Under Armour announces launch of the Curry 6

For all the Stephen Curry fans out there, there’s some big news to report about a new shoe that’s dropping just after the New Year.

Under Armour has released initial details on the new Curry 6, which will debut with the “Fox Theater” colorway.

Here’s a glimpse at what the new shoe will look like when it hits stores on January 4.

Here’s what you need to know about Under Armour’s latest signature shoe:

The first Curry 6 colorway will be pay homage to a famous Oakland, Calif., landmark

As mentioned above, the first Curry 6 will be the “Fox Theater” colorway, which is an ode to the city’s famous downtown spot. After years of restoration, the Fox Theatre re-opened in 2009, the same year Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors.

The new Curry 6 will feature a neon outsole, midsole and lacing system framed against an all black upper. The colors will represent the Fox Theatre marquee’s neon colors lit up at night. Like previous iterations, the Curry 6 will also feature the full-length HOVR cushioning system.

How much will the Curry 6 shoes cost?

The “Fox Theater” colorway will cost $130 and will be available in adult and youth sizes.

Where will the “Fox Theater” colorway be available to order?

The Curry 6 will be available online at UA.com and select retailers in-store.