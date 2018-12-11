 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Under Armour has released the Curry 6

The “Fox Theater” colorway, which pays homage to the famous Oakland landmark, is now available on UA.com.

By Isaac Chipps
Under Armour
For all the Stephen Curry fans out there, you no longer have to wait to order the new Curry 6 signature shoe.

After initial details about the Curry 6 dropped back in December, the “Fox Theater” colorway has officially been released online.

Here’s a glimpse at what the new shoe looks like. What’s your take?

Want a closer look? Check this out:

Here’s what you need to know about Steph’s latest signature shoe:

The new Curry 6 colorway pays homage to a famous Oakland, Calif., landmark

The “Fox Theater” colorway is an ode to the city’s famous downtown spot. After years of restoration, the Fox Theatre re-opened in 2009, the same year Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors.

The new Curry 6 features a neon outsole, midsole and lacing system framed against an all black upper. The colors represent the Fox Theatre marquee’s neon colors lit up at night. Like previous iterations, the Curry 6 also features the full-length HOVR cushioning system.

Earlier this week, Curry announced on Instagram that he’ll be throwing a big party at the Fox Theater to celebrate his 10 years with the Warriors in Oakland and the release of the Curry 6.

How much does the Curry 6 cost?

The “Fox Theater” colorway is $130 for adults and $110 for youth sizes.

Where is the “Fox Theater” colorway be available to order?

The Curry 6 - which is available in men, women, boys, and girls sizes- can be ordered online at UA.com and select retailers in-store.

