Tennessee Titans

Why we’re going all the way Marcus Mariota is set to have a breakout year. The Titans added a lot of firepower to the passing game this offseason, including Eric Decker, Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor, and Jonnu Smith. Good luck defending all of those guys with Mariota’s threat to run as well. Oh, and they also have the best running back duo in the league with DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. They will be able to ice games easily when they have a lead in the fourth quarter with those two backs and one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens As with most teams in the league, the Titans are screwed if their quarterback goes down. This offense is built around Mariota’s strengths. It wouldn’t be the same with Matt Cassel under center, and the defense isn’t good enough to carry the team.

Who is your biggest rival and why? The Colts. They have been the team to beat in the AFC South for the majority of the last decade, and the Titans have never beaten them with Andrew Luck under center.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? The Titans are like fried chicken. They remind you of a simpler time when running the football was the staple of the game, and after eating it you feel like you need to take a nap. The Titans wear down their opponents in a very similar way.

What does your team do better than anyone else? Run the football. The Titans have built this team around a really good offensive line and two bruising running backs. Murray and Henry are both explosive guys who run the ball hard. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Mariota, but their bread and butter is running the football.