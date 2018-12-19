The NBA Earned Edition jerseys are out, and here’s where you can find them

When Nike debuted as the NBA’s official uniform distributor last season, the company vowed to step up its game by dropping new styles, colors, and sets throughout the year. It certainly delivered on that promise, but made a huge mistake last season — there were no Christmas Day uniforms, which had become a yearly staple when the league worked with Adidas previously.
So now that Nike is in Year 2, you would think that Nike would learn from its mistake and bring the popular Christmas Day uniforms back. And yes, technically a new set of uniforms are dropping as part of the NBA’s Christmas lineup, but this is different.
Last week, Nike announced it’s releasing the inaugural “Earned Edition” uniform set, which is a new round of jerseys for the 16 teams that reached the postseason in 2018. Starting today, fans can pre-order the uniforms and apparel, which include a new version of the Miami Heat “Vice” uniforms, along with updated color schemes from the City and Statement Edition uniforms.
Here’s what you need to know about the new uniforms and where you can pick one up.
Is this a Christmas Day Uniform?
To the dismay of many fans, no. However five of the teams that made the playoffs last season will debut the new uniforms on Christmas Day. Sorry, fam.
What type of Earned Edition merch is available for my team right now?
All 16 teams have at least one jersey available to pre-order now. Every team except the Pacers has a pullover hoodie. The Pacers and Jazz are the only teams without a women’s full-zip hoodie. A few teams have player T-shirts online right now. And currently, only five teams — the Sixers, Pelicans, Heat, Warriors, and Celtics — have 9FIFTY snapback hats available to buy. The rest of the assortment, which includes more player T-shirts, jerseys, hoodie, hats, and youth apparel, will drop online in January.
How much does everything cost?
The Nike Swingman jerseys are $109.99, the Earned Edition hoodies are $69.99, the women’s full-zip hoodie is $74.99, and the 9FIFTY snapback is $33.99.
Where can I buy my Earned Edition apparel?
The NBA City Edition apparel is available at multiple retailers, including Fanatics, Nike.com, the NBA Store, Lids, and each team’s online fan shop.
What does it all look like?
Great question! Here’s the rundown of the Earned Edition set.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 25.
- Kyrie Irving Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Jayson Tatum Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Gordon Hayward Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Boston Celtics Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
- Boston Celtics Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- Boston Celtics Nike Earned Edition 9Fifty Snapback for $33.99 Fanatics
- Kyrie Irving Earned Edition T-shirt for $34.99 Lids
- Gordon Hayward Earned Edition T-shirt for $34.99 Lids
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavs will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Miami Heat on Jan. 2.
- Kevin Love Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.
- Stephen Curry Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Kevin Durant Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Klay Thompson Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Drymond Green Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Stephen Curry Earned Edition T-shirt for $34.99 Fanatics
- Golden State Warriors Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
- Golden State Warriors Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99
- Golden State Warriors Earned Edition 9FIFTY Snapback for $33.99 Fanatics
Houston Rockets
The Rockets will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 25.
- James Harden Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Chris Paul Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- James Harden Earned Edition T-shirt for $34.99 Fanatics
- Houston Rockets Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
- Houston Rockets Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
Indiana Pacers
The Pacers will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 28.
- Victor Oladipo Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
Miami Heat
The Heat will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 26.
- Dwyane Wade Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Hassan Whiteside Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Nike
- Miami Heat Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- Miami Heat Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99
- Miami Heat Nike Earned Edition 9FIFTY Snapback for $33.99 Fanatics
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Milwaukee Bucks Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- Milwaukee Bucks Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 28.
- Karl-Anthony Towns Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Minnesota Timberwolves Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- Minnesota Timberwolves Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 29.
- Anthony Davis Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- New Orleans Pelicans Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
- New Orleans Pelicans Earned Edition 9FIFTY Snapback for $33.99 Fanatics
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 30.
- Russell Westbrook Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Paul George Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Russell Westbrook Earned Edition T-shirt for $34.99 Fanatics
- OKC Thunder Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- OKC Thunder Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 25
- Ben Simmons Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Joel Embiid Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Philadelphia 76ers Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- Philadelphia 76ers Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
- Philadelphia 76ers 9FIFTY Snapback for $33.99 Fanatics
Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 29.
- Damian Lillard Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- CJ McCollum Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Portland Trail Blazers Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- Portland Trail Blazers Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 26.
- LaMarcus Aldridge Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- San Antonio Spurs Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- San Antonio Spurs Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 30.
- Kyle Lowery Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Toronto Raptors Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- Toronto Raptors Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
Utah Jazz
The Jazz will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 25.
- Donovan Mitchell Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Utah Jazz Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
Washington Wizards
The Wizards will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 29.
- John Wall Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Bradley Beal Nike Swingman Jersey - Earned Edition for $109.99 Fanatics
- Washington Wizards Nike Earned Edition Hoodie for $69.99 Fanatics
- Washington Wizards Nike Women’s Earned Edition Full-Zip Hoodie for $74.99 Fanatics
