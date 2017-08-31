Oakland Raiders

Why the Raiders are going all the way The Raiders had one of the top offenses in the league last season and return all their big names. Derek Carr has made leaps each season, so there’s every reason to believe he will do it again. They added a few more weapons, too. Marshawn Lynch came out of retirement and is an upgrade over Latavius Murray. Jared Cook and Cordarrelle Patterson also enter the fold. Then, the team spent most of its draft picks, including all three of its top picks, on defense.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens We all saw last year what happened when Carr was lost to a broken fibula in Week 16. The Raiders lost the season finale, dropped to the five seed, then lost in Houston in the wild card game with rookie Connor Cook as the starter. They brought in EJ Manuel, who could offer a bit more confidence at the backup quarterback spot, but it doesn’t matter. This team lives and dies by Derek Carr.

Who is your biggest rival and why? Well, depending on who you ask, it’s either the Denver Broncos or the Kansas City Chiefs. Classically, I would say the Broncos. These days, it’s the Chiefs. The Chiefs swept the Raiders the past two seasons, and last year the two teams battled for the division right up until the final game of the season. They both finished 12-4, but the Raiders lost the tiebreaker. That dropped them from the No. 2 seed to the No. 5 seed. They figure to again compete for the AFC West title this year.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? Potluck. A diverse assortment of items thrown together with contributions from various ethnic backgrounds and cultures.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Blocking up front. The Raiders have the best interior offensive line in football, which blocked for the sixth-ranked rushing attack while not giving up a single sack. Donald Penn, Kelechi Osemele, and Rodney Hudson all made the Pro Bowl. Osemele was an All-Pro. Right guard Gabe Jackson was a Pro Bowl alternate. If Marshall Newhouse can be the answer at right tackle, good luck stopping Lynch or sniffing Carr.