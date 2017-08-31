Why we’re going all the way After a dreadful 1-15 season, the Cleveland Browns hit rock bottom but had a very under-the-radar offseason when it comes to building the trenches. With the signings of J.C. Tretter and Kevin Zeitler, their offensive line is the best in the NFL. Hue Jackson is going to a run-heavy offense, and even if the quarterbacks are nothing to write home about, they’ll be well protected and can try to go the Trent Dilfer route. On defense, Myles Garrett might be the closest thing to a lock for defensive Rookie of the Year in a long time.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens There are some slight injury concerns with Myles Garrett. When he has been healthy this offseason, he’s looked every bit like the "generational player" that everyone billed him as. Most teams have a quarterback who ends up being the face of their franchise, but Garrett appears to be a guy who can step in and have an All-Pro impact from day one. If any injuries happen or persist during the regular season, though, it would kill the buzz that the entire defense and fan base has built up for 2017.

Who is your biggest rival and why? The difficult part about this for Browns fans is that we know the other AFC North teams do not consider Cleveland a rivalry. When the Browns finally turn the corner, though, there is no doubt that their biggest rival would be the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s something that has been simmering for way too long, and it could be reignited in Week 1. Imagine if Myles Garrett takes down Ben Roethlisberger in victory? Browns fans will begin talking, fueled by years of frustration and a glimpse at hope. Steelers fans will feel beside themselves that they actually lost to Cleveland.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? A delicious slab of ribs. You’ll get so invested in them at the start, and even when you’re getting to the end, you’ll still partake, even if it’s not as good. That’s supposed to relate to the football product on the field from Week 1 to Week 17 -- as bad as things can get, fans still stick around to the end.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Man, if I were a cynic, I could just give a one-word reply: "suck." From a football outlook in 2017, Cleveland should be able to run the football better than anyone else. The team had offensive line and quarterback issues in 2016, yet still managed to have the second-best yard per carry average in the NFL. Now, with Cleveland having the highest-paid offensive line in the league and expected to feature a run-heavy offense, there’s no rhyme or reason as to why that yards per carry average shouldn’t remain among the league’s best.