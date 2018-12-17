Celebrate the Bears’ first NFC North title in 8 years with the “Club Dub” T-shirt

Here’s something we haven’t said in awhile: the Chicago Bears are the NFC North champions.

With a 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Bears clinched their first division title and playoff birth since 2010, a feat that is in no small part due to the offseason addition of sack master Khalil Mack.

Case in point: On Sunday, Mack brought down Aaron Rodgers with his... butt.

Khalil Mack out here boxing out Aaron Rodgers for a sack. pic.twitter.com/3SXIhKpidt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 16, 2018

After Sunday’s win, Bears fans are in a position they haven’t sat in for many years. For the first time in eight years, their team actually has a shot to chase a Super Bowl title.

With the NFL North title in hand, there’s a bunch of new merch for Bears fans to celebrate the moment and prep for a home playoff game in January. Yep, you heard that right.

So if you’re already thinking about playoff football at Soldier Field, here’s the stuff you’ll want once playoff football hits Chicago.

If you were all about the Bears’ Club Dub celebration

You’ll wanna pick up this T-shirt for the playoff run.

But here’s a few more NFC North title T-shirts to check out, too

Want the shirt Bears players were rocking in the locker room right after the game? Check them out here.

It’ll be freezing, so you’ll want your Bears sweatshirt on you

January in Chicago is definitely not warm, so make sure you have an extra layer protecti.

And your Bears hat will be essential, too

They don’t call it the Windy City for nothing! If it’s going to be hella cold, at least you can get some new headgear to stay warm while the Bears go on a playoff run.

With the playoffs looming, we’ll keep you updated on all the new NFL merch and apparel that drops over the next few weeks.