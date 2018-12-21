Under Armour reveals new “Christmas in the Town” Curry 6 colorway

Christmas Day is arguably the NBA’s biggest day of the regular season.

It’s also a huge day in the sneaker game, too. NBA stars use Christmas Day games to show off their most eccentric shoe looks and rock holiday-specific colorways. Last year, Karl-Anthony Towns wore Grinch-inspired 2016 Hyperdunks and LeBron James showed off a pink colorway with the LeBron 15s.

So naturally, Under Armour and Warriors star Stephen Curry — with the release of the Curry 6s on the horizon — are dropping a new pair of kicks for the holiday season too.

Under Armour has reveled a new holiday-themed Curry 6 colorway

It’s called “Christmas in the Town,” and here’s the complete look. What do you think?

What are the details?

The “Christmas In The Town” colorway is a collaboration between Curry and Oakland-based shoe designer Dee-Nyce, who asked a group of students to come up with ideas for the holiday-themed colorway.

The outsole of the shoe features snowflakes that were drawn by the students that attended Dee-Nyce’s Fly Boys Couture Club kid’s class last year. The heal of the shoe also shows a holiday-themed Oakland tree that was drawn by two students.

The new Curry 6, which will retail for $130, will be available starting Dec. 22 at the SC30 X Oakland pop-up shop.

Want a pair when they drop online?

Additional pairs will be released Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. ET on UA.com.