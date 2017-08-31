New York Jets

Why we’re going all the way It isn’t going to be in 2017 that the Jets go all the way. They once again hit the reset button, which is the first step to eventually competing for a championship down the road. They at least didn’t delude themselves into believing the core they had was capable of winning a championship, which avoids delaying the necessary rebuilding process.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens This is going to be a rough year for the team. The defense has a lot of question marks in key spots, and that’s the stable side of the ball. The team needs Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson to bounce back from bad seasons. Rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye have potential, but some growing pains are expected. It probably won’t matter, though, because it is tough to see how an offense with no Pro Bowl talent can score points consistently.

Who is your biggest rival and why? Historically, it has been the Dolphins, and it probably will be that way again once the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick days are over. At this moment, however, it has to be the New England Patriots. That’s just the way it goes when there is a legitimate dynasty in your division. The fact that Belichick was supposed to be the Jets’ coach before he went to Foxborough only adds fuel to the fire.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? Burger. It’s easy to laugh at a selection so basic, but it has loyal fans.

What does your team do better than anyone else? It’s tough to think of a team that does a better job of developing interior defensive linemen than the Jets. Sione Po’uha, Mike DeVito, Wilkerson, Richardson, Damon Harrison, and Leonard Williams have all grown into players in the last decade. There’s plenty the Jets don’t do well, but they know how to take a 300-pound lineman and turn him into a player.