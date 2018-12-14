Save on “Miami Miracle” T-shirts, Apple Watches, ‘Madden NFL 19,’ NFL apparel and more

Ayoooo!
It’s officially t-minus 11 days until Christmas, which means bowl season is about to get underway, Christmas Day NBA games are almost here, and of course, there still tons of holiday deals dropping for readers to check out.
This week, SB Nation Scores gives you ways to save on moment-driven apparel, officially licensed sweatshirts and jackets, Apple Watches, and an Xbox One NBA 2K19 bundle.
I know it’s cliche, but it really is the most wonderful time of year.
Legooo!
BreakingT has launched its holiday sale, which means you can save up to 35 percent off
Looking for a moment-driven T-shirt about your favorite player or team? Check out BreakingT’s huge selection of shirts and hoodies and save big this weekend.
Details: Save 15 percent off when you spend $35 with promo code HOLIDAY15. Save 25 percent off when you spend $75 with HOLIDAY25. Save 35 percent off when you spend $100 or more.
Here’s a few items to check out:
- The Miami Miracle T-shirt for $25 BreakingT
- The Miami Miracle Hoodie for $44 BreakingT
- Vamos Atlanta T-shirt for $25 BreakingT
- Philly Chokes T-shirt for $26 BreakingT
- Dirk Forever Hoodie for $44 BreakingT
- Nasty Nate T-shirt for $26 BreakingT
Fanatics has cold weather gear on sale for 20 percent off
This is a two-day sale that runs through December 15, but if you’re in need of any last-minute items for friends, family or yourself, now’s the weekend to get it done.
Here are links to each league to get you started. From there, click on your favorite team to find all the deals and discounts available.
Details: Some exclusions apply. Use promo code VERYMERRY at checkout.
- Shop for NFL sweatshirts and jackets
- Shop for NBA sweatshirts and jackets
- Shop for MLB sweatshirts and jackets
- Shop for NHL sweatshirts and jackets
- Shop for college sweatshirts and jackets
Pick up the Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart and save $50
It may not be the latest version, but if you’ve been looking for a new Apple Watch over the holidays, here’s a good time to scoop one up and save in the process.
- Apple Watch Series 3 38 MM Space Grey/Black for $229 (usually $279)
- Apple Watch Series 3 42MM for $259 (usually $309)
Save $30 on Madden NFL 19 and $20 on NBA 2K19 at GameStop this weekend
We’ve been talking about video game discounts for weeks, and they’re still dropping. This weekend, save big on the biggest titles with GameStop’s holiday sale.
- Madden NFL 19 on Xbox One and PS4 for $29.99 (usually $59.99)
- FIFA 19 on Xbox One and PS4 for $29.99 (usually $59.99)
- NBA 2K19 on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (usually $59.99)
- Madden/FIFA Bundle on Xbox One and PS4 for $49.99 (usually $69.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $249.99 (usually $269.99)
- NBA Live 19 on Xbox One and PS4 for $19.99 (usually $39.99)
- NHL 19 on Xbox One and PS4 for $32.99 (usually $59.99)
Save an extra 25 percent off at the Under Armour outlet
The sports retailer has dropped another holiday deal, so be sure to check it out if you’re looking for some last-minute holiday deals on athleisure wear.
Here’s a few items to check out:
Details: Use promo code GIVE25 at checkout and you’re good to go! Prices below include promo code addition.
- UA Micro G Pursuit Men’s Running Shoes for $31.50 (usually $70)
- UA Micro G Assert 7 for $31.50 (usually $70)
- UA Charged Bandit 3 Women’s Running Shoes for $51 (usually $80)
- UA Micro G Pursuit Women’s Running Shoes for $31.50 (usually $70)
- ColdGear Men’s Swacket for $78.75 (usually $140)
- Armour Fleece Women’s Funnel Neck for $36.57 (usually $65)
DICK’s Sporting Goods holiday deals include up to 40 percent off on select Nike and Under Armour footwear
If you’re in need of a new pair of shoes over the holidays, check out DICK’S big holiday sale.
Here’s a few items to get your shopping started:
- Nike Men’s Air Zoom Structure 20 Running Shoes for $89.97 (usually $119.99)
- Nike Men’s LunarSolo Running Shoes for $50.97 (usually $84.99)
- Nike Women’s Air Max Sasha Shoes for $53.97 (usually $89.99)
- Nike Women’s Ashin Run Modern Shoes for $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Under Armour Men’s SpeedForm Slingride Running Shoes for $69.99 (usually $99.99)
- Under Armour Women’s SpeedForm Slingride Running Shoes for $53.97 (usually $99.99)
eBay is offering an extra 10 percent off its entire sporting goods section
As part of its holiday deals event, the online retailer has a one-day deal on all of its sporting goods. You heard that correctly: everything.
Details: Deal runs until 11:59 p.m. PT. Use promo code PERFECTGAME at checkout and you’re good to go. Prices below don’t include promo code addition.
Here’s a few places to get your weekend holiday shopping started:
- Fitbit Versa for $149.98.95 (usually $198.95)
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $129.95 (usually $149.95)
- Fitbit Alta HR for $99.95 (usually $129.95)
- Shop for sports apparel and merchandise
- Shop for footwear and sneakers
- Shop for all your skiing essentials
- Shop for new fitness equipment
Looking for more product reviews, shopping guides, and good deals on sports merchandise and apparel? Check out our new Buy Stuff section.