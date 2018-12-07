Load up on your new Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals apparel

Paul Goldschmidt hasn’t even played a regular season game for the St. Louis Cardinals yet, but the 31-year-old has decided he wants to stick around Busch Stadium for the long-term future.

Over the weekend, the Cardinals and Goldschmidt officially agreed to a five-year, $130 million extension. The extension not only keeps the All-Star first baseman in St. Louis through the 2024 season, but it also makes Goldschmidt the highest-paid player in franchise history.

For a Cardinals fan base that hasn’t seen its team make the playoffs since 2015, this is about as good of news as you can hear right before the season starts.

Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, is bringing his power bat to a lineup that hit 205 home runs last season, but missed out on the final Wild Card spot by 2.5 games. Last season, Goldschmidt hit .290/.389/.533 with 33 home runs and 35 doubles in 158 games. Over the past six seasons, the 31-year-old has averaged 30 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 36 doubles per year.

So, yeah, the Cardinals are definitely getting an upgrade, and this year’s team should be a whole lot of fun to watch.