SB Nation's 2019 NFL Preview

nfl player in vitruvian man pose
The comeback of the dark visor? head
The running back's burden shoulders
The Air Raid is here arms
The heart of your team chest
How I chose my jersey number back
Kicking is a science legs

In order for a body to reach its potential, all of the parts must work together and pull their share of the weight. But when certain parts are controlled by someone like Al Davis, defining what their “share” is of the whole can cause some issues. What happens when individual pieces rebel against the governing body? Check out “The death of football in Los Angeles” to learn more.

Team Previews

San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills Denver Broncos Cleveland Browns Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Indianapolis Colts Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Atlanta Falcons New York Giants Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Carolina Panthers New England Patriots Oakland Raiders Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Seattle Seahawks Pittsburgh Steelers Houston Texans Tennessee Titans Minnesota Vikings Washington

Credits

Editors
Sarah HardyAlex McDaniel
Contributors
Christian D‘AndreaCharles McDonaldAdam StitesGeoff Schwartz
Copy Editor
Sam Eggleston
Artwork
Matt Stevens
Art Direction & Design
Tyson Whiting
Development
Graham MacAreeFrank Bi
Social Direction
Whitney Medworth
Social Producer
Hayley ArcherHector Diaz
Video
Will BuikemaMichael ImhoffMichael Das
Special Thanks
Joel Thorman
© 2019 Vox Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Terms of Use / Privacy Policy