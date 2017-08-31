Atlanta Falcons

Why we’re going all the way This is one of the best rosters in the NFL today, and I still haven’t gotten tired of typing that. With the reigning MVP, the best 1-2 punch at running back in the NFL, Julio Jones, and a durable offensive line, this figures to again be one of the league’s most lethal units. Add in a defense that is young and improving fast, and you’ve got plenty of reason for optimism. And dangit, I’m filled with optimism.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens Injuries are the No. 1 concern for this Falcons roster, which got 16-game seasons from every single starter on the offensive line and, of course, Matt Ryan. If the defense regresses, the Falcons will have a bit of a capped upside. But losing key players on offense would ultimately doom them.

Who is your biggest rival and why? The Saints. It has always been heated, the players seem to loathe one another, and the fan bases certainly do. There’s the rare blowout here and there, but generally these are two teams that play one another tough. There’s also the small matter of endless 28-3 jokes, which can never be forgiven.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? Which food is delicious until the very last bite and then devastates your digestive system for months afterward? It’s not a perfect analogy.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Offense, simply put. I don’t know how long the Falcons will be able to keep the band together, but there isn’t another offense in the NFL that has the receiving options, the running backs, the strong offensive line, and the quarterback to tie it all together. They may not make history again this year, but they’ll be more fun to watch on that side of the ball than any other team.