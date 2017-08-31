Why we’re going all the way In 2016, the offense failed to get touchdowns inside the red zone with alarming consistency, and the defense couldn’t get off the field on third downs. Enter Terrelle Pryor, Josh Doctson, and Samaje Perine on offense. The bigger, stronger, more physical players should aid Kirk Cousins when it comes to scoring seven points instead of three. Enter Jonathan Allen, D.J. Swearinger, Zach Brown, and Junior Galette on defense. The youth and athleticism of the new additions will positively impact what was a soul-crushing facet of a subpar defense last year.

The season is hopeless if [THIS] happens If Kirk Cousins gets injured, the team is screwed ... and I guess so is Kirk, since he is on a one-year deal. Jay Gruden has really created a successful mind meld with the quarterback. Kirk is comfortable in this offense, and he has weapons. Neither Colt McCoy nor Nate Sudfeld could come in and run this offense for an extended period the way that Cousins can, and the lack of offensive production would doom a young defense that is counting on help in the time-of-possession department.

Who is your biggest rival and why? The Dallas Cowboys. The rivalry is rooted in the formation of the Dallas franchise. Washington owner George Preston Marshall famously opposed the awarding of a team to Dallas. Clint Murchison, the oil tycoon trying to put a team in Dallas, came into ownership of the rights to Washington’s famous fight song. Marshall and the Washington band director, Barnee Breeskin, had a falling out, and Breeskin sold the rights to the music to Murchison out of revenge. Marshall traded his approval vote for the rights to the music, and the Cowboys were born.

Tailgate food that best describes your team? Pigs in a blanket is a staple at many tailgates around the NFL, but "Hogs in a Blanket" is the one that fits this team the best. Named after the famous offensive line that paved the way to three Lombardi trophies, the simple but delicious food is a must at any legit Washington tailgate. If done properly, it uses full-size hot dogs, and not the mini-dogs that are typically served wrapped in crescent roll dough. After all, there was nothing mini about the Hogs.

What does your team do better than anyone else? They're the best team in the NFL at making the opponent’s backup quarterback look like a Hall of Famer. Washington fans love to get excited about the prospect of catching a team without its starter, only to watch as the backup (or worse, rookie) signal caller comes in and drops a Joe Montana-esque performance. From a 35-year-old Boomer Esiason throwing for 522 yards in an overtime win to Steve Beuerlein guiding the Cowboys past an undefeated team that would win the Super Bowl that year, Washington’s history is littered with such fan nightmares.