Cincinnati Bengals

Why we’re going all the way The Bengals have a healthy A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert, and new rookie additions who are actually going to play. John Ross looks like the real deal, and Joe Mixon has been impressing everyone who watches him. Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, Vontaze Burfict, and new starters are ready to return the defense to its top-10 ways. To make things even better, everyone is sleeping on the Bengals, which is the way they like it.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens The Bengals took a gamble by allowing Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher to be handed starting offensive tackle jobs with virtually no competition. Because of the low quality of offensive line play expected from the Bengals in 2017, there’s also a risk of Andy Dalton getting injured due to the line’s inability to protect him. Last year, Dalton was sacked 41 times and that was with Andrew Whitworth at left tackle and Kevin Zeitler at right guard. The team’s best two linemen are now gone, and what’s left is a very questionable offensive line.

Who is your biggest rival and why? This isn’t even up for debate: the Pittsburgh Steelers ( even though the Steelers will probably say the Ravens are their biggest rival). The Ravens constantly beat the Steelers, the Steelers constantly beat the Bengals, and the Bengals constantly beat the Ravens. Bengals fans absolutely hate the Steelers, and it’s safe to say most of the players feel the same.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? Hot dogs with chili! Hello, Skyline/Goldstar. We love our Cincinnati chili.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Lose in the playoffs? Hold on to a head coach for too long? All joking aside, while the Bengals have kept Marvin Lewis for 15 years as head coach, he’s created quite the coaching tree of talented up-and-comers. Hue Jackson, Mike Zimmer, Jay Gruden, and Vance Joseph are all now head coaches who served under Lewis. And it’s only a matter of time before defensive coordinator Paul Guenther gets his shot at a head coaching gig.