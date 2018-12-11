Under Armour has released the Curry 6

For all the Stephen Curry fans out there, you no longer have to wait to order the new Curry 6 signature shoe.

After initial details about the Curry 6 dropped back in December, the “Fox Theater” colorway has officially been released online.

Here’s a glimpse at what the new shoe looks like. What’s your take?

Want a closer look? Check this out:

Closer look at the Curry 6 pic.twitter.com/TJlIAM8aVw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 12, 2018

Here’s what you need to know about Steph’s latest signature shoe:

The new Curry 6 colorway pays homage to a famous Oakland, Calif., landmark

The “Fox Theater” colorway is an ode to the city’s famous downtown spot. After years of restoration, the Fox Theatre re-opened in 2009, the same year Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors.

The new Curry 6 features a neon outsole, midsole and lacing system framed against an all black upper. The colors represent the Fox Theatre marquee’s neon colors lit up at night. Like previous iterations, the Curry 6 also features the full-length HOVR cushioning system.

Earlier this week, Curry announced on Instagram that he’ll be throwing a big party at the Fox Theater to celebrate his 10 years with the Warriors in Oakland and the release of the Curry 6.

How much does the Curry 6 cost?

The “Fox Theater” colorway is $130 for adults and $110 for youth sizes.

Where is the “Fox Theater” colorway be available to order?

The Curry 6 - which is available in men, women, boys, and girls sizes- can be ordered online at UA.com and select retailers in-store.