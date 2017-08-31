Why we’re going all the way The only way the Chicago Bears are going all the way is if everything, and I mean everything, breaks right for them. I’m talking no injuries, the coaches make all the right decisions, the players all have career years, and the Football Gods shine down and bless the boys in the Navy and Orange. In addition, they need a lot to go wrong for the other 31 teams in the NFL.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens The Bears are in year three of a massive rebuild, so if they win eight games I’ll be pleasantly surprised. However, the franchise could be screwed if the rookie quarterback that they traded up for, Mitchell Trubisky, suffers a career-ending injury.

Who is your biggest rival and why? History tells us the Green Bay Packers are the Bears’ biggest rival, so that’s the obvious choice. The rivalry has been a bit one-sided lately, but that doesn't take away from how bad Bears fans want to see the Packers lose. This is the longest rivalry in the NFL, and it’s all tied up 94-94-6.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? I’ll let our resident Superfans answer this one: "One must turn to the sausage family. The grillmaster needs something he can handle with only one pair of tongs, thus keeping one hand free for a beer at all times. An encased meat product in a bun makes for a simple way to consume tasty pregame eats. An Italian sausage (with sauce and cheese), or a Polish sausage (Maxwell Street style please) are probably best, but a good Chicago style hot dog, sans ketchup, is always a tailgate winner."

What does your team do better than anyone else? Confuse the national media.