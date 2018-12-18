The Eagles have replaced last season’s dog mask with the ski mask

On the road to the Super Bowl last season, the Eagles embraced its underdog status with the now-famous dog mask. As as the first No. 1 seed to be a home betting underdog in its first home playoff game, the Eagles rode the dog mask persona all the way to the Super Bowl.

So with two weeks left in the regular season and a shot to win the NFC East still within reach, Philly has has once again embraced an alter ego, but with a slight twist this time.

This year, the Eagles are turning to ski masks

The ski mask is Philly’s 2018 motivation symbol, which according to the Philly Voice, was first caught on TV when safety Malcolm Jenkins was wearing the mask against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

But after the Eagles lost Carson Wentz to injury again and were forced to throw Nick Foles back into the starting lineup, then came up with a huge 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the ski mask has officially become a thing in Philly.

When asked about wearing the ski mask, Eagles safety Rodney McLeod said it best: “It’s robbing season. It’s thievery. Hopefully the fans come out next week and wear the masks with us in the stands.”

So with “robbing season” in full force, here’s a new T-shirt for Eagles fans to jump on the #RobbinSZN.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Eagles’ playoff odds rose to 39 percent with their win over the Rams. With a win against the Houston Texans in Week 16, those odds will rise to 53 percent. And if Philly wins out and takes care of business against Washington in Week 17, its chances at earning a playoff spot will go up to 74 percent.

