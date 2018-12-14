Save on “Miami Miracle” T-shirts, Apple Watches, ‘Madden NFL 19,’ NFL apparel and more

Ayoooo!

It’s officially t-minus 11 days until Christmas, which means bowl season is about to get underway, Christmas Day NBA games are almost here, and of course, there still tons of holiday deals dropping for readers to check out.

This week, SB Nation Scores gives you ways to save on moment-driven apparel, officially licensed sweatshirts and jackets, Apple Watches, and an Xbox One NBA 2K19 bundle.

I know it’s cliche, but it really is the most wonderful time of year.

Legooo!

BreakingT has launched its holiday sale, which means you can save up to 35 percent off

Looking for a moment-driven T-shirt about your favorite player or team? Check out BreakingT’s huge selection of shirts and hoodies and save big this weekend.

Details: Save 15 percent off when you spend $35 with promo code HOLIDAY15. Save 25 percent off when you spend $75 with HOLIDAY25. Save 35 percent off when you spend $100 or more.

Here’s a few items to check out:

Fanatics has cold weather gear on sale for 20 percent off

This is a two-day sale that runs through December 15, but if you’re in need of any last-minute items for friends, family or yourself, now’s the weekend to get it done.

Here are links to each league to get you started. From there, click on your favorite team to find all the deals and discounts available.

Details: Some exclusions apply. Use promo code VERYMERRY at checkout.

Shop for NFL sweatshirts and jackets

Shop for NBA sweatshirts and jackets

Shop for MLB sweatshirts and jackets

Shop for NHL sweatshirts and jackets

Shop for college sweatshirts and jackets

Pick up the Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart and save $50

It may not be the latest version, but if you’ve been looking for a new Apple Watch over the holidays, here’s a good time to scoop one up and save in the process.

Save $30 on Madden NFL 19 and $20 on NBA 2K19 at GameStop this weekend

We’ve been talking about video game discounts for weeks, and they’re still dropping. This weekend, save big on the biggest titles with GameStop’s holiday sale.

Save an extra 25 percent off at the Under Armour outlet

The sports retailer has dropped another holiday deal, so be sure to check it out if you’re looking for some last-minute holiday deals on athleisure wear.

Here’s a few items to check out:

Details: Use promo code GIVE25 at checkout and you’re good to go! Prices below include promo code addition.

DICK’s Sporting Goods holiday deals include up to 40 percent off on select Nike and Under Armour footwear

If you’re in need of a new pair of shoes over the holidays, check out DICK’S big holiday sale.

Here’s a few items to get your shopping started:

eBay is offering an extra 10 percent off its entire sporting goods section

As part of its holiday deals event, the online retailer has a one-day deal on all of its sporting goods. You heard that correctly: everything.

Details: Deal runs until 11:59 p.m. PT. Use promo code PERFECTGAME at checkout and you’re good to go. Prices below don’t include promo code addition.

Here’s a few places to get your weekend holiday shopping started: