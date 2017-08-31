Why we’re going all the way The defense. If the Denver Broncos can recapture their 2015 glory, then the sky's the limit for this team. Although still an elite unit in 2016, the run defense faltered and much of John Elway’s defensive signings this offseason centered around that weakness. The No Fly Zone is still going to be really, really good, and if the front seven catches fire late in the season like they did in 2015, then all sorts of good things will happen for Broncos fans.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens If the quarterbacks still suck. Well, that and the offensive line and running backs too. Basically, if the offense is the same hot garbage it fielded in 2016, the AFC West is going to run roughshod over this team. And that is even if the defensive unit continues to be otherworldly.

Who is your biggest rival and why? The Raiders. They taunted and beat the Broncos 20 consecutive games in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. We hate them. The Patriots were up there for a minute when Peyton Manning was the Broncos quarterback, but that time has passed.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? The biggest, juiciest cut of steak cooked to perfection (the defense) topped with rancid blue cheese (the offense).

What does your team do better than anyone else? The Broncos make opposing quarterbacks hate to throw the ball. When Tom Brady can’t find open receivers, then you know you’ve got a special secondary back there.