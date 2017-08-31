Why we’re going all the way The Pittsburgh Steelers could, and should, have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Since they could score 30 points per game on a regular basis, it leaves a defense which lacks big-time playmakers the ability to play a more aggressive style. Just a few turnovers and defensive stops will equate to wins by giving the high-octane Pittsburgh offense more possessions.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens Ben Roethlisberger goes down with a long-term injury. The Steelers can withstand a couple of games without Big Ben, but the team simply wouldn’t be able to win with Landry Jones under center for many more than that. Even with the ridiculous talent around him, Pittsburgh goes from Super Bowl contender to possibly missing the playoffs without No. 7.

Who is your biggest rival and why? Although many think it would be the Cincinnati Bengals, it is still the Baltimore Ravens. There is a mutual respect between the two teams, while the dislike between the Bengals and Steelers is almost unhealthy. Rivals typically can tip their cap to their counterpart on a job well done, and that is the kind of relationship the Steelers and Ravens have had for over a decade.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? It would have to be some type of Western Pennsylvanian food, whether they are pierogies, Italian sausages, or any number of bratwurst or kielbasa. As long as you throw it down with some Iron City Beer, you are good to go.

What does your team do better than anyone else? I would say the Steelers have a level of commitment from their fan base very few other teams currently have. Sure, the Cowboys and Patriots would be close, but Steelers fans -- 20,000 in fact -- will pay money to see a practice at Heinz Field for charity. Steelers Nation is large, real, and a thing of beauty.