrs/$11m) ⟲
Age 32
Position CB
2018 salary $3.4M
Height 511
Weight 195lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 920
RSR 52.9%
AY/A 8.9
BT 2.9%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
55
Mike Iupati CardinalsSeahawks (1yr/$2.75m)
Cardinals (1yr/$2.75m) Seahawks
Age 32
Position G
2018 salary $5.0M
Height 65
Weight 331lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 458
BB/S 2.2%
BRB/R 1.0%
BPB/P 3.1%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
56
Muhammad Wilkerson Packers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Packers UFA
Age 29
Position DE
2018 salary $4.5M
Height 64
Weight 315lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
57
Donovan Smith Buccaneers ⟲ (3yrs/$41.25m)
Buccaneers (3yrs/$41.25m) ⟲
Age 26
Position LT
2018 salary $1.3M
Height 66
Weight 338lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
58
Tyrod Taylor BrownsChargers (2yrs/$11m)
Browns (2yrs/$11m) Chargers
Age 30
Position QB
2018 salary $16.0M
Height 61
Weight 217lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 178
Comp 49.4%
SR 27.6%
Y/C 11.26
ANY/A 3.49
Sack 13.3%
PD 17.7%
runSR 56.3%
Comp SR Y/C ANY/A Sack PD runSR
Key
Comp Pass completion rate
SR Passing success rate
Y/C Passing yards per completion
ANY/A Adjusted net yards per pass attempt
Sack Passer sack rate
PD Passer passes defensed rate (INTs + PBUs)
runSR Rushing success rate
Signed
59
Morris Claiborne JetsChiefs (1 yr/$3m)
Jets (1 yr/$3m) Chiefs
Age 29
Position CB
2018 salary $7.0M
Height 511
Weight 192lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 946
RSR 52.4%
AY/A 8.5
BT 9.4%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
60
Jared Veldheer Broncos ⟶ Retired
Broncos Retired
Age 32
Position RT
2018 salary $6.9M
Height 68
Weight 321lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 663
BB/S 2.0%
BRB/R 0.8%
BPB/P 2.8%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
61
Cameron Wake DolphinsTitans (3yrs/$23m)
Dolphins (3yrs/$23m) Titans
Age 37
Position DE
2018 salary $8.6M
Height 63
Weight 263lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 482
Stuff 2.0%
Pres 15.7%
BT 3.5%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
62
Terrell Suggs RavensCardinals (1yr/$7m)
Ravens (1yr/$7m) Cardinals
Age 36
Position OLB
2018 salary $4.0M
Height 63
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 739
Stuff 3.2%
Pres 10.5%
AY/A 7.3
BT 9.7%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
63
Eric Berry Chiefs ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Chiefs UFA
Age 30
Position S
2018 salary $8.9M
Height 60
Weight 212lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
64
Allen Bailey ChiefsFalcons (2yrs/$10.5m)
Chiefs (2yrs/$10.5m) Falcons
Age 30
Position DE
2018 salary $6.0M
Height 63
Weight 288lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 895
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 6.0%
BT 12.7%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
65
Jay Ajayi Eagles ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Eagles UFA
Age 26
Position RB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 60
Weight 223lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 122
runSR 42.2%
soSR 63.6%
Hlt 3.49
Big 2.2%
YAC 2.36
YPT NA
recSR 0.0%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
Signed
67
Latavius Murray VikingsSaints (4yrs/$14.4m)
Vikings (4yrs/$14.4m) Saints
Age 29
Position RB
2018 salary $4.6M
Height 63
Weight 230lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 444
runSR 34.3%
soSR 45.5%
Hlt 4.27
Big 4.3%
YAC 2.73
YPT 5.42
recSR 38.5%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
Signed
68
Randall Cobb PackersCowboys (1yr/$5m)
Packers (1yr/$5m) Cowboys
Age 29
Position WR
2018 salary $9.3M
Height 510
Weight 195lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 443
CR 64.4%
mCR -3.9%
SR 44.1%
bSR 25.0%
YPC 10.13
YPT 6.53
YAC 6.34
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
Signed
69
James Carpenter JetsFalcons (4yrs/$21m)
Jets (4yrs/$21m) Falcons
Age 30
Position G
2018 salary $4.6M
Height 65
Weight 321lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 606
BB/S 1.0%
BRB/R 0.8%
BPB/P 1.1%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
70
Michael Johnson Bengals ⟶ Retired
Bengals Retired
Age 32
Position DE
2018 salary $4.7M
Height 67
Weight 280lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 444
Stuff 2.1%
Pres 6.1%
BT 3.8%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
71
Margus Hunt Colts ⟲ (2yrs/$9m)
Colts (2yrs/$9m) ⟲
Age 32
Position DE
2018 salary $2.5M
Height 68
Weight 295lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 793
Stuff 4.9%
Pres 5.0%
BT 3.7%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
72
Buster Skrine JetsBears (3yrs/$16.5m)
Jets (3yrs/$16.5m) Bears
Age 30
Position CB
2018 salary $6.0M
Height 59
Weight 185lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 595
RSR 60.9%
AY/A 10.1
BT 7.1%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
73
Adam Humphries BuccaneersTitans (4yrs/$36m)
Buccaneers (4yrs/$36m) Titans
Age 26
Position WR
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 511
Weight 195lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 692
CR 72.6%
mCR 2.0%
SR 52.9%
bSR 41.2%
YPC 10.41
YPT 7.55
YAC 5.50
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
Signed
74
Johnathan Hankins Raiders ⟲ (2yrs/$8.5m)
Raiders (2yrs/$8.5m) ⟲
Age 27
Position DT
2018 salary $2.3M
Height 63
Weight 340lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 537
Stuff 3.7%
Pres 0.9%
BT 6.9%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
75
Tyler Eifert Bengals ⟲ (1yr/$4m)
Bengals (1yr/$4m) ⟲
Age 28
Position TE
2018 salary $4.8M
Height 66
Weight 255lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
76
Glover Quin Lions ⟶ Retired
Lions Retired
Age 33
Position SS
2018 salary $4.9M
Height 60
Weight 207lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 790
RSR 62.2%
Pres 40.0%
AY/A 15.3
BT 9.7%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
77
Cole Beasley CowboysBills (4yrs/$29m)
Cowboys (4yrs/$29m) Bills
Age 30
Position WR
2018 salary $3.3M
Height 58
Weight 174lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 719
CR 74.7%
mCR 5.4%
SR 59.3%
bSR 51.7%
YPC 10.04
YPT 7.51
YAC 3.57
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
Signed
78
Darqueze Dennard Bengals ⟲ (1yr/$4.5m)
Bengals (1yr/$4.5m) ⟲
Age 27
Position CB
2018 salary $8.5M
Height 511
Weight 205lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 652
RSR 38.1%
AY/A 7.2
BT 1.9%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
79
Isaiah Crowell JetsRaiders (1 yr/$2.5m)
Jets (1 yr/$2.5m) Raiders
Age 26
Position RB
2018 salary $4.0M
Height 511
Weight 225lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
80
Jason Verrett Chargers49ers (1yr/$3.6m)
Chargers (1yr/$3.6m) 49ers
Age 28
Position CB
2018 salary $8.5M
Height 510
Weight 188lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
81
Marcus Gilchrist Raiders ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Raiders UFA
Age 30
Position SS
2018 salary $4.5M
Height 510
Weight 200lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 818
RSR 74.1%
Pres 0.0%
AY/A 8.1
BT 12.4%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
82
Earl Mitchell 49ersSeahawks (1 yr/$1.02m)
49ers (1 yr/$1.02m) Seahawks
Age 31
Position DT
2018 salary $3.0M
Height 63
Weight 310lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 350
Stuff 1.0%
Pres 2.5%
BT 0.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
83
Shamar Stephen SeahawksVikings (3yrs/$12.45m)
Seahawks (3yrs/$12.45m) Vikings
Age 28
Position DT
2018 salary $2.6M
Height 65
Weight 309lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 477
Stuff 1.7%
Pres 1.2%
BT 5.6%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
84
Michael Pierce Ravens ⟲ (1yr/$3.1m)
Ravens (1yr/$3.1m) ⟲
Age 26
Position DT
2018 salary $0.6M
Height 60
Weight 345lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 380
Stuff 5.7%
Pres 4.4%
BT 6.9%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
85
John Sullivan Rams ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Rams UFA
Age 34
Position C
2018 salary $10.1M
Height 64
Weight 312lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
86
Nick Easton VikingsSaints (4yrs/$24m)
Vikings (4yrs/$24m) Saints
Age 27
Position C
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 63
Weight 303lb
Insufficient
2018 data
Signed
87
Justin Coleman SeahawksLions (4yrs/$36m)
Seahawks (4yrs/$36m) Lions
Age 26
Position CB
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 511
Weight 190lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 669
RSR 61.5%
AY/A 6.0
BT 18.8%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
88
Tyrell Williams ChargersRaiders (4yrs/$44m)
Chargers (4yrs/$44m) Raiders
Age 27
Position WR
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 64
Weight 205lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 803
CR 64.0%
mCR 5.1%
SR 53.3%
bSR 42.3%
YPC 15.75
YPT 10.08
YAC 4.63
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
Signed
89
Anthony Harris Vikings ⟲ (1yr/$3.1m)
Vikings (1yr/$3.1m) ⟲
Age 27
Position SS
2018 salary $0.7M
Height 61
Weight 202lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 600
RSR 68.2%
Pres 14.3%
AY/A 7.5
BT 5.6%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
90
Cedric Ogbuehi BengalsJaguars (1yr/$895k)
Bengals (1yr/$895k) Jaguars
Age 27
Position LT
2018 salary $1.7M
Height 65
Weight 308lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 49
BB/S 2.0%
BRB/R 0.0%
BPB/P 2.9%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
91
Marshawn Lynch Raiders ⟶ Retired
Raiders Retired
Age 33
Position RB
2018 salary $4.0M
Height 511
Weight 215lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 197
runSR 46.2%
soSR 42.1%
Hlt 3.66
Big 1.1%
YAC 2.93
YPT 4.20
recSR 40.0%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
Signed
92
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots ⟲ (2yrs/$8.5m)
Patriots (2yrs/$8.5m) ⟲
Age 35
Position K
2018 salary $3.5M
Height 61
Weight 215lb
2018 Stats
kicks 98
u40 98.8%
o40 64.7%
mPct 1.8%
u40 o40 mPct
Key
u40 Pct. of kicks made under 40 yards (inc. PAT)
o40 Pct. of kicks made of 40-plus yards
mPct Marginal kicking pct
Signed
93
Cordarrelle Patterson PatriotsBears (2yrs/$10m)
Patriots (2yrs/$10m) Bears
Age 28
Position WR
2018 salary $3.3M
Height 62
Weight 228lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 251
CR 70.6%
mCR -1.3%
SR 44.1%
bSR 33.3%
YPC 11.29
YPT 7.97
YAC 8.29
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
Signed
94
Ryan Fitzpatrick BuccaneersDolphins (2yrs/$11m)
Buccaneers (2yrs/$11m) Dolphins
Age 36
Position QB
2018 salary $3.3M
Height 62
Weight 228lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 404
Comp 66.4%
SR 50.8%
Y/C 14.30
ANY/A 7.81
Sack 5.4%
PD 13.5%
runSR 42.9%
Comp SR Y/C ANY/A Sack PD runSR
Key
Comp Pass completion rate
SR Passing success rate
Y/C Passing yards per completion
ANY/A Adjusted net yards per pass attempt
Sack Passer sack rate
PD Passer passes defensed rate (INTs + PBUs)
runSR Rushing success rate
Signed
95
Billy Turner BroncosPackers (4yrs/$28m)
Broncos (4yrs/$28m) Packers
Age 27
Position G
2018 salary $2.0M
Height 65
Weight 310lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 768
BB/S 2.9%
BRB/R 3.7%
BPB/P 2.3%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
96
Malcom Brown PatriotsSaints (3yrs/$15m)
Patriots (3yrs/$15m) Saints
Age 25
Position DT
2018 salary $1.5M
Height 62
Weight 320lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 458
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 2.4%
BT 7.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
97
Patrick Onwuasor Ravens ⟲ (1yr/$3.1m)
Ravens (1yr/$3.1m) ⟲
Age 27
Position ILB
2018 salary $0.6M
Height 60
Weight 227lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 438
Stuff 3.5%
Pres 25.9%
AY/A 6.2
BT 7.3%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
99
Frank Gore DolphinsBills (1yr/$2m)
Dolphins (1yr/$2m) Bills
Age 36
Position RB
2018 salary $1.1M
Height 59
Weight 212lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 314
runSR 39.4%
soSR 45.0%
Hlt 3.32
Big 3.2%
YAC 2.64
YPT 7.75
recSR 62.5%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
Signed
100
Devin Funchess PanthersColts (1yr/$10m)
Panthers (1yr/$10m) Colts
Age 25
Position WR
2018 salary $1.2M
Height 64
Weight 225lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 588
CR 55.7%
mCR -4.6%
SR 49.4%
bSR 28.6%
YPC 12.48
YPT 6.95
YAC 1.82
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
Signed
101
George Fant Seahawks ⟲ (1yr/$3.1m)
Seahawks (1yr/$3.1m) ⟲
Age 27
Position OT
2018 salary $0.6M
Height 65
Weight 322lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 357
BB/S 1.4%
BRB/R 0.8%
BPB/P 2.7%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
Signed
102
Cory Littleton Rams ()
Rams ()
Age 25
Position ILB
2018 salary $0.6M
Height 63
Weight 228lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1097
Stuff 2.7%
Pres 17.1%
AY/A 6.7
BT 5.4%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
103
Shane Ray Broncos (1yr)
Broncos (1yr)
Age 26
Position DE
2018 salary $1.7M
Height 63
Weight 255lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 238
Stuff 1.1%
Pres 4.6%
BT 0.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Signed
