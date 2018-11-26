Cyber Monday is officially in session and if you missed out on Black Friday deals, there’s no need to worry! SB Nation has you covered with every good sports deal the internet has to offer.
Over the next week, there will be a bevy of deals featuring apparel, fitness trackers, and other fun sports-related items. Maybe you’ve been keeping an eye on the new Fitbit, or a pair of Nike shoes that caught your eye. If you waited to pick up this year’s edition of Madden or NBA 2K, now’s the moment to snatch them up and save some cash, too.
Here’s a look at the best sports-related deals for Cyber Monday. This list will be continuously updated as more deals drop during the big day and throughout the week.
Sports apparel and merchandise
- Fanatics: Save 15 percent when you spend $50 or more and 20 percent when you spend $75 or more. Use promo code BMSM18 at checkout.
- Nike: Save an extra 25 percent off on select styles, including apparel and footwear with promo code CYBER
- BreakingT: Save an extra 25 percent off using the promo code BFSAVE25
- Adidas: Save 30 percent off site wide with promo code CYBER2018
- Reebok: Save 50 percent off site wide with promo code CYBER
- NBAStore.com: Save 30 percent off on all orders with promo code SLAMDUNK
- Homage: Save 30 percent off site wide
- Tailgate: Save 40 percent off site wide
- Amazon: Save up to 40 percent on Under Armour apparel
- ‘47: Save 30 percent off site wide with promo code CYBER30
- Target: Save 20 percent off on pro and college licensed apparel
Fitness Trackers
- Fitbit Ionic GPS Smart Watch at Amazon for $199.99 (usually $269.99)
- Fitbit Ionic Adidas Edition GPS Smart Watch at Amazon for $229.95 (usually $299.95)
- Fitbit Versa at Amazon for $149.95 (usually $199.95)
- Fitbit Versa Special Edition at Best Buy for $179.95 (usually $229.95)
- Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon for $119.95 (usually $149.95)
- Fitbit Alta HR, Black, Small at Amazon for $79.95 (usually $149.95)
- Fitbit Alta HR, Black, Large at Amazon for $79.95 (usually $149.95)
- Fitbit Ace at Best Buy for $59.95 (usually $99.95, in-store only)
- Apple Watch 42MM Series 3 GPS at Best Buy for $259 (usually $309)
- Apple Watch 42MM Series 3 GPS + Cellular at Best Buy for $359 (usually $409)
- Apple Watch 42MM Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular at B&H for $309 (usually $409)
- Apple Watch 38MM Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular at B&H for $279 (usually $379)
- Apple Watch 42MM Nike+ Series 3 GPS at B&H for $259 (usually $309)
- Apple Watch 38MM Nike+ Series 3 GPS at B&H for $249 (usually $279)
- Garmin vivofit jr. at Target for $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Gear Sport, Black at Samsung for $179.99 (usually $279.99)
- Gear Fit2 Pro (Large) Black at Samsung for $149.99 (usually $199.99)
Sports video games
- Xbox One NBA 2K19 bundle with 4K Ultra Blue-Ray at Best Buy for $229.99 (usually $299.99)
- Madden NFL 19/FIFA 19 bundle at Target for $69.99
- Madden NFL 19 on Xbox One at Walmart for $29 (usually $59.99)
- Madden NFL 19 on PS4 at Walmart for $29 (usually $59.99)
- NBA 2K19 at Amazon for $27 (usually $59.99)
- NBA Live 19 on Xbox One at Walmart for $25 (usually $59.99)
- FIFA 19 Digital Edition at Amazon for $29 (usually $59.99)
- FIFA 19 on Xbox One at Walmart for $29 (usually $59.99)
- FIFA 19 on PS4 at Walmart for $29 (usually $59.99)
- WWE 2K19 Digital Edition on Xbox One at Amazon for $29 (usually $59.99)
- WWE 2K19 Digital Edition on PS4 at Amazon for $29.99 (usually $59.99)
Headphones
- Jaybird X3 Sport Wireless In-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $59.99 (usually $129.99)
- Powerbeats 3 Wireless - Black at Best Buy and Walmart for $99.99 (usually $199.99)
- Powerbeats 3 Wireless - Flash Blue at Best Buy for $99.99 (usually $199.99)
- Powerbeats 3 Wireless - Siren Red at Best Buy for $99.99 (usually $199.99)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones at Best Buy for $99.99 (usually $149.99)
- Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones at Best Buy and Walmart for $169.99 (usually $249.99)
- BackBeat Fit 3100 at Amazon for $128.99 (usually $149.99)
- BackBeat Go 410 at Amazon for $99.99 (usually $129.99)
Streaming
- Get NHL.TV All Access for $99.99 (usually $139.99)
- Get Hulu for 99 cents a month for 12 months
For the tailgate
- Save 30 percent off on Otterbox coolers
- Earn $25 or $50 in DICK’s cash with a YETI purchase of $100-$199 or $200 plus
- Kan Jam at Amazon for $31.99 (usually $39.95)
- NFL Four Pocket Apron (17 Teams) at Fanatics for $39.99
Don’t miss a single sports deal. Plus, head here for the latest savings in tech, gaming, home and kitchen.
Looking for more product reviews, shopping guides, and good deals on sports merchandise and apparel? Check out our Buy Stuff section.
Loading comments...