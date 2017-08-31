Miami Dolphins

Why we’re going all the way The Dolphins are going as far as Jay Ajayi can carry them this year. If he turns out to be the special running back everyone seems to think he can be, the team has a chance to find some great success this year. That said, the defense has to become at least decent with a retooled linebacker corps and some growth from some young defensive linemen and secondary players. Ajayi is the key to Miami’s success, but he will need some help from the defense.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens Ryan Tannehill gets injured? Oh, that already happened and now it is up to Jay Cutler -- so if Cutler gets injured? Besides that, the Dolphins are screwed if the defense cannot stop the run. They rebuilt their linebackers, added run-stopping defensive ends, got back Reshad Jones, and appear dedicated to making sure they are not decimated on the ground again. If the Dolphins can’t improve here, they’re out of luck.

Who is your biggest rival and why? Let’s put it this way. The Bills are just the Bills. I hate the Patriots. And I loathe and despise the Jets. I think that is a fairly straightforward way to list the three AFC East division rivals. The Jets are on a different level of hate -- in part because of the New York-to-Miami migration that has brought so many Jets fans to South Florida, and in part because they are just such an obnoxious team.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? Since it’s Miami, I was thinking of choosing something Cuban, but I do not think that is right for this team. I think this team is chili at this point. It’s a bunch of different parts, and when you run out of one (or your starter gets injured) you throw something else in there, and somehow, someway, it all comes together.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Get season-ending injuries? Along those lines, maybe live by the "next man up" philosophy. The Dolphins dealt with several injuries to key players last year, like Mike Pouncey, Jones, and Tannehill, and they continued to move forward, eventually landing in the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Dolphins are not the prettiest, most finesse team in the league, but they are good enough to claw, scrape, and fight their way through adversity. If they can continue that this season, the injuries to Tannehill, Ted Larsen, Raekwon McMillan, and Tony Lippett can be overcome.