The super duper last-minute sports-related holiday deals guide

Last-minute holiday shopping is a rite of passage. We get caught up with stuff, and naturally, gifts for friends and family slip through the cracks.

But it’s all good, even if you just looked down at your gift list and realized you still have a bunch of stuff to check off the list by Christmas. We got you, because plenty of retailers — sports-apparel places and others — still have holiday deals that also guarantee your gifts make it to their destinations by Christmas.

Here’s SB Nation’s roundup of all the latest sports holiday deals, where readers can not only save on apparel and merch, but also make sure their holiday gifts arrive before the big day.

Let’s do it.

Fanatics

Save up to 65 percent off on items site wide (exclusions apply)

Details: Free shipping and guaranteed Christmas Eve delivery date when you spend $99 or more with promo code JINGLEBELLS.

Puma

Save 20 percent off your entire purchase with promo code LAST20.

Details: Order by 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 to receive by Christmas.

Homage

Save 25 percent off site wide + free two-day shipping on orders of $75 or more

Details: Order by 3 p.m. on Dec. 20 to receive by Christmas.

NBA Store

Free delivery on orders over $49 with promo code NBAFS2

Details: Order by 12 p.m. on Dec. 20 for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

NFLShop.com

Free delivery on orders over $49 with promo code GIFTS49

Details: Order by 12 p.m. on Dec. 20 for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Save 30 percent off items in the fan shop with promo code SANTA30.

Details: For guaranteed Christmas Eve delivery, there’s a $5 shipping fee.

Tailgate

Save 40 percent off on select styles

Details: Get free two-day shipping on orders over $100.

Walmart

Details: Free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $134 (usually $199.99)

Details: Will arrive by Dec. 24.

Amazon

Details: Free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

Best Buy

Details: Free shipping with expected delivery before Christmas.