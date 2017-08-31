Philadelphia Eagles

Why we’re going all the way The Eagles were a little better in 2016 than most realize. The team is naturally bound to improve after suffering a lot of close losses last year. Carson Wentz figures to take a big leap, especially after the Eagles surrounded him with legitimate weapons to work with moving forward. Meanwhile, Jim Schwartz’s defense features one of the best lines in the league, one that should be able to get after quarterbacks with regularity.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens The Eagles had the NFL’s worst wide receiving corps last year. The addition of Alshon Jeffery changes that picture, but it’ll be back to the drawing board if the oft-injured receiver misses any time. The Eagles’ running back situation is also shaky. It’s unclear who the starter will even be. LeGarrette Blount hasn’t had a great preseason. Wendell Smallwood has been the best of the running backs, but he’s struggled to stay healthy. An unreliable game means Wentz will be pressured into carrying the team with his arm on a weekly basis.

Who is your biggest rival and why? Easy answer: the Cowboys. Philly fans just hate Dallas. Go to any thread on Bleeding Green Nation and you won’t have to look hard to find a comment along the lines of "Dallas Sucks!" These two teams have had a number of good battles in recent seasons. The Wentz vs. Dak Prescott element is only taking the rivalry to a new level.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? When you think of Philadelphia, you think of cheesesteaks.

What does your team do better than anyone else? The Eagles’ defensive line has the potential to be very, very good this year. Schwartz’s defense relies on getting pressure from the front four, so the Eagles have invested a lot of resources into that unit. Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, and 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett should be able to generate a lot of pressure. There’s also strong depth at the position due to the presence of Vinny Curry and Chris Long.



