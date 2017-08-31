New Orleans Saints

Why we’re going all the way This Saints’ offense has missed consistent defensive support for quite some time. This season has brought new faces to the defensive side of the ball, and second- and third-year players will take on larger responsibilities. Couple that with two new coaches -- defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and linebackers coach Mike Nolan, who should be a better fit with coordinator Dennis Allen -- and this is probably the best shape the defense has been in since 2013. They don’t have to be elite, just adequate enough to show up when it counts. Quarterback Drew Brees can take care of the rest.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens Two things. For starters, the Saints’ prolific offense is all centered around Brees. So, it goes without saying if he were to miss extensive time the offense and team would take a major hit. The second revolves around the 7-9 state of mediocrity they’ve been in, which is all about how they start the season. In the past three seasons, they’ve had a combined 1-8 record through their first three games. They’ve been able to rally to pull close to or find .500 again, but can’t finish.

Who is your biggest rival and why? The Atlanta Falcons. Dec. 28, 1991. Oct. 16, 2005. Sept. 26, 2010. That’s why. By the way, did you know the Falcons led in the third quarter of the Super Bowl by 25 points at one time?

Tailgate food that best describes your team? Sauerkraut on a cheeseburger. Because, just like the Saints’ defense, everyone will pass on that.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Turn $5 of salary cap space into $25. For the past five seasons, the Saints have had limited salary cap space to work with, but always seem to make just enough (questionable) moves in free agency with the limited funds they have.