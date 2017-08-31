Baltimore Ravens

Why we’re going all the way The Ravens’ defense is undoubtedly going to be a force this season. After watching training camp in person and witnessing the first-string defense put the hurt on Washington, it’s going to take a perfect offense to score enough points to last against the Ravens' grind. On the other side of the ball, Joe Flacco and company can put together a successful offensive attack. It helps that only a few first downs puts them in Justin Tucker’s ridiculous range.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens If Flacco continues to suffer a back injury and cannot play, the Ravens are done for. That feels like a cop-out answer, though. Another huge problem would be if either left tackle Ronnie Stanley or C.J. Mosley, their best linebacker, is out for the season. These two are the cornerstones of the team and they’d each leave a hole that couldn’t be filled adequately.

Who is your biggest rival and why? The Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s not close. Yes, we battle against the Patriots, but there’s nothing better than the Ravens and Steelers beating each other to the turf. Win or lose, these are two of the best games in the NFL, every year. Last season, Antonio Brown scored a heroic touchdown. It was a soul-crushing game for the Ravens, but I loved that football game.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? The only correct response: crab cakes.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Produce quality linebackers. Year after year, the Ravens find an undrafted free agent and turn him into a starting-caliber linebacker. Dannell Ellerbe, Jameel McClain, Zachary Orr -- they all started with the Ravens as a UDFA. This doesn’t include the ones the Ravens draft, either, and that list is obnoxiously large.