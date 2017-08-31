Buffalo Bills

Why we’re going all the way A new-look defense helmed by head coach Sean McDermott is going to return Jerry Hughes to his dominant pass-rushing self, while Ronald Darby, Tre’Davious White, and Micah Hyde can snag interceptions in the backfield. Offensively, Charles Clay or Zay Jones will emerge as Tyrod Taylor’s safety valve while LeSean McCoy leads the league in rushing. If they’re going all the way, they will need to click on all cylinders and avoid injuries.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens The Bills have no depth at several positions, so any injury to a starter could spell the end. Left tackle, running back, safety, and especially quarterback are wafer-thin behind the starters.

Who is your biggest rival and why? It’s definitely the Patriots right now. With 29 losses to the Patriots in 33 games dating back to 2000, it’s something that weighs on Bills fans. (And one of those wins was a Week 17 game that Tom Brady barely played in.) To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, and that’s been one of the Bills’ biggest problems since Brady came into the league.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? If I say something other than chicken wings, I will probably be kicked out of Western New York. If you’re talking tailgating, you need to mention the wackiness that is a Pinto Ron tailgate and go from there.

What does your team do better than anyone else? This is going to sound a little strange, but the Bills embrace mediocrity better than any other team. Buffalo’s biggest problem in its 17-year playoff drought is that the Bills never truly bottomed out. A bunch of 7-9 and 9-7 seasons, middle-of-the-pack draft picks, and a commitment to changing the folks in charge of the organization have just meant sustained mediocrity.