Top 103 NFL Free Agents of 2019

by Christian D'Andrea

Each year, a handful of new additions — some hyped, some under the radar — become the catalyst for playoff runs across the NFL. In 2018, players like Trey Burton, Michael Crabtree, and Denico Autry each turned non-threatening teams into contenders. The year before, new signees like A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Robert Woods, and Andrew Whitworth all sparked major turnarounds.

So who will be the players who change addresses in 2019 and help make also-rans into contenders? There are more than 700 free agents available to teams this offseason, most of whom can’t be signed until March 13 — the official start of NFL free agency. This year’s defense-heavy crop features pocket-ripping pass rushers, ball-hawking defensive backs, rangy linebackers, and one All-Pro running back who hasn’t played in more than a year.

They’ll compete for a share of more than $1.1 billion in salary cap space this spring as stars throughout the league fulfill their dreams of securing the bags and turning their underpaid rookie contracts into mega-deals.

Unfortunately for the franchises behind them, free agency isn’t always a panacea. The players who earned the five richest contracts of 2018 all wound up on non-playoff squads. Sammy Watkins got $30 million guaranteed to haul in 40 receptions for the Chiefs. Case Keenum was so uninspiring as the Broncos’ quarterback he was replaced by someone worse than he was.

While there’s a real hit-or-miss element to this year’s group of available players, there’s no doubt at least a handful will go on to play meaningful roles on a deep march into January, and possibly even Super Bowl 54.

So, who makes up 2019’s top free agents? Check back often as we’ll update the list as guys get signed.

1
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys ⟲ (franchise tag)
Cowboys (franchise tag) ⟲
Age 26
Position DE
2018 salary $17.1M
Height 63
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 809
Stuff 8.5%
Pres 10.7%
BT 9.8%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
2
Jadeveon Clowney Texans ⟲ (franchise tag)
Texans (franchise tag) ⟲
Age 26
Position OLB
2018 salary $12.3M
Height 65
Weight 255lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 921
Stuff 6.8%
Pres 9.3%
AY/A 0.103
Stuff Pres AY/A
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
3
Le'Veon Bell Steelers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Steelers UFA
Age 27
Position RB
2018 salary $14.5M
Height 61
Weight 225lb
Insufficient
2018 data
4
Landon Collins Giants ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Giants UFA
Age 25
Position FS
2018 salary $1.3M
Height 60
Weight 222lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 755
RSR 50.9%
Pres 35.3%
AY/A 11.1
BT 8.2%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
5
Trey Flowers Patriots ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Patriots UFA
Age 25
Position DE
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 62
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 808
Stuff 3.6%
Pres 12.8%
BT 5.9%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
6
Earl Thomas Seahawks ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Seahawks UFA
Age 29
Position FS
2018 salary $8.5M
Height 510
Weight 202lb
Insufficient
2018 data
7
Grady Jarrett Falcons ⟲ (franchise tag)
Falcons (franchise tag) ⟲
Age 25
Position DT
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 60
Weight 305lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 627
Stuff 5.4%
Pres 6.1%
BT 0.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
8
Frank Clark Seahawks ⟲ (franchise tag)
Seahawks (franchise tag) ⟲
Age 25
Position DE
2018 salary $0.9M
Height 63
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 695
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 11.9%
BT 14.9%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
9
Dee Ford Chiefs ⟲ (franchise tag)
Chiefs (franchise tag) ⟲
Age 27
Position OLB
2018 salary $8.7M
Height 62
Weight 252lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1071
Stuff 2.2%
Pres 11.8%
AY/A 11.9
BT 1.9%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
10
Nick Foles Eagles ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Eagles UFA
Age 30
Position QB
2018 salary $12.0M
Height 66
Weight 243lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 442
Comp 68.9%
SR 40.9%
Y/C 10.21
ANY/A 5.90
Sack 3.7%
PD 15.2%
runSR 58.3%
Comp SR Y/C ANY/A Sack PD runSR
Key
Comp Pass completion rate
SR Passing success rate
Y/C Passing yards per completion
ANY/A Adjusted net yards per pass attempt
Sack Passer sack rate
PD Passer passes defensed rate (INTs + PBUs)
runSR Rushing success rate
11
C.J. Mosley Ravens ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Ravens UFA
Age 26
Position ILB
2018 salary $8.7M
Height 62
Weight 250lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 886
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 6.1%
AY/A 6.8
BT 4.2%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
12
Daryl Williams Panthers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Panthers UFA
Age 26
Position OT
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 66
Weight 330lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 51
BB/S 0.0%
BRB/R 0.0%
BPB/P 0.0%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
13
Lamarcus Joyner Rams ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Rams UFA
Age 28
Position FS
2018 salary $11.3M
Height 58
Weight 191lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1041
RSR 78.3%
Pres 40.0%
AY/A 16.2
BT 4.9%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
14
Adrian Amos Bears ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Bears UFA
Age 25
Position S
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 60
Weight 214lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 981
RSR 63.6%
Pres 60.0%
AY/A 6.3
BT 5.8%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
15
Anthony Barr Vikings ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Vikings UFA
Age 26
Position OLB
2018 salary $12.3M
Height 65
Weight 255lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 764
Stuff 1.8%
Pres 20.2%
AY/A 16.1
BT 2.1%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
16
Matt Paradis Broncos ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Broncos UFA
Age 29
Position C
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 63
Weight 300lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 534
BB/S 0.8%
BRB/R 1.4%
BPB/P 0.3%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
17
Tyrann Mathieu Texans ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Texans UFA
Age 26
Position FS
2018 salary $7.0M
Height 59
Weight 190lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1058
RSR 44.1%
Pres 20.0%
AY/A 10.2
BT 6.6%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
18
Za'Darius Smith Ravens ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Ravens UFA
Age 26
Position OLB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 64
Weight 272lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 692
Stuff 1.8%
Pres 9.6%
AY/A 7.5
BT 5.4%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
19
Ronald Darby Eagles ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Eagles UFA
Age 25
Position CB
2018 salary $1.1M
Height 511
Weight 193lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 523
RSR 62.5%
AY/A 7.3
BT 13.6%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
20
Ezekiel Ansah Lions ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Lions UFA
Age 29
Position DE
2018 salary $17.1M
Height 65
Weight 275lb
Insufficient
2018 data
21
Ndamukong Suh Rams ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Rams UFA
Age 32
Position DT
2018 salary $14.5M
Height 64
Weight 313lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1016
Stuff 1.7%
Pres 6.6%
BT 11.8%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
22
Justin Houston Chiefs ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Chiefs UFA
Age 30
Position OLB
2018 salary $15.0M
Height 63
Weight 258lb
Insufficient
2018 data
23
Kareem Jackson Texans ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Texans UFA
Age 30
Position CB
2018 salary $6.8M
Height 510
Weight 183lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1007
RSR 40.5%
AY/A 6.9
BT 8.4%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
24
K.J. Wright Seahawks ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Seahawks UFA
Age 29
Position OLB
2018 salary $7.2M
Height 64
Weight 246lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 277
Stuff 3.4%
Pres 75.0%
AY/A 6.9
BT 10.2%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
25
Sheldon Richardson Vikings ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Vikings UFA
Age 28
Position DT
2018 salary $8.0M
Height 63
Weight 295lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 679
Stuff 2.4%
Pres 8.4%
BT 7.1%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
26
Brandon Graham Eagles ⟲ (3yrs/$40m)
Eagles (3yrs/$40m) ⟲
Age 30
Position DE
2018 salary $7.0M
Height 62
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 845
Stuff 4.8%
Pres 6.9%
BT 5.3%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
27
Golden Tate Eagles ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Eagles UFA
Age 30
Position WR
2018 salary $3.7M
Height 510
Weight 197lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 634
CR 64.8%
mCR -4.3%
SR 45.1%
bSR 35.7%
YPC 10.70
YPT 6.93
YAC 5.42
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
28
Jared Cook Raiders ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Raiders UFA
Age 31
Position TE
2018 salary $5.7M
Height 65
Weight 254lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 728
CR 67.0%
mCR 2.4%
SR 56.0%
bSR 52.9%
YPC 13.33
YPT 8.93
YAC 5.51
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
30
Ja'Wuan James Dolphins ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Dolphins UFA
Age 26
Position RT
2018 salary $9.3M
Height 66
Weight 312lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 771
BB/S 2.0%
BRB/R 1.5%
BPB/P 2.3%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
31
Preston Brown Bengals ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Bengals UFA
Age 26
Position ILB
2018 salary $5.0M
Height 61
Weight 255lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 354
Stuff 0.0%
Pres 15.4%
AY/A 6.0
BT 5.5%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
32
Eric Reid Panthers ⟲ (3yrs/$22m)
Panthers (3yrs/$22m) ⟲
Age 27
Position SS
2018 salary $1.7M
Height 61
Weight 215lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 696
RSR 62.2%
Pres 14.3%
AY/A 5.8
BT 8.1%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
33
Trent Brown Patriots ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Patriots UFA
Age 25
Position OT
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 68
Weight 380lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1213
BB/S 1.0%
BRB/R 0.7%
BPB/P 1.2%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
34
Alex Okafor Saints ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Saints UFA
Age 28
Position DE
2018 salary $3.7M
Height 64
Weight 261lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 693
Stuff 3.0%
Pres 6.8%
BT 0.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
35
Pierre Desir Colts ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Colts UFA
Age 28
Position CB
2018 salary $1.8M
Height 61
Weight 198lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1001
RSR 62.5%
AY/A 7.8
BT 2.6%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
36
Rodger Saffold Rams ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Rams UFA
Age 30
Position G
2018 salary $7.0M
Height 65
Weight 323lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1220
BB/S 1.1%
BRB/R 1.3%
BPB/P 0.9%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
37
Jordan Hicks Eagles ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Eagles UFA
Age 26
Position ILB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 61
Weight 236lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 748
Stuff 3.3%
Pres 21.1%
AY/A 10.7
BT 2.5%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
38
Tevin Coleman Falcons ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Falcons UFA
Age 25
Position RB
2018 salary $0.8M
Height 61
Weight 210lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 524
runSR 35.3%
soSR 56.3%
Hlt 6.38
Big 4.8%
YAC 2.37
YPT 6.27
recSR 43.2%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
39
Eric Weddle RavensRams (2yrs$10.5m)
Ravens (2yrs$10.5m) Rams
Age 34
Position SS
2018 salary $8.3M
Height 511
Weight 195lb
Insufficient
2018 data
40
Steven Nelson Chiefs ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Chiefs UFA
Age 25
Position CB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 511
Weight 194lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1230
RSR 75.0%
AY/A 7.5
BT 6.9%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
41
Bradley Roby Broncos ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Broncos UFA
Age 26
Position CB
2018 salary $8.5M
Height 511
Weight 194lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 870
RSR 53.3%
AY/A 11.3
BT 11.8%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
42
Ramon Foster Steelers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Steelers UFA
Age 33
Position G
2018 salary $2.7M
Height 65
Weight 328lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1049
BB/S 0.9%
BRB/R 1.2%
BPB/P 0.7%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
43
Robert Alford FalconsCardinals (3yrs/$22.5m)
Falcons (3yrs/$22.5m) Cardinals
Age 30
Position CB
2018 salary $9.0M
Height 510
Weight 186lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 856
RSR 71.4%
AY/A 13.9
BT 10.3%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
44
Teddy Bridgewater Saints ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Saints UFA
Age 26
Position QB
2018 salary $6.0M
Height 62
Weight 215lb
Insufficient
2018 data
45
Preston Smith Washington ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Washington UFA
Age 26
Position OLB
2018 salary $1.2M
Height 65
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 800
Stuff 2.7%
Pres 8.7%
AY/A 3.4
BT 7.3%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
46
Andy Levitre Falcons ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Falcons UFA
Age 32
Position G
2018 salary $3.6M
Height 62
Weight 303lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 76
BB/S 4.0%
BRB/R 0.0%
BPB/P 5.8%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
47
Dante Fowler Rams ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Rams UFA
Age 24
Position DE
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 63
Weight 255lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 730
Stuff 3.6%
Pres 8.7%
BT 11.8%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
48
Bruce Irvin Falcons ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Falcons UFA
Age 31
Position DE
2018 salary $9.8M
Height 63
Weight 250lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 415
Stuff 1.2%
Pres 6.6%
BT 14.3%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
49
Shaquil Barrett Broncos ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Broncos UFA
Age 26
Position OLB
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 62
Weight 250lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 260
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 6.6%
AY/A 10.4
BT 8.0%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
50
Kwon Alexander Buccaneers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Buccaneers UFA
Age 24
Position LB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 61
Weight 227lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 345
Stuff 5.8%
Pres 17.9%
AY/A 10.9
BT 2.6%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
51
Bryce Callahan Bears ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Bears UFA
Age 27
Position CB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 59
Weight 188lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 585
RSR 63.6%
AY/A 4.9
BT 11.5%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
52
Tre Boston Cardinals ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Cardinals UFA
Age 26
Position S
2018 salary $2.5M
Height 61
Weight 205lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 910
RSR 62.0%
Pres 7.1%
AY/A 11.2
BT 11.5%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
53
Kenny Vaccaro Titans ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Titans UFA
Age 28
Position SS
2018 salary $1.5M
Height 60
Weight 214lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 709
RSR 50.0%
Pres 47.1%
AY/A 6.7
BT 6.1%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
54
Jason McCourty Patriots ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Patriots UFA
Age 31
Position CB
2018 salary $3.4M
Height 511
Weight 195lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 920
RSR 52.9%
AY/A 8.9
BT 2.9%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
55
Mike Iupati Cardinals ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Cardinals UFA
Age 31
Position G
2018 salary $5.0M
Height 65
Weight 331lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 458
BB/S 2.2%
BRB/R 1.0%
BPB/P 3.1%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
56
Muhammad Wilkerson Packers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Packers UFA
Age 29
Position DE
2018 salary $4.5M
Height 64
Weight 315lb
Insufficient
2018 data
57
Donovan Smith Buccaneers ⟲ (3yrs/$41.25m)
Buccaneers (3yrs/$41.25m) ⟲
Age 25
Position LT
2018 salary $1.3M
Height 66
Weight 338lb
Insufficient
2018 data
58
Tyrod Taylor Browns ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Browns UFA
Age 29
Position QB
2018 salary $16.0M
Height 61
Weight 217lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 178
Comp 49.4%
SR 27.6%
Y/C 11.26
ANY/A 3.49
Sack 13.3%
PD 17.7%
runSR 56.3%
Comp SR Y/C ANY/A Sack PD runSR
Key
Comp Pass completion rate
SR Passing success rate
Y/C Passing yards per completion
ANY/A Adjusted net yards per pass attempt
Sack Passer sack rate
PD Passer passes defensed rate (INTs + PBUs)
runSR Rushing success rate
59
Morris Claiborne Jets ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Jets UFA
Age 29
Position CB
2018 salary $7.0M
Height 511
Weight 192lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 946
RSR 52.4%
AY/A 8.5
BT 9.4%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
60
Jared Veldheer Broncos ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Broncos UFA
Age 31
Position RT
2018 salary $6.9M
Height 68
Weight 321lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 663
BB/S 2.0%
BRB/R 0.8%
BPB/P 2.8%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
61
Cameron Wake Dolphins ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Dolphins UFA
Age 37
Position DE
2018 salary $8.6M
Height 63
Weight 263lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 482
Stuff 2.0%
Pres 15.7%
BT 3.5%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
62
Terrell Suggs Ravens ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Ravens UFA
Age 36
Position OLB
2018 salary $4.0M
Height 63
Weight 265lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 739
Stuff 3.2%
Pres 10.5%
AY/A 7.3
BT 9.7%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
63
Allen Bailey Chiefs ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Chiefs UFA
Age 29
Position DE
2018 salary $6.0M
Height 63
Weight 288lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 895
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 6.0%
BT 12.7%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
64
Jay Ajayi Eagles ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Eagles UFA
Age 25
Position RB
2018 salary $1.9M
Height 60
Weight 223lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 122
runSR 42.2%
soSR 63.6%
Hlt 3.49
Big 2.2%
YAC 2.36
YPT NA
recSR 0.0%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
65
Mark Ingram Saints ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Saints UFA
Age 29
Position RB
2018 salary $3.7M
Height 59
Weight 215lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 391
runSR 43.6%
soSR 42.1%
Hlt 4.10
Big 2.6%
YAC 2.97
YPT 5.97
recSR 32.3%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
66
Latavius Murray Vikings ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Vikings UFA
Age 29
Position RB
2018 salary $4.6M
Height 63
Weight 230lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 444
runSR 34.3%
soSR 45.5%
Hlt 4.27
Big 4.3%
YAC 2.73
YPT 5.42
recSR 38.5%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
67
Randall Cobb Packers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Packers UFA
Age 28
Position WR
2018 salary $9.3M
Height 510
Weight 192lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 443
CR 64.4%
mCR -3.9%
SR 44.1%
bSR 25.0%
YPC 10.13
YPT 6.53
YAC 6.34
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
68
James Carpenter Jets ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Jets UFA
Age 29
Position G
2018 salary $4.6M
Height 65
Weight 321lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 606
BB/S 1.0%
BRB/R 0.8%
BPB/P 1.1%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
69
Michael Johnson Bengals ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Bengals UFA
Age 32
Position DE
2018 salary $4.7M
Height 67
Weight 280lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 444
Stuff 2.1%
Pres 6.1%
BT 3.8%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
70
Margus Hunt Colts ⟲ (2yrs/$9m)
Colts (2yrs/$9m) ⟲
Age 31
Position DE
2018 salary $2.5M
Height 68
Weight 298lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 793
Stuff 4.9%
Pres 5.0%
BT 3.7%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
71
Buster Skrine Jets ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Jets UFA
Age 29
Position CB
2018 salary $6.0M
Height 59
Weight 185lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 595
RSR 60.9%
AY/A 10.1
BT 7.1%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
72
Adam Humphries Buccaneers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Buccaneers UFA
Age 25
Position WR
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 511
Weight 195lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 692
CR 72.6%
mCR 2.0%
SR 52.9%
bSR 41.2%
YPC 10.41
YPT 7.55
YAC 5.50
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
73
Johnathan Hankins Raiders ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Raiders UFA
Age 26
Position DT
2018 salary $2.3M
Height 63
Weight 320lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 537
Stuff 3.7%
Pres 0.9%
BT 6.9%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
74
Tyler Eifert Bengals ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Bengals UFA
Age 28
Position TE
2018 salary $4.8M
Height 66
Weight 255lb
Insufficient
2018 data
75
Glover Quin Lions ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Lions UFA
Age 33
Position SS
2018 salary $4.9M
Height 60
Weight 207lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 790
RSR 62.2%
Pres 40.0%
AY/A 15.3
BT 9.7%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
76
Cole Beasley Cowboys ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Cowboys UFA
Age 29
Position WR
2018 salary $3.3M
Height 58
Weight 180lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 719
CR 74.7%
mCR 5.4%
SR 59.3%
bSR 51.7%
YPC 10.04
YPT 7.51
YAC 3.57
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
77
Darqueze Dennard Bengals ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Bengals UFA
Age 27
Position CB
2018 salary $8.5M
Height 511
Weight 200lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 652
RSR 38.1%
AY/A 7.2
BT 1.9%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
78
Jason Verrett Chargers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Chargers UFA
Age 27
Position CB
2018 salary $8.5M
Height 510
Weight 188lb
Insufficient
2018 data
79
Marcus Gilchrist Raiders ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Raiders UFA
Age 30
Position SS
2018 salary $4.5M
Height 510
Weight 200lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 818
RSR 74.1%
Pres 0.0%
AY/A 8.1
BT 12.4%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
80
Earl Mitchell 49ers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
49ers UFA
Age 31
Position DT
2018 salary $3.0M
Height 63
Weight 310lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 350
Stuff 1.0%
Pres 2.5%
BT 0.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
81
Shamar Stephen Seahawks ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Seahawks UFA
Age 28
Position DT
2018 salary $2.6M
Height 65
Weight 309lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 477
Stuff 1.7%
Pres 1.2%
BT 5.6%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
82
Michael Pierce Ravens ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Ravens UFA
Age 26
Position DT
2018 salary $0.6M
Height 60
Weight 340lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 380
Stuff 5.7%
Pres 4.4%
BT 6.9%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
83
John Sullivan Rams ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Rams UFA
Age 33
Position C
2018 salary $10.1M
Height 64
Weight 312lb
Insufficient
2018 data
84
Nick Easton Vikings ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Vikings UFA
Age 26
Position C
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 63
Weight 303lb
Insufficient
2018 data
85
Justin Coleman Seahawks ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Seahawks UFA
Age 25
Position CB
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 511
Weight 190lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 669
RSR 61.5%
AY/A 6.0
BT 18.8%
RSR AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
86
Tyrell Williams Chargers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Chargers UFA
Age 27
Position WR
2018 salary $2.9M
Height 64
Weight 205lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 803
CR 64.0%
mCR 5.1%
SR 53.3%
bSR 42.3%
YPC 15.75
YPT 10.08
YAC 4.63
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
87
Anthony Harris Vikings ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Vikings UFA
Age 27
Position SS
2018 salary $0.7M
Height 61
Weight 202lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 600
RSR 68.2%
Pres 14.3%
AY/A 7.5
BT 5.6%
RSR Pres AY/A BT
Key
RSR Success rate allowed in run tackles
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
88
Cedric Ogbuehi Bengals ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Bengals UFA
Age 26
Position LT
2018 salary $1.7M
Height 65
Weight 308lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 49
BB/S 2.0%
BRB/R 0.0%
BPB/P 2.9%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
89
Marshawn Lynch Raiders ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Raiders UFA
Age 32
Position RB
2018 salary $4.0M
Height 511
Weight 215lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 197
runSR 46.2%
soSR 42.1%
Hlt 3.66
Big 1.1%
YAC 2.93
YPT 4.20
recSR 40.0%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
90
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Patriots UFA
Age 35
Position K
2018 salary $3.5M
Height 61
Weight 215lb
2018 Stats
kicks 98
u40 98.8%
o40 64.7%
mPct 1.8%
u40 o40 mPct
Key
u40 Pct. of kicks made under 40 yards (inc. PAT)
o40 Pct. of kicks made of 40-plus yards
mPct Marginal kicking pct
91
Cordarrelle Patterson Patriots ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Patriots UFA
Age 27
Position WR
2018 salary $3.3M
Height 62
Weight 228lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 251
CR 70.6%
mCR -1.3%
SR 44.1%
bSR 33.3%
YPC 11.29
YPT 7.97
YAC 8.29
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
92
Ryan Fitzpatrick Buccaneers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Buccaneers UFA
Age 36
Position QB
2018 salary $3.3M
Height 62
Weight 223lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 404
Comp 66.4%
SR 50.8%
Y/C 14.30
ANY/A 7.81
Sack 5.4%
PD 13.5%
runSR 42.9%
Comp SR Y/C ANY/A Sack PD runSR
Key
Comp Pass completion rate
SR Passing success rate
Y/C Passing yards per completion
ANY/A Adjusted net yards per pass attempt
Sack Passer sack rate
PD Passer passes defensed rate (INTs + PBUs)
runSR Rushing success rate
93
Billy Turner Broncos ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Broncos UFA
Age 27
Position G
2018 salary $2.0M
Height 65
Weight 310lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 768
BB/S 2.9%
BRB/R 3.7%
BPB/P 2.3%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
94
Malcom Brown Patriots ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Patriots UFA
Age 25
Position DT
2018 salary $1.5M
Height 62
Weight 320lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 458
Stuff 2.8%
Pres 2.4%
BT 7.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
95
Patrick Onwuasor Ravens ⟶ Restricted Free Agent
Ravens RFA
Age 26
Position ILB
2018 salary $0.6M
Height 60
Weight 227lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 438
Stuff 3.5%
Pres 25.9%
AY/A 6.2
BT 7.3%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
96
Mike Pennel Jets ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Jets UFA
Age 27
Position DT
2018 salary $4.5M
Height 64
Weight 332lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 304
Stuff 3.7%
Pres 3.5%
BT 5.7%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
97
Alex Collins Ravens ⟶ Restricted Free Agent
Ravens RFA
Age 24
Position RB
2018 salary $0.6M
Height 510
Weight 208lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 296
runSR 37.7%
soSR 57.1%
Hlt 2.93
Big 0.0%
YAC 1.79
YPT 5.00
recSR 47.6%
runSR soSR Hlt Big YAC YPT recSR
Key
runSR Rushing success rate
soSR Rushing success rate (scoring opportunities only)
Hlt Highlight yards per opportunity
Big Big-play rate
YAC Average yards after contact
YPT Yards per pass target
recSR Receiving success rate
98
Devin Funchess Panthers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Panthers UFA
Age 24
Position WR
2018 salary $1.2M
Height 64
Weight 225lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 588
CR 55.7%
mCR -4.6%
SR 49.4%
bSR 28.6%
YPC 12.48
YPT 6.95
YAC 1.82
CR mCR SR bSR YPC YPT YAC
Key
CR Catch rate
mCR Marginal catch rate
SR Passing success rate
bSR Receiving success rate (blitz downs only)
YPC Yards per catch
YPT Yards per pass target
YAC Average yards after contact
99
George Fant Seahawks ⟶ Restricted Free Agent
Seahawks RFA
Age 26
Position OT
2018 salary $0.6M
Height 65
Weight 322lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 357
BB/S 1.4%
BRB/R 0.8%
BPB/P 2.7%
BB/S BRB/R BPB/P
Key
BB/S Blown blocks per snap
BRB/R Blown run blocks per rush attempt
BPB/P Blown pass blocks per pass attempt
100
Cory Littleton Rams ⟶ Restricted Free Agent
Rams RFA
Age 25
Position ILB
2018 salary $0.6M
Height 63
Weight 228lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 1097
Stuff 2.7%
Pres 17.1%
AY/A 6.7
BT 5.4%
Stuff Pres AY/A BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
AY/A Adjusted yards per targeted pass attempt
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
102
Corey Liuget Chargers ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Chargers UFA
Age 28
Position DT
2018 salary $3.2M
Height 62
Weight 300lb
Insufficient
2018 data
103
Shane Ray Broncos ⟶ Unrestricted Free Agent
Broncos UFA
Age 25
Position DE
2018 salary $1.7M
Height 63
Weight 245lb
2018 Stats
Total Snaps 238
Stuff 1.1%
Pres 4.6%
BT 0.0%
Stuff Pres BT
Key
Stuff Run stuffs per rush attempt
Pres Pressures per pass rush
BT Broken tackles per tackle attempt
Stats by SB NATION and Bill Connelly, from 2018 NFL play-by-play data provided by Sports Info Solutions.