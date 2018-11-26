If you thought there were some awesome apparel deals during Black Friday weekend, it’s time to re-up for Cyber Monday and a big shopping week ahead.
The Thanksgiving festivities may be over, but the online shopping deals are just getting started. In fact, Cyber Monday is coming in red hot with great deals featuring top brands like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour.
Here’s SB Nation’s roundup of all the latest sports-apparel deals and sales for Cyber Monday. We’ll continue to update this post as more sales go live throughout the week.
BreakingT
- Save an extra 25 percent off on any order using promo code BFSAVE25
- Save 35 percent on orders of $100 or more with promo code BFSAVE35
Details: Sale runs through November 26
- Check out BreakingT’s restocked $15 and $5 collections
Fanatics
- Save 15 percent when you spend $50 or more and 20 percent when you spend $75 or more.
Details: Use promo code BMSM18 at checkout.
Nike
- Save an extra 25 percent off on select styles, including apparel, and footwear
Details: Use promo code CYBER THANKS at checkout.
Adidas
- Save 30 percent off site wide
Details: Use promo code CYBER2018 at checkout
‘47
- Save 30 percent off site wide
Details: Use promo code CYBER30 at checkout
Reebok
- Save 50 percent off site wide
Details: Use promo code CYBER at checkout
Under Armour
- Save up to 40 percent off on Cyber Weekend exclusives
- Get $30 off in the Under Armour Outlet when you spend $100 or more with promo code ARMOUR30
- Save up to 30 percent off the UA Charged Bandit, UA Charged Escape and UA Micro G Pursuit shoes
Details: Sale ends Nov. 26
PUMA
- Save an extra 40 percent off site wide
Details: Use promo code PUMANOV at checkout.
DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Save up to 25 percent off on select Nike and Adidas apparel
- Save up to 30 percent off on select Under Armour apparel
- Save up to 25 percent off on select items in the Nike fan shop
- Save up to 50 percent off on select Columbia outwear and fleeces
Amazon
- Save up to 40 percent off on Under Armour gear, items, and apparel
Tailgate
- Save 40 percent off across the entire site with free shipping and returns
Details: Sale ends Nov. 27
REI
- Save up to 40 percent off on jackets, apparel, and gear
Details: Sale ends Dec. 2
Don’t miss a single sports deal. Plus, head here for the latest savings in tech, gaming, home, and kitchen.
Looking for more product reviews, shopping guides, and good deals on sports merchandise and apparel? Check out our Buy Stuff section.
Loading comments...