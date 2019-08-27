SB Nation's 2019 NFL Preview
In order for a body to reach its potential, all of the parts must work together and pull their share of the weight. But when certain parts are controlled by someone like Al Davis, defining what their “share” is of the whole can cause some issues. What happens when individual pieces rebel against the governing body? Check out “The death of football in Los Angeles” to learn more.
Team Previews
San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills Denver Broncos Cleveland Browns Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Indianapolis Colts Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Atlanta Falcons New York Giants Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Carolina Panthers New England Patriots Oakland Raiders Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Seattle Seahawks Pittsburgh Steelers Houston Texans Tennessee Titans Minnesota Vikings Washington