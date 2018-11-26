 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cyber Monday 2018: The best sports deals on video games, apparel, fitness trackers

The sports fan’s curated list for every Cyber Monday essential.

By Isaac Chipps Updated
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Cyber Monday is officially in session and if you missed out on Black Friday deals, there’s no need to worry! SB Nation has you covered with every good sports deal the internet has to offer.

Over the next week, there will be a bevy of deals featuring apparel, fitness trackers, and other fun sports-related items. Maybe you’ve been keeping an eye on the new Fitbit, or a pair of Nike shoes that caught your eye. If you waited to pick up this year’s edition of Madden or NBA 2K, now’s the moment to snatch them up and save some cash, too.

Here’s a look at the best sports-related deals for Cyber Monday. This list will be continuously updated as more deals drop during the big day and throughout the week.

Sports apparel and merchandise

  • Fanatics: Save 15 percent when you spend $50 or more and 20 percent when you spend $75 or more. Use promo code BMSM18 at checkout.
  • Nike: Save an extra 25 percent off on select styles, including apparel and footwear with promo code CYBER
  • BreakingT: Save an extra 25 percent off using the promo code BFSAVE25
  • Adidas: Save 30 percent off site wide with promo code CYBER2018
  • Reebok: Save 50 percent off site wide with promo code CYBER
  • NBAStore.com: Save 30 percent off on all orders with promo code SLAMDUNK
  • Homage: Save 30 percent off site wide
  • Tailgate: Save 40 percent off site wide
  • Amazon: Save up to 40 percent on Under Armour apparel
  • ‘47: Save 30 percent off site wide with promo code CYBER30
  • Target: Save 20 percent off on pro and college licensed apparel

Fitness Trackers

Sports video games

Headphones

Streaming

For the tailgate

Don’t miss a single sports deal. Plus, head here for the latest savings in tech, gaming, home and kitchen.

Looking for more product reviews, shopping guides, and good deals on sports merchandise and apparel? Check out our Buy Stuff section.

Next Up In Black Friday

This Article has a component height of 24. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...