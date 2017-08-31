Los Angeles Chargers

Why we’re going all the way While new head coach Anthony Lynn is an unknown, that’s already an upgrade over Mike McCoy, who was one of the worst head coaches in franchise history. The Chargers rebuilt their offensive line this offseason, and thus Philip Rivers should finally have a pocket to step up into this year -- plus he gets his best receiver in Keenan Allen back. Add to that a defense that started to put it together last year after the emergence of Joey Bosa, and you have a team on the rise.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens The second-best quarterback on the roster is Cardale Jones. If Rivers misses more than part of even one game, this team will be a complete mess. Thankfully for the Chargers, Rivers has not missed a game yet in his career since becoming a starter. But if he goes down, any hope they had of being even borderline competitive goes down with him.

Who is your biggest rival and why? The Chargers’ biggest rival historically is the Raiders, but over the last decade that has shifted to the Broncos. That has been in part because the Broncos have simply been the best team in the division, but it’s also just due to the Chargers and Broncos having played more meaningful and memorable games during that period.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? I'll say a breakfast burrito. When all the ingredients are there, it's so good. But that rarely happens. Multiple ingredients fall out, even though you know it's gonna happen, and it ruins everything and turns to a big mess.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Nobody gets your hopes up before dashing them against the rocks like the Chargers. They almost always make you believe before they remind you that they were always actually going to find a way to blow it.