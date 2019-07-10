  • home-icon
    • right arrow
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
    •  right arrow
  • submit icon

Which NWSL team should I cheer for?

If you’ve just started following women’s soccer after the US’s victory in France (welcome!) you’ll need a NWSL team to support when the stars come back home to their domestic league. SB Nation is here to help. It’s summertime, so tell us how you’d prepare for your big vacation, and in return we’ll tell you which team to root for this season.

Start
1
Who are you traveling with?
right-pointing arrow
2
Pick your suitcase
right-pointing arrow
3
How many pairs of shoes do you pack?
right-pointing arrow
4
How early do you show up to the airport?
right-pointing arrow
5
What's your transportation nightmare
right-pointing arrow
6
What did you forget to pack?
right-pointing arrow
7
What movie will you watch on the plane?
right-pointing arrow
8
What souvenir are you bringing home?
right-pointing arrow
0/8 questions answered
Find my NWSL Team
Your NWSL team is the ...

Team name

Try again refresh