New York Giants

Why we’re going all the way Because the Giants already had a championship-caliber defense in 2016. Now, with Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram they have significantly upgraded what they have on offense. And regardless of what outsiders think, I still believe Eli Manning has enough left in the tank to win big games.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens Two things: 1. If offensive tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart are as bad as they were last year; and 2. If Manning gets hurt. The Giants are not winning big games with Josh Johnson, Geno Smith, or rookie Davis Webb at quarterback in 2017.

Who is your biggest rival and why? That’s gotta be a toss-up on the hatred scale between the Eagles and Cowboys. The only reason I’d give the "edge" to the Cowboys and their entitled fan base is that the Cowboys have actually won a few things.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? I don’t know, exactly. If it’s simple, greasy, down to earth, no frills then that probably hits the mark.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Beat Tom Brady in Super Bowls. No explanation necessary.