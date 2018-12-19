The NBA Earned Edition jerseys are out, and here’s where you can find them

When Nike debuted as the NBA’s official uniform distributor last season, the company vowed to step up its game by dropping new styles, colors, and sets throughout the year. It certainly delivered on that promise, but made a huge mistake last season — there were no Christmas Day uniforms, which had become a yearly staple when the league worked with Adidas previously.

So now that Nike is in Year 2, you would think that Nike would learn from its mistake and bring the popular Christmas Day uniforms back. And yes, technically a new set of uniforms are dropping as part of the NBA’s Christmas lineup, but this is different.

Last week, Nike announced it’s releasing the inaugural “Earned Edition” uniform set, which is a new round of jerseys for the 16 teams that reached the postseason in 2018. Starting today, fans can pre-order the uniforms and apparel, which include a new version of the Miami Heat “Vice” uniforms, along with updated color schemes from the City and Statement Edition uniforms.

Here’s what you need to know about the new uniforms and where you can pick one up.

Is this a Christmas Day Uniform?

To the dismay of many fans, no. However five of the teams that made the playoffs last season will debut the new uniforms on Christmas Day. Sorry, fam.

What type of Earned Edition merch is available for my team right now?

All 16 teams have at least one jersey available to pre-order now. Every team except the Pacers has a pullover hoodie. The Pacers and Jazz are the only teams without a women’s full-zip hoodie. A few teams have player T-shirts online right now. And currently, only five teams — the Sixers, Pelicans, Heat, Warriors, and Celtics — have 9FIFTY snapback hats available to buy. The rest of the assortment, which includes more player T-shirts, jerseys, hoodie, hats, and youth apparel, will drop online in January.

How much does everything cost?

The Nike Swingman jerseys are $109.99, the Earned Edition hoodies are $69.99, the women’s full-zip hoodie is $74.99, and the 9FIFTY snapback is $33.99.

Where can I buy my Earned Edition apparel?

The NBA City Edition apparel is available at multiple retailers, including Fanatics, Nike.com, the NBA Store, Lids, and each team’s online fan shop.

What does it all look like?

Great question! Here’s the rundown of the Earned Edition set.

The Celtics will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 25.

The Cavs will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Miami Heat on Jan. 2.

The Warriors will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.

The Rockets will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 25.

The Pacers will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 28.

The Heat will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 26.

The Bucks will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27.

The Timberwolves will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 28.

The Pelicans will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 29.

The Thunder will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 30.

The 76ers will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 25

The Trail Blazers will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 29.

The Spurs will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 26.

The Raptors will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 30.

The Jazz will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 25.

The Wizards will debut their Earned Edition uniforms against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 29.